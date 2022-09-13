Best replacement chargers for the HP EliteBook 840 G9
The HP EliteBook 840 is one of HP’s most popular business laptops, particularly in the premium segment. It’s where you’ll find the best balance of performance and features with a price point that’s a bit more palatable than what you’d get with the EliteBook 1000 or Elite Dragonfly series. Unlike phones, laptops still come with chargers in the box, so you shouldn’t need to buy a new one anytime soon, but accidents can happen. If you lost the charger to your HP EliteBook 840 G9, we’ve rounded up some replacement chargers to help you out.
Before we start, it’s worth mentioning that the HP EliteBook 840 G9 ships with a 65W charger in the box, and while you might be able to charge it with a lower wattage, 65W is definitely the recommendation, especially with Intel’s P-series processors being as power hungry as they are. We’ve focused on 65W or higher for this list, so you can rest assured your laptop will charge as quickly as with the official charger.
If you can only trust an official HP charger, this is a great alternative charger that's not overly expensive. It delivers the same power as the original charger, so it'll charge your laptop just fine.
65W is enough for the HP EliteBook 840 G9, but this 100W charger gives you a whopping 100W of power, so it can charge almost any ultrabook out there. It's not much more expensive, so it's a good way to future-proof yourself.
Spending $50 on a charger may be a bit of a stretch for some. If you want something more affordable, this option from Emaks gives you 65W charging for a much lower price than almost any other option out there.
Looking for a charger you can take on the road? This official HP charger has a more compact design and swappable power plugs, so you can use it different countries while keeping the sleek form factor. Of course, it still charges at 65W.
With 100W and three ports, this Anker charger can charge your laptop, phone, and even a smartwatch at the same time.
This cheaper charger comes with even more ports, so you can charge your HP EliteBook 840 G9 as well as all your devices with just one brick. It doesn't include a cable, but it's a great option if you want less clutter.
Sure, you may just need a charger, but what if you also want to add some ports to your laptop? The HP Thunderbolt Dock G4 provides up to 120W of power, and it has a bunch of ports you can use to connect more peripherals, including multiple external displays. It's great if you spend a lot of time in an office.
What if your charger worked without being plugged in? This 10,000mAh Anker power bank doubles as a wall charger and it can provide up to 65W of power, whether at home or the road.
When you're planning to be away from an outlet for a long time, a massive power bank like this can keep your laptop powered for a few days, so you can go on a camping trip and still use your laptop. It has two full-blown AC outlets plus a 60W USB-C port (among others) so you have a few options.
And those are some of the best charger options you can buy for the HP EliteBook 840 G9. There are plenty of choices out there, but this selection includes some official models, some cheaper options, and some chargers that can do a lot more than charge your laptop. There’s something for everyone here, so you’re bound to find something you like. I personally like the versatility of something like the Hyphen-X 100W charger, but if you’d rather stick to official chargers, HP also has a couple of options for you.
If you haven’t yet, you can buy the HP EliteBook 840 G9 straight from HP using the link below. HP lets you configure the laptop to your liking, with various processor, RAM, and storage configurations, among others. If you want something that looks a bit different check out the best HP laptops overall, or maybe the best laptops in general so you can find some great options from other companies too.
The HP EliteBook 840 G9 is a premium business laptop with Intel P-series processors and a clean, subdued design.