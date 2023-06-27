One of the reasons the Framework Laptop is considered by many as the best laptops you can buy has a lot to do with reparability. Unlike the other best 13-inch laptops out there, you can tear it down right to the mainboard and upgrade it on your own by buying parts through the Framework marketplace. It's up there as one of the best upgradeable laptops.
This is great and all, but what about the charger? Well, the Framework Laptop comes with a 65W charger in the box. It's about standard for a 13-inch laptop these days, which means there are plenty of alternatives should you want to consider a spare charger, or have a backup for use in the office or at home if something goes wrong with the original. We collected eight of our favorites for you right here.
Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W)Editor's Choice
HP USB-C Laptop Charger 65WPremium Pick
Source: Baseus
Baseus 65W 30,000mAh Power Bank ChargerBest power bank
Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN ChargerCharging station
Nexode UGREEN PD3 140W USB-C ChargerMultiport charger
Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W)Editor's Choice
The Anker 715 is one of the smallest possible chargers for the Framework Laptop. It has collapsible prongs and can easily fit in a bag. There's no USB-C cable with it, though, so you'll have to provide your own.
HP USB-C Laptop Charger 65WPremium Pick
It might be weird to use an HP charger with a Framework Laptop, but this one is really up there with our favorites since it has a braided and long USB-C cable.
ZMI zPower Turbo 65W chargerBest Value
This ZMI charger ie one of the more affordable options you'll find. It delivers 65W of power, but is a bit more compact, and comes with a USB-C cable, unlike others in our list.
Source: Baseus
Baseus 65W 30,000mAh Power Bank ChargerBest power bank
For when you're on the go with the Framework Laptop, you'll want to consider this Baseus power bank. It's pretty sleek looking and has an LED display to show you how much charge is left inside. It even comes with a USB-C cable.
Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN ChargerCharging station
The Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN Charger is great for those who might be using the Framework Laptop at their desk. It has multiple USB-C ports onboard, and the top two can change your laptop at 140W, the others are great for powering other devices like phones.
Nexode UGREEN PD3 140W USB-C ChargerMultiport charger
This charger can deliver more than 65W of power to your Framework Laptop, but we've chosen it for those who want a more traditional charging station. It has two USB-C ports, and a USB-A port onboard, and you can simultaneously charge your devices on this.
Dell Dual Charge DockFor your laptop + phone
The Dell Dual Charge dock combines a QI wireless charger and a docking station for your FrameWork laptop. You can power up the laptop through the USB-C port, and also dock it to monitors.
Ugreen 100W GaN USB-C chargerSupporting fast charging
Though the Framework Laptop doesn't support fast charging, this charger is capable of doing so. It has 100W charging power over the USB-C port, which might be useful for your phones or tablets.
Recapping the best chargers for Framework Laptop
Our guide has come to an end, but it's time for the final line. We highly suggest you purchase the Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W) for the Framework Laptop. This charger doesn't come with a USB-C cable, but there's a chance you probably have one around your home or office anyway. It's a charger that's super compact, portable, and easy to travel with. Of course, don't feel limited to just that one option. The HP USB-C Laptop Charger is one that's more stylish since it has a braided USB-C cable. And the ZMI zPower is also a great pick, since it has a really long USB-C cable, and still comes with collapsible prongs.
We hope you found the charger that suits your needs. If you don't already own it, you can buy the Framework Laptop with the link below.
Framework Laptop 13
The Framework Laptop 13 is one of the most modular laptops you can buy in 2023. You can swap out all the components right down to the mainboard. New on this year's model is the option for 13th-generation Intel CPUs, along with AMD Ryzen processors for the first time.