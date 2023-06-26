Lenovo’s IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is a compact ChromeOS laptop that aims to compete in the budget space. It’s not one of the best Chromebooks or even the best Lenovo laptops , but its low price stands out - especially given its 1080P touch-enabled display. It charges its battery via a USB-C port up to 45W in power. This makes it easier to find chargers for than laptops with a proprietary barrel connection. With that in mind, here are the best charging accessories for the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook.

If you want multiple outputs but still want a compact charging brick, the UGreen Nexode 3 65W is a great option. It can output up to 65W via one of its two USB-C ports, and it has an additional USB-A port. With three devices connected, it can output 45W, 8.5W, and 8.5W so isn’t the most powerful, but is pretty good given its size and price. It can be had in black or glacier blue

If you’re charging more than your IdeaPad 3 Slim, this beast of a combination charger is for you. It has three USB-C and two USB-A ports and can output up to 240W through four ports in a 100W, 65W, 45W, and 30W combination. It’s a reasonably big, silver brick with a chunky black power cable and comes with a braided LED USB-C cable. It’s not cheap, so be prepared to cough up for such a powerful plug.

Anker’s 715 Nano II compact charger is for those that are happy to forego multiple ports for sheer compactness. This single-port USB-C 65W unit has foldaway prongs, a grey and silver design, and is capable of more than the IdeaPad 3 Slim’s 45W power requirement. This makes it a great travel option for charging all kinds of USB-C devices, though you’ll have to be prepared to pay for that luxury.

Not near a power outlet? No problem. The Einova Eggtronic power bank gives you up to 45W USB charging on the go. It offers two USB-A outputs and a single USB-C output that is also the input for topping up the power bank. The Eggtronic can output up to 45W through USB-C PD. This should top up the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook without a problem. It also has a battery life display and an external canvas cover.

If you’re in need of another charger, either to replace yours or to have as a spare, then this is the one to buy. You can’t go wrong with buying an original as they are designed specifically for your notebook. It’s not as compact, nor as expansive as others on this list as it only has the single connector on the end. It can be extended with a longer clover-leaf style power plug if you need the extra reach, too.

If you have the cash to splash and want a six-port USB-C charger, then the Satechi GaN 200W unit is the way to go. It supports PD charging across six devices in a staggered layout. This means that one port will output up to 65W, another will do up to 45W, and the final four will do up to 20W. This would work great for charging a couple of these laptops plus four smaller devices like phones, wearables, or tablets.

HTC isn’t known for its chargers, but its 65W USB-C wall charger is a steal. It supports up to 65W charging to your Chromebook, and even has three ports - two USB-C and one USB-A - so you can plug in other devices if you don’t mind a drop in speed. It’s a fairly compact, nondescript block, and should be easy to travel with thanks to its foldaway prongs. It’s really hard to beat for under $35.

What makes Anker’s 733 charger so great is its combination of a 65W charger through USB-C, an additional two ports, and an integrated 10,000mAh battery bank for charging on the go. It dynamically adjusts power output as you plug in more devices or unplug it from the wall for the safest fast charging functionality. Its hefty price might put some off, but I think it is a fair ask given its combination of features.

Top up your Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook the right way

Thanks to Lenovo’s decision to fit the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook with a USB-C port, it’s not hard to find a good charger for the machine. 45W is towards the lower end of laptop USB-C charging which makes it easy to find chargers that can simultaneously output to it along with one or two other devices.

Anker’s 733 power bank combination charger is my number one choice as it combines fast outlet charging with the ability to top up on the go. Its 65W output is more than enough to charge the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3. It can charge some of the best laptops out there so if you decide to upgrade your machine, you can take the 733 with you.

If you’re on a tight budget but still want multiple outputs, HTC’s 65W PD charger is hard to beat. It comes in at just over half the cost of many other options on the market and offers more than enough power to charge the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook.

There’s much out there that can compete with the Satechi 200W charging dock if what you want is six USB-C PD outputs. Its ability to charge two laptops and four smartphones while staying relatively compact is impressive, but it is rather expensive. It should replace many cables in a busy setup though. It comes with a cradle for upright positioning and can be extended via its cloverleaf-style power input.

That’s it for the best chargers for Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook (2023). Any of the items on this list should do a great job, so buy with confidence.