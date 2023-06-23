Some of HP's most popular laptops come from the EliteBook range. These are great business laptops when you consider the security features, the power of the Intel 13th-generation vPro CPUs, and the webcam features that the devices in the new EliteBook 800 G10 series offer. But like all laptops, the battery inside a device like the HP EliteBook 840 G10 won't last forever. Eventually, you're going to need to recharge things again.

HP includes a standard 65W charger in the EliteBook 840 G10's box, but it's always a good idea to have a spare at hand. You never know what might happen to the original charger, or maybe you just want an extra. That's why you'd want to consider some of these alternatives to the original. These alternative chargers not only can charge your HP EliteBook 840 G10 at 65W, but some of these chargers have additional ports for powering other devices simultaneously.