It comes with a 65W USB-C power adapter, but you may want to keep one in your work bag and one at home. That's why we recommend getting a second or even third charger for your laptop. Here are our picks for the best chargers for the HP Spectre x360 14.

The HP Spectre x360 14 is a new iteration of a classic flagship option from HP. This new 2-in-1 is built with an Intel Core Ultra processor, which is focused on AI capabilities to make using it more efficient. You'll also get a beautiful OLED display, tons of memory and storage, and a strong 9MP webcam that's ideal for video calls. It's one of the best laptops for creators that's coming out in 2024. HP routinely creates some of the best laptops out there and this is no different.

Even if it says it's made for Chromebooks, the Spigen GaN is versatile enough to power many other laptops and devices. It has a single 65W port that's for USB-C to USB-C charging. It can power the HP Spectre x360, as well as a MacBook, a Microsoft Surface Pro, or even a Steam Deck.

For those that prefer a portable power bank, the Baseus Blade is a 100W option you should consider. This has two USB-C ports and delivers speedy charging. It won't have an issue handling the HP Spectre x360 and is only 0.7 inches thick. The sleek design delivers two-way charging for numerous kinds of devices.

The ZMI zPower Turbo is a charger that won't break the bank. It has foldable prongs and a small design that fits in any bag. It delivers 65W of power delivery, and it comes with a USB-C cable, so you don't have to provide your own.

The Anker 715 Nano II is tiny but can handle so much. It has a single 65W USB-C port, which will charge your Spectre x360 14 with no problems. You can put it in your pocket, bag, or purse, and all you'll need is your own cable to use it. The prongs fold, making it even more compact.

You can do so much charging with the Baseus PowerCombo Charging Station. It delivers 100W of power and offers three AC, two USB-C, and two USB-A ports, helping you connect a bunch of devices at once. The digital display lets you monitor the status of the different devices during charging. You can also affix it to your desktop, so you don't lose it.

If you know you want to power your Spectre x360 14 alongside other devices, this charger from UGreen is a cut above the rest. It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, with up to 140W of power delivery. This is a smaller and more powerful charger that you can bring anywhere.

This HP charger is ideal for international travelers because you can swap the plug depending on what country you're in. It'll charge your new Spectre x360 14 at 65W. This is an official offering from HP and is dependable and compact.

If you're looking for a three-port charger, you can't do much better than this offering from Anker. This was a CES award-winning charger, and it offers fast charging for laptops and mobile devices. It can reach up to 100W of charging power, and you can charge up to three devices simultaneously. It's also compact and will fit in your bag easily.

Why another charger for the HP Spectre x360 makes sense

It's important to have a second charger because you may want to leave one at home any time you bring your Spectre x360 14 with you. Because the 2-in-1 is incredibly versatile and can be used in multiple ways, you're not always going to want to be sitting at your desk using it. If you toss it in your computer bag, you want to be able to charge it while you're on the go.

A charger like the Anker 736 makes a lot of sense because it can not only charge your Spectre x360 14 but two other devices at the same time. If you don't trust that Anker is delivering what you want, you can rely on the official option from HP that is tried and tested. You can also spend less than $30 with the ZMI zPower Turbo charger, and power your laptop almost anywhere you need to. There are all kinds of chargers that you can use, and whichever one you choose will be a great second charger for your HP Spectre x360.