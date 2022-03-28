The best chargers for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 in 2022

The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is a powerful business laptop that’s easy to take anywhere due to its lightweight design. It also comes with up to a 68Whr battery to keep you going during long trips. But no matter how long it lasts, you’ll have to charge the battery at some point. Obviously, the lap with a charger, but if you lose it or it breaks, you’re going to need a replacement. we’re here to help with that, and we’ve rounded up the best replacement chargers for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3, in case you ever need a new one.

The charger that comes with the Elite Dragonfly G3 has 65W of power, so you’ll want to aim for at least that much. Slower chargers, such as 45W units, might still work, but they’ll charge more slowly, especially if you’re using the laptop for more intensive tasks. Most of our chargers here have at least 65W of power for that reason.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

HP USB-C Travel Adapter Official travel charger What better option could there be to charge the Elite Dragonfly G3 than an official HP charger? This travel adapter can deliver up to 65W of power and it has a swappable plug so you can use the same adapter when you travel abroad. See at HP

Emaks 65W USB-C Charger Budget option If you want a new charger on the cheap, this Emaks power adapter costs less than $20 and supports 65W charging. It is a bit bulky, but having a separate power adapter from the plug can be better in some scenarios. See at Amazon

Baseus 65W 3-Port Charger Charge your laptop and phone This Baseus charger can charge not just your laptop, but also other devices like your phone. However, the 65W of power are split between the three ports, so your laptop will charge more slowly when you plug in another device. See at Amazon

Nekteck 100W USB-C Charger All the power you need If you want a charger that will work with even more powerful laptops in the future, this Nekteck 100W GaN charger is compact and relatively affordable. Plus, the cable is included, which isn't always the case. See at Amazon

Amazon Basics 65W Charger Compact and affordable This Amazon Basics charger can deliver the 65W of power the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 needs, and it has a very compact design. This specific model doesn't include a cable, and the ones that do have different outputs. See at Amazon

Belkin 108W 4-port charger Super-charger This Belkin charger looks a bit bulky, but it has four ports to charge all your devices. The main port support up to 96W charging, and at least 65W when the other ports are being used. It's the only charger you'll need on a trip. See at Amazon

PDUSBSZ 65W Charger Built-in cable If you prefer your chargers to have a built-in cable, this is another great option. In addition to 65W of output, it's a compact charger with retractable prongs and it ensures you won't lose the cable. See at Amazon

Omni 20c+ Portable charger Charge on the go The Omni 20c+ is a portable charger with a 20,000mAh battery and 100W of power delivery through the USB-C port. Plus, it can serve as a USB hub for your laptop, it has a display with real-time data, and it's also a Qi wireless charger. See at Amazon

Anker Wall Charger and Power Bank Charge at home or on the go This bundle allows you to not only charge the laptop at home, but it gives you a backup battery on the road. The wall charger supports 65W output, and the power bank delivers up to 60W. See at Amazon

Those are some of the best chargers you can get for your HP Elite Dragonfly G3. Suffice it to say, you can’t really go wrong with the official HP travel adapter, but the other options are very suitable, too. I’d probably want the Belkin 108W charger for when I’m traveling so it takes up less space, but you might prefer something else. Even when you plug in other devices, it charges your laptop at up to 65W, so that’s a big deal.

The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 itself isn’t available to buy yet, but we’ll be sure to have a link below once it does launch. And if you can’t wait, you can always check out the best HP laptops that you can buy right now. Most of them will also support the chargers on this list, though power requirements vary from model to model, especially for gaming laptops.