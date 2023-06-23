Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Some of HP's most popular laptops come from the EliteBook range. These are great business laptops when you consider the security features, the power of the Intel 13th-generation vPro CPUs, and the webcam features that the devices in the new EliteBook 800 G10 series offer. But like all laptops, the battery inside a device like the HP EliteBook 840 G10 won't last forever. Eventually, you're going to need to recharge things again.

HP includes a standard 65W charger in the EliteBook 840 G10's box, but it's always a good idea to have a spare at hand. You never know what might happen to the original charger, or maybe you just want an extra. That's why you'd want to consider some of these alternatives to the original. These alternative chargers not only can charge your HP EliteBook 840 G10 at 65W, but some of these chargers have additional ports for powering other devices simultaneously.

  • hp-usb-c-65w-charger-braided-square-render-01
    HP USB-C Laptop Charger 65W
    Editor's Choice

    This HP USB-C Laptop Charger is one of the official chargers for the HP EliteBook 840 G10. It has an integrated and braided USB-C cable and is really easy to travel with.

    $70 at HP
  • Anker 715
    Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W)
    Premium Pick

    The Anker 715 is one of the most compact chargers we can find for the HP EliteBook 840 G10. It doesn't come with a USB-C cable, but it's so tiny, had has collapsible prongs so it's easy to travel with.

    $50 at Amazon $50 at Anker
  • amazon-basics-65w-wall-charger
    Source: Amazon
    Amazon Basics 65W USB-C Wall Charger
    Best Value

    For those on a budget, this charger from Amazon will do the trick. It's an affordable 65W charger that's great to keep as a spare. It has a LED light on the front to let you know when it's in use. USB-C cables are not included, though.

    $20 at Amazon
  • New_Project__3___1_-removebg-preview-2
    Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN Charger
    Charging dock for all your devices

    The Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN charger is one of our favorite charging stations for the HP EliteBook 840 G10. This charging station packs in plenty of USB-C ports, so you can charge your laptop, as well as other USB-C accessories simultaneously.

    $150 at Amazon $150 at Satechi
  • Anker_powerbank__1_-removebg-preview
    Anker 733 Power Bank
    Wall charger + power bank

    This charger is quite unique. It not only can serve as a wall charger, but it also has an integrated 10,000 mAh battery onboard, letting you use this as a power bank when you're on the go.

    $100 at Amazon $100 at Anker
  • A render of the Baseus 20000mAh 65W power bank.
    Baseus 65W GaN 3-port charger
    Power bank

    When you're on the road with your HP EliteBook 840 G10 and away from an outlet, you can use this Baseus power bank to charge up your laptop. it comes with a USB-C cable and has a LED readout on the front to let you know when the battery pack itself needs to be recharged.

    $60 at Amazon
  • Hyphen-X 100W 4-port charger
    Hyphen-X 100W 4-Port PD GaN Charger

    Want to charge your HP EliteBook 840 G10, and three other devices at the same time? That's where this charger comes in. It doesn't come with USB-C cables, but it does provide 100W of power, which is more than enough to juice up your devices.

    $51 at Amazon
  • Jackery Explorer 300
    Jackery Explorer 300
    Backup battery

    In the event of an emergency or if you're traveling with your laptop to a place where electric isn't available, this battery backup unit is for you. It packs plenty of ports for charging laptops, powering external devices like TVs, and so much more.

    $279 at Amazon

Recapping the best chargers for HP EliteBook 840 G10

The best possible charger you can buy for the HP EliteBook 840 G10 is the official one, the HP USB-C laptop charger. This charger comes with a sleek sleeved USB-C cable that can wrap around the power brick itself. It also has a long A/C cable, which makes it ideal for use in setups where the outlet might be too far away. While it's not the smallest charger, it is decently sized, too, and is almost flat like a cellphone, making it easy to travel with.

Beyond that top pick, there are plenty of other options you can choose. The Anker 715 works great since it's a compact charger with collapsible prongs. Then, those on a budget might want the Amazon Basics charger, since it's one that won't break the bank. Whatever your needs are, there's a charger for your great laptop.

New_Project__4___1_-removebg-preview-2
HP EliteBook 840 G10

The HP EliteBook 840 G10 is the newest 14-inch enterprise laptop from HP. It features the 13th-generation Intel CPUs and features you need for hybrid work like a 5MP webcam.

$1799 at HP $1600 at Newegg