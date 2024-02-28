Samsung has been on a roll this year, releasing one excellent device after another. First, it was the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, one of the best Android phones on the market, and now the new Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, the brand's most powerful laptop yet. The 16-inch device has some excellent specs going for it, such as a 120Hz AMOLED display, up to an Intel Core Ultra 9, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, and 2TB SSD. It also has a long-lasting 76Wh battery powered by a 140W charger, making it the ideal work and travel laptop.

While the charger is of high quality, and you shouldn't need one soon, accidents like power surges and shipping issues happen, making you need a replacement. Also, you might want a spare charger at your workspace or home office instead of lugging the bulky one from Samsung back and forth. Below, we've listed the top chargers you can use as spares or replacements. They offer excellent charging speeds, ensuring you can stay on top of your task without issues.