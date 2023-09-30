When it comes to affordable laptops, the Surface Go Laptop series by Microsoft is easily among our favorites. These zippy Windows-based devices offer a lot of value for what they cost and design-wise, they’re punching well above their weight, almost on par with the more premium Surface PCs.
And now we have the brand-new Surface Laptop Go 3, equipped with a 12.4-inch display (1536x1024), 8GB/16GB LPDDR5 RAM paired with a 256GB SSD, a 12th-Gen Core i5 chipset, and an upgraded price tag as well. It appears Microsoft listened to all the user complaints of poor battery life on the Laptop Go 2, and its successor now promises 15 hours of “all-day” battery life. And Microsoft has continued the trend of offering two ports to charge the laptop with — the proprietary Surface Connect port and regular USB-C. While you get a 39W charger with the laptop, here are some excellent alternatives you can look at, if you ever lose the original or simply want a different charger for home or office.
At XDA, we’re huge fans of Anker chargers because of how well they hold up over time and are pretty safe for your devices as well. This 100W Anker charger is a good alternative to your stock charger because you also get additional ports to charge your phone or other accessories. This GaN II brick has two USB-C ports with an output of 100W each and a USB-A port with 22.5W.
The KABCON charger is an affordable replacement for your Laptop Go 3 charger. This 65W charger comes with a Surface Connect-compatible connector and detachable prongs, as well as a charging indicator LED. It also promises protection against overvoltage and short circuits and comes with its own travel pouch.
While the Surface Laptop Go 3 does have a USB-A port, if you want to connect a bunch of peripherals to your laptop, then the Surface Dock is a good buy. The Microsoft Surface Dock is the quickest way to transform your laptop into a PC as it lets you do multiple things like link your Ethernet connection, connect to external displays, add an external keyboard or hard disk drive, and, of course, charge your Laptop Go 3.
If you want a beast of a charger, so you can charge your other devices along with your Surface Laptop Go 3, then we recommend the Satechi 165W charger. This GaN charger gives you four PD USB-C ports to choose from with each port offering a peak of 100W, and if you connect multiple devices, you can hit a max of 165W of charging output. We love its sleek design, and the little stand it comes with is a nice touch.
With two QC 4.0 ports and one QC 3.0 port, this GaN charger is powerful yet compact. This Tomsenn charger has two USB-C ports and one Type-A port, and offers a maximum output of 65W. The charger comes with a USB-C to Surface Connect cable and features protection against overcharging and overheating.
Anker makes an appearance on our list once again with this very cute but powerful charger — the Nano II 713 brick with an output of 45W. This foldable charger is perfect if you want something small and portable, yet offers fast charging. The GaN II brick has a single USB-C port.
Want to charge your Surface Laptop Go 3 on the move? This 20,000mAh power bank is the perfect companion if you struggle to find a power source while on the go. It even offers 65W fast charging and features PD 3.0 and QC 4.0 technology. The design is pretty slick; it has a matte blue finish and an LED screen displaying battery stats. You get two USB-C and two USB-A ports.
The Baseus 100W car charger lets you juice up your Laptop Go 3 on your daily commute. The tiny adapter even has an LED screen to show off its Battery Voltage Monitoring feature. This QC 4.0 brick comes with two ports — a USB Type-C (100W) and a USB-A (30W) port, letting you charge two devices simultaneously. This charger will fit 12V/24V sockets in most cars.
Recapping the best chargers for the Surface Laptop Go 3
The above products are some of the best chargers we could dig up for the Surface Laptop Go 3. From the lot, our favorite is definitely the Anker 736 100W Charger because it’s the perfect blend of compactness and utility. The Surface Dock would be our next recommendation from the list above since it lets you transform your laptop into a workstation, but note that it’s not the most portable option; it's great if you want to leave it at work or on your home desk, though. You should know that there is a pricier Surface Dock 2, but it might be overkill for the Laptop Go 3.
You could always go for a budget brick like the KABCON charger or the Anker 713 45W charger, but between the two, we’d recommend you pick the Anker because it’s much more travel-friendly. We thought the idea of having a fast charger in your car to be pretty clever, too, since it’s convenient for times when you’ve forgotten to charge your laptop. With the Baseus 100W car charger, you can juice it up on the way to work.
Surface Laptop Go 3
If you're looking for a light and stylish Windows laptop that won't break the bank, then the Surface Laptop Go 3 fits the bill. This device is powered by a Core i5 chip and packs 8GB or 16GB under the hood along with a 256GB SSD. With 15 hours of battery life, it's a pretty good deal for $800.