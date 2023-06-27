One of the reasons the Framework Laptop is considered by many as the best laptops you can buy has a lot to do with reparability. Unlike the other best 13-inch laptops out there, you can tear it down right to the mainboard and upgrade it on your own by buying parts through the Framework marketplace. It's up there as one of the best upgradeable laptops.

This is great and all, but what about the charger? Well, the Framework Laptop comes with a 65W charger in the box. It's about standard for a 13-inch laptop these days, which means there are plenty of alternatives should you want to consider a spare charger, or have a backup for use in the office or at home if something goes wrong with the original. We collected eight of our favorites for you right here.