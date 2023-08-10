If you've picked up a Razer Blade 14 , first off, congrats on finding not just one of the best laptops but specifically one of the best gaming laptops out there with enough power to muscle through just about any game. However, finding the right accessories for your Blade is important, and there's no more important accessory than a good charger. However, it can be confusing trying to find the perfect charger for the Blade. Luckily, we've done the work for you, and below you'll find our comprehensive guide to chargers for the Razer Blade 14.

If you're looking for 200W of charging potential but don't want to spend an arm and a leg, give this Kenubi station a look. This budget-friendly charger has 200W of power, five ports including USB-A and USB-C options, GaN tech for safety, and it won't cost you more than $40.

This foldable charger from Otao has just about everything you could want: 200W of total power, GaN tech, a slim, foldable design, USB-C and USB-A support, and even 100W +100W charging. Put simply, if you're looking for a four-port charger that does it all, make sure to give this charger a look.

This power bank from Baseus packs in an incredibly thin, light, and portable design alongside an impressive 100W of power delivery and a 20,000mAh battery. If you're looking to charge up your Blade quickly on the go, this Baseus charger is an excellent way to get that job done.

This power bank from Baseus offers up an enormous 30,000mAh battery perfect for topping up a power-hungry beast like the Razer Blade. You'll get 65W of power delivery, PD 3.0, seven USB ports, and an LED display. Plus, this bank goes for $80 which is $50 less than Baseus' 100W power bank, making it a good budget option.

If you're looking for a budget-friendly way to charge up multiple devices alongside your Blade, this Amazon basics charger is perfect for you. It's got 100W of power, GaN tech, USB-C and USB-A ports, and you can get that full-fat 100W charging straight to your Blade with the top USB-C port, too.

This Satechi charging station is the ultimate charger. It has 200W of power, six total ports that can charge six devices simultaneously, GaN tech for device safety, and it's rated for 140W on up to two ports at the same time. Put simply, this charging station can handle anything.

Razer's official charger for the Blade 14 and other Blade laptops delivers 230W of power, making sure your laptop stays charged even during intense gaming sessions. If you want a proper replacement for the original charger, this is the one for you, but it does use a proprietary connector.

With a meaty 100W of power, two USB-C ports and a USB-A port, and an overall budget-friendly price, the Anker 736 Nano II is an all-around excellent charger that's worth picking up for a Razer Blade or just about any laptop around. Plus, you also get a compact design that makes this charger great for portability.

What you need to know about Razer Blade 14 chargers

Razer Blade laptops are powerful laptops, and when it comes to gaming machines, power delivery is always an important factor. So, finding a good charger that suits your needs is worth doing, but what works for you may not be necessary for everyone. Whether you need as much power as possible, portability, or many ports will depend on how you personally use your Blade. Luckily, we've got solid options for just about everything.

If you're in need of a relatively simple yet reliable charger for normal Blade use, Anker's 736 Nano II charger is an excellent all-around choice with 100W of charging power. But if you want the full charging power of the original charger, then Razer's official power adapter is really the only option. On the other hand, if portability is your main concern, Baseus' 100W power bank features not only an ultra-slim design but also can top up your Blade's battery nice and quick.