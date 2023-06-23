Some of HP's most popular laptops come from the EliteBook range. These are great business laptops when you consider the security features, the power of the Intel 13th-generation vPro CPUs, and the webcam features that the devices in the new EliteBook 800 G10 series offer. But like all laptops, the battery inside a device like the HP EliteBook 840 G10 won't last forever. Eventually, you're going to need to recharge things again.
HP includes a standard 65W charger in the EliteBook 840 G10's box, but it's always a good idea to have a spare at hand. You never know what might happen to the original charger, or maybe you just want an extra. That's why you'd want to consider some of these alternatives to the original. These alternative chargers not only can charge your HP EliteBook 840 G10 at 65W, but some of these chargers have additional ports for powering other devices simultaneously.
-
HP USB-C Laptop Charger 65WEditor's Choice
-
Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W)Premium Pick
-
Source: Amazon
Amazon Basics 65W USB-C Wall ChargerBest Value
-
Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN ChargerCharging dock for all your devices
-
Anker 733 Power BankWall charger + power bank
-
HP USB-C Laptop Charger 65WEditor's Choice
This HP USB-C Laptop Charger is one of the official chargers for the HP EliteBook 840 G10. It has an integrated and braided USB-C cable and is really easy to travel with.
-
Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W)Premium Pick
The Anker 715 is one of the most compact chargers we can find for the HP EliteBook 840 G10. It doesn't come with a USB-C cable, but it's so tiny, had has collapsible prongs so it's easy to travel with.
-
Source: Amazon
Amazon Basics 65W USB-C Wall ChargerBest Value
For those on a budget, this charger from Amazon will do the trick. It's an affordable 65W charger that's great to keep as a spare. It has a LED light on the front to let you know when it's in use. USB-C cables are not included, though.
-
Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN ChargerCharging dock for all your devices
The Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN charger is one of our favorite charging stations for the HP EliteBook 840 G10. This charging station packs in plenty of USB-C ports, so you can charge your laptop, as well as other USB-C accessories simultaneously.
-
Anker 733 Power BankWall charger + power bank
This charger is quite unique. It not only can serve as a wall charger, but it also has an integrated 10,000 mAh battery onboard, letting you use this as a power bank when you're on the go.
-
Baseus 65W GaN 3-port chargerPower bank
When you're on the road with your HP EliteBook 840 G10 and away from an outlet, you can use this Baseus power bank to charge up your laptop. it comes with a USB-C cable and has a LED readout on the front to let you know when the battery pack itself needs to be recharged.
-
Hyphen-X 100W 4-Port PD GaN Charger
Want to charge your HP EliteBook 840 G10, and three other devices at the same time? That's where this charger comes in. It doesn't come with USB-C cables, but it does provide 100W of power, which is more than enough to juice up your devices.
-
Jackery Explorer 300Backup battery
In the event of an emergency or if you're traveling with your laptop to a place where electric isn't available, this battery backup unit is for you. It packs plenty of ports for charging laptops, powering external devices like TVs, and so much more.
Recapping the best chargers for HP EliteBook 840 G10
The best possible charger you can buy for the HP EliteBook 840 G10 is the official one, the HP USB-C laptop charger. This charger comes with a sleek sleeved USB-C cable that can wrap around the power brick itself. It also has a long A/C cable, which makes it ideal for use in setups where the outlet might be too far away. While it's not the smallest charger, it is decently sized, too, and is almost flat like a cellphone, making it easy to travel with.
Beyond that top pick, there are plenty of other options you can choose. The Anker 715 works great since it's a compact charger with collapsible prongs. Then, those on a budget might want the Amazon Basics charger, since it's one that won't break the bank. Whatever your needs are, there's a charger for your great laptop.
HP EliteBook 840 G10
The HP EliteBook 840 G10 is the newest 14-inch enterprise laptop from HP. It features the 13th-generation Intel CPUs and features you need for hybrid work like a 5MP webcam.