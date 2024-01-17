If you're looking to upgrade your laptop, there are so many routes you can go. If you're someone who wants versatility and flexibility, a 2-in-1 convertible laptop is a smart choice. There's a slew of new laptops coming out in 2024, and the HP Spectre x360 is getting an upgrade with the new Intel Core Ultra processors. The HP Spectre x360 is consistently one of our favorite laptops and the new options come in either a 14-inch or 16-inch version. The 16-inch option has several differences besides the larger screen. One of them is a larger battery. If you're looking for an extra charger to take along when you're traveling, you're going to want one that's capable of handling the kind of configuration you have. Here are our picks for the best chargers for the HP Spectre x360 16.

If you're going to be using your HP Spectre x360 at home, you should think about the Insignia 140W 4-Port charger, which sits on your desktop and offers plenty of versatility. It's sleekly designed and delivers 140W of power. There are multiple USB-C and USB-A ports to choose from, allowing you to charge multiple devices at once.

This powerful 140W charger works for any configuration of the HP Spectre x360. It has a sleek design, pairs well with almost any computer, and has a USB-C port. This charger won't take up much space in your bag, making it ideal for travel.

If you have the RTX graphics configuration of the HP Spectre x360 16, you'll need up to 140W of power to charge it. This offering from UGREEN delivers just that and has two USB-C ports and a USB-A port. It's compact and features GaN technology, making it a premium charger for your device.

There's so much you can do with the Baseus PowerCombo Charging Station. You can charge your laptop with its 100W of power delivery. But you can also charge multiple other devices, since it has seven ports: two USB-C, two USB-A, and three AC ports. You can attach this to your desktop as well.

This Ugreen 300W charger can deliver power to up to five devices, including the HP Spectre x360 16. It offers universal compatibility and has five ports. Even with all these ports, it's sturdy and not as large as you might expect. This device is pricey but may be worth it for those needing to charge multiple devices at the same time.

This four-port USB-C charger delivers up to 100W of power and won't set back your budget much. It works for all kinds of laptops, including the HP Spectre x360 16. It comes with a five-foot cable that you can use to charge your laptop, phone, or mobile gaming device.

For those who want a device from the manufacturer, this 110W USB-C charger from HP will work well. It works with multiple devices and operating systems, including your HP Spectre x360 16. It supports up to 100W of power delivery, and the cable is included.

It's hard to argue against this compact and powerful charger. You'll want a 100W charger at minimum to power the 83Whr battery, and this one has three ports. You can use this to charge your laptop and then charge other devices as well. It's small and fits in almost any bag.

What to keep in mind for your charger

Make sure you know which configuration of HP Spectre x360 you have. You'll need either 140W of power or 100W to keep the laptop running fully charged. We recommend the Anker 736 Nano II because of how small and powerful it is. This gives you three ports and can fit in almost any bag. If you know you want to charge your laptop as well as multiple other devices at the same time, you can opt for the Ugreen 300W GaN charger, which has five ports. The 300W power-delivery capability goes the extra mile in keeping all your devices ready to use. For those who aren't looking to spend that much on a charger, the Damusy 100W USB-C charger will get the job done, and it comes with a five-foot cable. Remember to acquire an extra cable if your charger doesn't come with one.

If you decide to opt for the HP Spectre x360 14, you should also have a spare charger for that.