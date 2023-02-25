These six chargers will help ensure you can keep your HP Dragonfly Pro 2023 battery charged when on the go, in the office, or at home.

The new Dragonfly Pro is the latest HP laptop that's aimed at everyday people like you and me. In fact, there are two Dragonfly Pro models. You'll find both the Dragonfly Pro, powered by Windows 11 and the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, which runs ChromeOS. No longer is the Dragonfly brand just for enterprise and business users.

Though either device has yet to become available, if you're considering buying them, then you're almost certainly going to want to buy an extra charger. If you're like us, you'll want a secondary charger for use on the go when not at home, or just have that charger in case something goes wrong with the original. And yes, even though from our years of reviewing laptops we know that AMD laptops have better battery life than Intel laptops, and Chromebooks are more battery efficient, nothing beats the peace of mind you get when you know you have a spare charger at hand for when the juice runs dry.

We've done the digging and have found the best chargers for the new Dragonfly Pro series of devices. We bundled in high-wattage chargers which should work fine with your laptop. After all, you get a 96W USB-C power adapter with the Dragonfly Pro and a 95W USB Type-C Power Adapter with the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook. These chargers are above the 65W standard that you'll see with other laptops, so we ensured to find ones that'll give your device enough juice when things run dry. Check them out below.

Anker 736 Nano II 100W Charger Editor's Choice Anker's 736 is a charger that can deliver up to 100W of power. It also has two USB-C ports onboard, and a USB-A port, too, meaning you can charge up a mouse or another accessory while you charge your Dragonfly Pro. USB-C cables are not included, though. $80 at Amazon $80 at Anker

Apple 96W USB-C power adapter Premium Pick It might seem weird to use an Apple charger with an HP laptop, but this charger matches the same wattage as the original that comes with your HP Dragonfly Pro. You'll need to provide your own USB-C cable, though. $76 at Amazon $79 at Best Buy

Spigen 100W USB-C charger Most compact charger This is quite a popular charger from Spigen. It's one of the more compact, and 100W charger that's rated higher than HP's own 96W charger. You'll get fast charging support with it, and an extra USB-C port to power up another device. You'll need to provide your own USB-C cable, though. $60 at Amazon

Uflatek 96W Type C Super Fast Charger Best Value The Uflatek 96W Type C Super Fast Charger is a solid replacement charger for the HP Dragonfly Pro series. You won't need to provide your own USB-C cable with this one, as the cable is integrated. The cable is also quite strong with TPE shielding that protects it. $37 at Amazon

IFEART 96W Charger Best with included USB-C cable This 65W charger is similar to Apple's, but it's much more affordable, You'll also get a USB-C cable included in your purchase, adding to the extra value. $30 at Amazon

Baseus 100W 4-Port GaN II Fast Charging Station Most ports If you want to charge your HP Dragonfly Pro and your other devices at the same time, then this is what this charger can do for you. Sit it on your desk, and enjoy powering up four different devices at once. You get a USB-C to USB-C cable included. $60 at Amazon

And those are six of the best chargers for the HP Dragonfly Pro series of devices. We highly suggest picking up the Anker 736 charger because of its high performance and the multiple ports that let you charge more devices. But if you want something more premium, nothing is wrong with buying Apple's 96W charger, either. If you want something more affordable, though, you can't go wrong with IFeart's 96W charger, since the USB-C cable detaches and is included in the purchase. There are also multi-port chargers from Baseus, Spigen, and Anker that work great with your HP Dragonfly Pro and other devices, too. Whatever your needs are, there's a charger for you.