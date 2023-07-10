HP’s EliteBook 1040 G10 is a business laptop with the latest 13th-generation Intel Core processors. It has a compact 14-inch design, has a fairly comprehensive IO selection, and charges its 38Wh or 51Wh battery via USB-C. It’s not out to compete with the best laptops around, but it is more than capable of your average office tasks thanks to its solid spec sheet. Here are the best charging accessories for the compact enterprise notebook.

HP's USB-C 65W laptop charger is a compact traditional-style laptop charger capable of supplying up to 65W of power. It has a fixed, braided USB cable coming from the power supply, and can be extended with a cloverleaf-style power cord. It comes in black with minimal HP branding on the power supply, and its braided cable should make it more durable. It's pricey, but you can trust an official charger to get the job done.

Charging your HP EliteBook on the go is no problem for the Anker PowerCore 737. Its 26,000mAh battery can top up the laptop at up to 60W which might not max out the EliteBook’s capabilities, but is pretty impressive given the 737’s compact form factor. It comes in black with a power button on the side, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C port. It comes with a 65W PD wall charger too.

The Amazon Basics 100W four-port GaN charger is a capable multi-port power adapter. It can charge a laptop at 65-100W through its main USB-C port. That is backed up by another USB-C port capable of up to 18W. The two USB-A ports are ideal for charging low-power wearables with 12W of power output each. It comes in black or white, has foldaway prongs, and is a steal when you consider its capabilities.

The CalDigit TS4 is one of the best Thunderbolt 4 docks that you can buy. Not only can it dish out 98W of power to your laptop, but offers a myriad of ports to the machine via Thunderbolt 4. You get eight USB ports in a mix of USB-A and USB-C, a multi-card reader, audio in and out, display out, and networking. It's not cheap, but it's very capable.

Ugreen’s 66W dual USB-C charger is a compact dual port charger with a max output of 65W through two ports in a 45W and 20W split. It can also output a full 65W if you’re using just one of the ports. Its small design and multi-port arrangement makes it great for travel as it can charge multiple types of devices such as laptops, smartphones, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds.

Satechi's 200W USB-C six port GaN charger is a beastly power dock capable of simultaneously charging two laptops in a 65W, 45W split alongside four 20W devices. This makes it the perfect single charging dock for all of your devices to eliminate cable clutter. This versatility comes at a cost, though. Be prepared to shell out for the luxury of all your device charging sharing a single wall outlet.

Amazon Basics’ 65W GaN USB-C charger is terrific value for money. It comes in two colors, and has a single 65W USB-C charging port accompanied by a blue LED status indicator. It also has foldaway prongs making it great for travel. Its basic design is made up for by its crazy low price tag. This 65W charger is hard to beat for the money.

The Anker PowerCore 733 power bank is a versatile power option thanks to its 10,000mAh internal battery and 65W output for laptops. It has a slick two-tone design with status indicator LEDs built into its power button. It features two USB-C ports and a single USB-A. It's great for travel thanks to its ability to charge multiple devices at once, but it's not cheap.

The HP EliteBook 1040 G10, the counterpart to HP’s Elite x360 G10, is a great machine even if it isn't one of HP's best laptops. It’s fairly easy to find chargers for the laptop thanks to its use of USB-C for charging.

Requiring 65W, your phone charger isn’t going to cut it, but Anker's PowerCore 733 GaN 65W hybrid charger is my top choice due to its versatility. Not only is it a solid 65W wall adapter, but its 10,000mAh internal battery can also output up to 65W through its two USB-C and single USB-A ports. This makes it a great option for travel as you should be able to top up your devices on the go.

If you’re in a tight spot and want something cheap, Amazon Basics’ 65W GaN USB-C charger is a fantastic option. It’s a bit larger than you’d expect for a charger with a single USB-C port, but it makes up for this with convenient foldaway prongs, two different color choices, and a crazy low price tag. It might not be the prettiest, but it should do the job just fine.

On the other end of the spectrum, Satechi’s beastly 200W six-port USB-C GaN charger is for those with cash to splash and lots of devices to top up. There’s room here for two laptops and four lower-wattage charge nodes for devices such as smartphones, smartwatches, and game controllers Its big power has a big price tag, so be ready to cough up to consolidate your charging into just one source!

I hope you’ve found what you’re looking for in this guide. There’s something for everyone and thanks to USB-C charging, it should only get more convenient to top up your laptop on the go.