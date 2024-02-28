Samsung has been on a roll this year, releasing one excellent device after another. First, it was the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, one of the best Android phones on the market, and now the new Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, the brand's most powerful laptop yet. The 16-inch device has some excellent specs going for it, such as a 120Hz AMOLED display, up to an Intel Core Ultra 9, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, and 2TB SSD. It also has a long-lasting 76Wh battery powered by a 140W charger, making it the ideal work and travel laptop.
While the charger is of high quality, and you shouldn't need one soon, accidents like power surges and shipping issues happen, making you need a replacement. Also, you might want a spare charger at your workspace or home office instead of lugging the bulky one from Samsung back and forth. Below, we've listed the top chargers you can use as spares or replacements. They offer excellent charging speeds, ensuring you can stay on top of your task without issues.
Shargeek 140W PD3.1 GaN ChargerEditor's choice
The Shargeek USB-C charger matches the 140W charging speed provided by the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra's original charger. It's compact and has three USB ports, allowing you to charge multiple devices at incredible speeds when you're not charging your laptop.
Baseus 240W USB-C chargerPremium pick
This Baseus 240W USB-C charger is a two-port option that offers 140W on one port and 100W on the other, meaning you can charge a different laptop alongside your Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. It has a digital display, comes with a cable, and can charge your devices remotely using the Baseus smart app.
Plugable PS-EPR-140C1 140WBest value
The Plugable 140W USB-C charger might be basic, but it does the job. It's a fast-charging, intelligent charger that gives your laptop and other devices the right amount of power to keep them at optimal performance. This charger is compact, compatible with multiple devices, and has a two-year warranty.
Ugreen Nexode Pro 160WIdeal travel charger
Going on a trip and need a reliable charger? Get the UGREEN Nexode Pro 16W charger. It's small, has four ports, and can output up to 160W of power. You get 140W charging speeds when you use only the first port and varying outputs when charging multiple devices.
Anker Prime 6-in-1 Charging StationBest charging station$81 $110 Save $29
The Anker Prime 6-in-1 USB-C charging station is the perfect charger for your home office or workstation. It has two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports, so you can quickly charge your devices without taking up much space on your desk. This charger is more portable than most power strips, and its digital display provides real-time charging information so you can monitor and protect your devices.
Belkin 140W 4-port Wall GaN chargerBest multi-charger$111 $130 Save $19
Fast, durable, and universally compatible, this Belkin USB-C charger is another multiport option that delivers 140W of power to your laptop. It's ideal for smartphones, portable consoles, and more. But keep in mind that you can only get the 140W speed when charging just one device on the first USB-C port.
Anker 737 24,000mAh power bankBest battery pack$80 $150 Save $70
The Anker 24000mAh portable charger is ideal if you work on the go or in remote places with limited electricity. It has three ports and can deliver up to 140W of power via USB-C. This battery pack also has a digital display to help you keep track of its output, remaining time to charge up your device, and leftover charge.
Mokin 140W USB-C chargerBest alternative travel charger
The Mokin USB-C charger is another affordable, compact charger that provides the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra with fast charging speeds and efficiency. While it's a single-port charger, it delivers up to 140W of power and is compatible with most laptops and smart devices.
Which should you choose?
The chargers listed above are the best replacement or spare options for the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. They offer enough power to charge your laptop efficiently, and most are compatible with other devices. The Shargeek USB-C charger is our favorite as it's durable, compact, has multiple ports, and can deliver fast charging speeds to the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. You can also opt for the Baseus 200W USB-C charger if you use two laptops simultaneously or have a multi-device setup.
And if all you're looking for is a relatively basic spare charger, the Pluggable 140W USB-C charger can bring your devices back to life, so you can continue working on your tasks. Ultimately, the chargers above will deliver top-notch efficiency to your Galaxy Book 4 Ultra at incredible speeds, helping you keep up your performance and productivity. If you haven't gotten the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra yet, you can do so via the link below. The device is shaping up to be one of the top laptops this year with its excellent specs, silent performance, and colorful display.
