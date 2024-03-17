When looking at the best gaming handhelds , there's a lot of competition in the space right now, and MSI's Claw is one of the latest devices to hit the market. But after you take the plunge and make your decision, you'll still need a solid charger to keep your Claw's battery at 100% wherever you go. Luckily, we've found all the best chargers for the MSI Claw, regardless of your personal budget.

This slim, foldable charger from Anker features a massive 120W of charging potential spread across three ports, two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, that's perfect for tossing in a bag and bringing with you out into the world. Charge your Claw alongside your phone and your laptop with this.

This impressive charger from Kenubi offers an impressive 200W of charging potential spread across five USB ports, including USB-C and USB-A options, on top of GaN tech. What's even better, though, is that this charger costs less than $50, making it an affordable choice overall.

This 100W charger from Amazon packs in four ports, including USB-C and USB-A options, alongside support for charging four devices simultaneously and GaN tech. The best thing about this charger is its affordable price tag, so you won't have to worry about spending and spending for pleasure.

If you need a power bank with serious power delivery, the Baseus Blade features 100W of power delivery alongside PD 3.0 support, PPS support, and an LED display to track charging speed and time. This is a top-notch choice of power bank, all told.

Baseus' 65W 30,000mAh power bank sports a seriously meaty capacity capable of keeping your Claw charged for quite some time. You're also getting PD 3.0, seven USB ports, and an LED display for power delivery monitoring. Plus, you also get GaN tech for safety, making this bank a top-notch choice.

This Amazon charger features a single 65W USB-C port, which is more than enough power to keep an MSI Claw's battery topped up. Without any unnecessary ports or luxury features, this charger retails for around $20 or even less on sale, saving you cash.

For those with the budget for it, Satechi's 200W 6-Port charging station is a seriously premium way to charge your Claw alongside just about every other device you've got. With 140W of power delivery on the top two ports and support for charging six devices simultaneously, this has it all.

If you're looking for an easy way to charge your Claw without needing extra ports or frills, Anker's 713 Nano II charger offers a 45W USB-C port that's almost custom-designed for an MSI Claw. You won't have to spend an arm and a leg, either.

What to know about MSI Claw chargers

Thankfully, it's hard to go wrong when picking a Claw charger since it doesn't require too much power and it supports USB-C. However, for most folks, Anker's 713 Nano II is a fantastic choice, especially if you just need to charge your Claw. If you've got a bunch of different devices to charge, though, Satechi's 200W charging station is seriously tough to beat, if you can afford one.

Regardless of which you go with, make sure you don't forget your charger at home, especially if you plan on doing some high-refresh-rate gaming on your Claw, as it likely won't last too long on just battery power when you're pushing it to its limits, much like a gaming laptop.