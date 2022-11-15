These are nine chargers that can help powerup your new HP Envy x360 (2022) when the juice runs now.

The HP Envy x360 (2022) is one of our favorite laptops under $1,000 thanks partly to its new, vibrant 13.3-inch 16:10 aspect ratio screen. Even on some other great laptops on the market, there's no doubt that your HP Envy x360 (2022) might run out of juice quickly, depending on how you use it. We got very good battery life in our tests with our Envy x360 model, close to about 8 hours, but everyone uses their 2-in-1 differently. Thankfully, there are many ways to recharge it when the battery runs dry.

The HP Envy x360 (2022) does come with a charger in the box. You get a 65W charger with the 13.3-inch model as well as the 15.6-inch model with an AMD CPU, and a 90W charger with the 15.6-inch model with an Intel CPU. This is about the standard for HP laptops, but don't feel limited to just the stock chargers. You can also recharge your new HP Envy x360 (2022) model using a third-party charger since the laptop has two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports.

Monoprice Universal USB-C Laptop Charger This is a universal USB-C laptop charger for all kinds of laptops. It supports fast charging technology and has a 2.6-foot-long cable. See at MonoPrice

Dell 130-Watt Type-C Adapter Dell 130-Watt USB-C Adapter This charger might have the Dell branding, but it delivers 165W of power. This makes it a solid alternative to the included HP charger with your device. The USB-C cable is integrated into the design. See at Dell

Anker Nano II This Anker charger can not only charge your HP Envy x360 at 100W but also your other accessories via an additional USB-C and USB-A port. Do note you'll have to provide your own USB-C cable. See at Amazon See at Anker

Samsung 3-Port Super Fast Charger Samsung 65W 3-port USB-C Charger This is a great charger from Samsung. It has three USB-C ports onboard, so you can charge your laptop, as well as your Android phone or tablet with 65W of power. You'd have to provide your own USB-C cable, though. See at samsung

Anker Nano 65W Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W) This is one of the smallest 65W chargers on the market. It's compact and can fit in any bag for travel. You'll need to provide your own USB-C cable, however. See at Anker See at Amazon

Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD Charger Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD Charger If you plan to use your HP Envy x360 at your desk all the time, you might want to invest in this USB hub. It will charge your laptop since it can deliver 165W of power. It'll also expand your connectivity to give you more USB-C ports. See at Satechi See at Amazon

Apple 96W USB-C Power Adapter Apple 96W USB-C power adapter It might seem weird that we're suggesting an Apple charger for an HP product, but this charger is quite popular. It'll charge your HP Envy x360 with up to 96W of power, but it only has a single USB-C port onboard. See at Amazon

ixcv USB C 100W Charger ixcv USB-C 100W Charger This is a third-party USB-C charger for laptops that's similar to Apple's own charger. It delivers 118W of power and is much more affordable. See at Amazon

ZMI zPower Turbo ZMI zPower Turbo 65W charger This third-party USB-C charger delivers up to 65W of power, just like the original that comes in the box, and has collapsible prongs for easy travel. See at Amazon

Those are the best chargers for the HP Envy x360 (2022) model. All of them have their uses, but we highly suggest you check out the Monoprice charger, as it's closest to the original from HP. If that's too expensive for you, however, there are others from Anker, though you'd need to buy a USB-C cable or use your own with those. There are also charging hubs, too, which can be used at your desk. Regardless, these chargers will work with almost any laptop with USB-C charging.