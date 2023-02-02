Don't worry when the juice in your Galaxy Book 3 Pro runs dry. Any of these chargers will work great with your laptop.

Samsung's Galaxy Book laptops have always had decent battery life, as we squeezed out between 7-10 hours on last year's models. We don't know much about how long the battery on the newer Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro series will last just yet, but you'll still need a good charger to refuel the 63Wh battery (14-inch model) and 76Wh battery (16-inch model). You get a 65W adapter included in the box, but buying a secondary charger is great in case you lose the original or plan to travel with your laptop a lot.

Some of the chargers we recommend below are also better than the original since they can power up both your Samsung laptop and a secondary device like any of the new Galaxy S23 series phones. Of course, you can also use these chargers to power up other great laptops, too, since most use the USB-C standard. Just keep in mind that not all of these chargers include a USB-C cable. In some cases, you'll have to provide your own. We indicate where this applies in our picks.

Some of them are also higher-wattage chargers. Nothing is wrong with a basic 65W charger (like the included one) for the Galaxy Book 3 Pro, but having a charger that delivers 100W of power is a great idea since it can fast charge your laptop and other devices, too. These 100W chargers also tend to have more ports.

Samsung 3-Port Super Fast Charger Samsung 65W 3-port USB-C Charger Editor's Choice For those who want to charge up other devices alongside the Galaxy Book 3 Pro, this is the charger to buy. It has two USB-C ports and a USB-A port. You'll need to provide your own cable, though. See at samsung See at Amazon

Amazon Basics 65W Charger Amazon Basics 65W GaN Charger Best Value This Amazon Basics charger is a more affordable version of the official Samsung 65W charger. You do lose the extra ports for the lower price, but the benefit is that you get a 10-foot USB-C cable included with your purchase. See at Amazon

ixcv USB-C 100W Charger Best basic charger This is a 100W USB-C charger that powers up your Samsung devices really quickly. It includes a USB-C cable and is affordable at around $38. See at Amazon

Source: Anker Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W) Best compact This is another alternative to Samsung's 65W USB-C charger. It doesn't include a USB-C cable, but it's much more compact. See at Anker See at Amazon

Ukor 65W Universal Laptop Charger Best for other laptops For a more traditional charging experience, you'll want to check out this 65W charger from Ukor. It's a universal charger with a power brick that has a detachable AC adapter. This is great for use at a desk and isn't as good for those on the go. See at Amazon

Baseus 100W charger Baseus 100W GaN II USB-C Charger Best for travel We suggest this portable power bank from Baseus if you're planning to travel on the go with your Galaxy Book Pro 3 device. Using the included USB-C cable you plug this into your laptop and can charge it up when an outlet isn't near. See at Amazon

Anker 525 Charging Station Best docking station This is a great docking station for when you need to charge multiple devices. You can plug this charger into the wall and then plug a USB-C cable into the front to charge your Galaxy Book 3 Pro and other devices simultaneously. USB-A and USB-C cables are not included. See at Amazon See at Anker

Insignia 112W Wall Charger Most power This 112W charger is the most powerful one we can find for the Galaxy Book 3 Pro series. It doesn't come with cables, but it has three ports and will let you fast charge all three connected devices at once. See at Best Buy

Those are all the chargers we can recommend for the Galaxy Book 3 Pro series. We highly suggest buying an official charger from Samsung like the three-port 65W USB-C charger. There are still other cheaper options, though, like the Amazon Basics 65W charger or the Anker 575. But if you really don't mind splurging, then check out a 100W or more powerful 112W charger, which has extra added USB-A and USB-C ports. You even can consider buying a portable power bank, so you can charge up your device when you're on a train, airplane, or somewhere where an actual AC outlet isn't available.