With that being said, we have rounded up some of the best chargers for Surface Laptop Studio 2. Our options range from some of the top-performing chargers of all time as well as options for someone on a budget.

The highly anticipated Surface Laptop Studio 2 is finally here, marking two years since the release of its predecessor. This time, the Intel Iris Xe model boasts an impressive 102W battery power supply, while the Nvidia GPU version demands an even heartier 120W power supply. As power users, we're all on a quest for peak performance and seamless work or gaming experiences. However, here's where the often-overlooked hero of the tech world comes into play: the charger.

The Aftertop 140W USB-C Charger is another pick for the Nvidia variant of the Surface Laptop Studio 2. With its blazing-fast 140W charging capability and GaN technology, it is the perfect companion for all of your charging needs. It also comes with multiple safety protections that ensure worry-free usage. Plus, you get 12-month warranty, so you can have a stress-free purchase experience on the long run.

The Anker Prime 100W USB C Charger is a juggernaut that can charge your Surface Laptop Studio 2, but with the added benefit of being compact. It is priced slightly higher, but for what it's worth, it does come with ActiveShield 2.0 safety system which means your device and charger both are protected. Besides, with the GaN II Technology, your laptop will be getting efficient charging without any loss of power. Plus, Anker backs it with a 24-month warranty too.

This one is an absolute beast which comes with a massive 300W charging support. You can charge your Surface Laptop Studio 2 (NVIDIA GPU model) and other devices at the same time! But it's not just about power; it's about safety too. Built-in safeguards protect your devices from excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. All this incredible power comes in a pocket-friendly, compact body, ready to go wherever you go. Plus, the 2-year worry-free warranty assures you of the top notch quality.

The Baseus 100W USB-C Charger is a top-tier option for charging the Surface Laptop Studio 2. It comes with the certified E-Marker chip which isn't just a fancy term. It's your assurance of safe and efficient charging. You can plug in any device with confidence, knowing that this charger regulates current and voltage to protect your precious gadgets. With 2 USB-C ports and 2 USB-A ports, it allows for multi-device connectivity without any problem. You’ll also get a 100W USB-C to USB-C cable. It's a perfect match for the charger, supporting PD 3.0 and QC 5.0 fast charging.

Satechi 165W USB is a great option for Surface Laptop Studio 2. Offering 5 amps, this one charges both variants of the laptop at high speeds. With the Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, you’ll experience superior power efficiency, while CE (Conformite Europeenne) & ETL (Electrical Testing Laboratories) certifications guarantee safety of the charger as well as the system. With a sleek space gray design and a convenient stand, it's the perfect choice for Surface Laptop Studio 2

You might want to charge your Surface Studio 2 on-the-go, and for that purpose, the Baseus Power Bank is a convenient option. With 100W Power Delivery and a digital display, it is suitable for the Intel Iris Xe graphics model. You would be able to charge the other model too, but it would take significantly more time. With a 20,000mAh capacity, it is a great choice for travelers. One unique aspect about this power bank is that it has been endorsed by Forbes Vetted, which highlighted the speed and portable design of this power bank.

The Belkin 140W 4-Port GaN Wall Charger is a premium pick for the Surface Laptop Studio 2. Its USB-C Power Delivery technology rapidly charges your devices, and with three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, you can fast charge up to four devices at once. Though it's a bit high in price, it's well worth the value and provides excellent protection for your laptop. And, it comes with a reassuring 2-year limited warranty too, so your investment will be well-worth it!

The UGREEN 140W USB C Charger is a tech-nerd's dream combo. The exclusive E-marker smart chip and 56KΩ resistor provide safe and smooth charging. Besides, it is a must-have for power-hungry devices, making it an excellent choice for the NVIDIA version of the Surface Laptop Studio 2 as it requires 120W power supply. This way, you’ll never run out of juice, even when using the resource consuming applications. A Type-C to Type-C cable with nylon braiding and 250d fiber core is included in the package as well.

The Best Charger for Surface Laptop Studio 2

Now that you have an extensive idea about different chargers for the Surface Laptop Studio 2, the big question arises: Which charger should I get? Well frankly, it depends on your requirements. Let’s say, you are looking for a charger on-the-go, so the most ideal option would be the Baseus Power Bank. However, if you are looking for our ultimate pick, we would vouch for the UGREEN 140W Charger. It’s loaded with power for both variants of the Surface Laptop Studio 2. Plus, it's safe, compact, and even comes with a charging cable. Ideally, this is pretty much you would need in a charger.

But, on the other hand, you might be looking for a budget-friendly option too. In that case, we would recommend the charger by Sacrack or the Aftertop PD Charger. Both of them offer safe charging. While the price is low, there’s not much compromise in terms of quality.

