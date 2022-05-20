Best replacement chargers for the HP Spectre x360 (2022)
HP’s Spectre x360 lineup for 2022 includes two fantastic devices featuring Intel’s 12th-generation processors. They’re quite different from each other, though, and they do have different power requirements. Of course, that shouldn’t be a problem seeing as they come with a charger in the box, but accidents do happen. If you lose or misplace the charger for your HP Spectre x360, we’re here to help with some alternatives.
We’ve rounded up a few options if you need a new charger, and we’ve split them into two sections. The HP Spectre x360 13.5 comes with a 65W charger in the box, and seeing as it has a 15W processor, it doesn’t require as much power. However, the larger HP Spectre x360 16 is more power-hungry and it has a bigger battery – plus it comes with a more powerful charger, too. As such, we’ll list chargers for the smaller model first, and some for the larger version in a separate category.
HP Spectre x360 13.5 chargers
Can't trust any other brands? HP sells its own 65W USB-C charger that's perfect for the Spectre x360 13.5. This is a relatively compact adapter that's easy to take anywhere.
Chargers can be expensive and a cost no one wants to have. This alternative option still gives you up to 65W of power at a much more affordable price, though it's not the most elegant option.
Want a charger for more than your laptop? This 3-port charger from Baseus can deliver up to 65W of power, and using the additional ports, you can charge your phone or accessories, too.
If you're planning to travel or you just want to reduce clutter, a big charger like this one may do the trick. With 100W of total power, it can charge your laptop, phone, tablet, and more without needing adapters for each one.
If you need your laptop to last a few extra hours away from an outlet, this Anker bundle not only includes a wall charger for your laptopl, but a power bank capable of 60W charging, so you can keep your laptop running that much longer.
If you're planning to be away from an outlet for a couple of days but you still need your laptop, this portable power station from Jackery might come in handy. It has a 293Whr cell that can charge your laptop and other devices multiple times over.
HP Spectre x360 16 chargers
For the HP Spectre x360 16, you’re going to need a charger with a bit more power, so we’ve listed a few below. As long as they’re USB-C, these will also work on the smaller Spectre x360, so you can always go with one of these.
Because sometimes you can only trust one brand, the official 90W HP charger may be the best option for you. It's not the cheapest, but it should be reliable and robust.
The standard official charger from HP is quite a bit bulky, so if you want a more compact option, this travel adapter is for you. As long as you can stomach the price tag, of course.
If you'd rather invest in USB-C charger, this option from Baseus is also very good. It's roughly the same price, but it'll be compatible with other laptops, plus it's very compact.
This 4-port charger has a massive 108W of power output, and it can deliver up to 96W to your laptop alone. That will go down to 65W if you use all the ports, but it's still very impressive for this kind of charger.
If you're looking for one of the cheapest options when it comes to super fast chargers, this is it. With up to 100W of power, this Nekteck charger costs just over $40 and it's a great option on a budget.
If you want a device that can connect all your peripherals while also charging your laptop at up to 100W, this Plugable dock is for you. In addition to power delivery, it has a ton of ports for monitors and peripherals.
And those are all the charger options we recommend for the 2022 HP Spectre x360 – though we should mention they’ll likely work just as well on previous iterations. In fact, as long as they’re USB Type-C, they should work on almost any ultrabook that requires similar amounts of power.
If you haven’t yet, you can buy the HP Spectre x360 below, whether that’s the 13.5-inch model or the 16-inch one. These are some of the best HP laptops out there, and frankly among the best laptops in general.
The 2022 HP Spectre x360 13.5 has a 3:2 display and 12th-generation Intel processors with 10 cores and 12 threads. It comes with a 65W charger in the box.
The HP Spectre x360 comes with a large 16:10 display and it gives you the choice between 28W and 45W processors depending on your needs. It also comes with either a 90W or 135W charger for faster speeds.