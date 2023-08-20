While Lenovo has some of the best laptops out there, like the Yoga 9i, it’s not always the highest-end laptops that deserve all the praise. There are plenty of Lenovo laptops that provide excellent value at a decent price. The best example of this is arguably the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5, featuring a vibrant display and great performance at an affordable price.
Out of the box, the IdeaPad Slim 5 comes with a 65W charger. And while the stock charger may work for you, it never hurts to have a spare charger on hand; you might also need a charger that has more ports or a travel-friendly design. Whatever the case, here are the best chargers for the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5.
-
Source: Lenovo
Lenovo 65W AC Power AdapterEditor’s choice
-
Source: Satechi
Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD ChargerPremium pick
-
Source: UGREEN
UGREEN Nexode 3 USB-C Charger 65WBest value
-
Source: Anker
Anker 733 Power BankPower on the go
-
Source: Anker
Anker 715 Nano II 65W ChargerBest for travel
-
Source: Lenovo
Lenovo 65W AC Power AdapterEditor’s choice$56 $60 Save $4
You can't go wrong with an official charger, as it's reliable and won't cause any compatibility issues. Lenovo's 65W AC power adapter is a traditional laptop charger with a fixed USB-C cable and a detachable extension. While it doesn't have any extra ports to serve other purposes, it's the safest bet for your IdeaPad Slim 5.
-
Source: Satechi
Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD ChargerPremium pick
If you want a reliable and premium charging solution for your IdeaPad Slim 5, the Satechi 165 is the best option. It features 165W fast charging with four power delivery ports. For all the power that it offers, it’s still fairly compact and fits easily into laptop bags. To top it all off, it comes in a sleek and minimal silver-black design with a single blue charging indicator LED on top.
-
Source: UGREEN
UGREEN Nexode 3 USB-C Charger 65WBest value
The UGREEN USB-C 65W Charger is a compact solution to your Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 charging woes. You get 65W of charging through the main USB-C port, plus an extra USB-C and USB-A port for your other devices. It also comes with foldable prongs, which makes it travel-friendly. The price is pretty reasonable, considering the number of ports.
-
Source: Anker
Anker 733 Power BankPower on the go
The Anker 733 is a great option for your Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5. It's a charger and power bank in one device. While you're at home, it acts as a charger for your laptop and other devices with its three ports; on the go, it's a portable power bank. It also has a massive 10,000 mAh battery, supports 65W fast charging, and has a temperature monitoring feature that will protect your devices from heating up.
-
Source: Anker
Anker 715 Nano II 65W ChargerBest for travel
If you are always traveling and have limited backpack space for the standard Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 charger, the Anker 715 is perfect for you. It is designed with portability in mind, as it comes with foldable prongs and a small footprint. Even with the compact size, the Anker 715 does not skimp out on reliability. It delivers the full 65W of charging needed by the IdeaPad Slim 5 and is available in a variety of colors.
-
Source: Razer
Razer Thunderbolt 4 DockAll-in-one solution
The Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock is perfect if you want to use multiple accessories with your IdeaPad Slim 5. It eliminates all the cable clutter and provides all the ports you need in one package. The dock has ten ports, including four USB Type C ports, three USB Type A, Ethernet, an SD card reader, and dual 4K or a single 8K port. It even features Razer Chroma RGB, which gives it an aggressive look.
-
Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN ChargerUltimate charging station
The Satechi 200W charging dock is as good as it gets when it comes to your charging needs. It features six PD USB Type C ports, two of which support up to 140W charging. Moreover, it's quite compact and travel-friendly and includes a rubber stand. In terms of safety, the Satechi 200W has protective features to safeguard your laptop and devices from heating up and dirty voltage. It also comes with a two-prong and a three-prong cable for socket compatibility.
-
Source: Amazon
Amazon Basics 65W USB-C Wall ChargerMost affordable
The Amazon Basics 65W is a pretty bare-bones charger for your laptop, ideal for those who looking for an affordable and cheap charger replacement. It comes with a single USB Type C 65W PD port, and it can adjust the power output according to the device's needs, thanks to the power delivery system. Overall, the Amazon Basics is a straightforward and cheap charger for your Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5.
Why you should get a third-party charger for your Lenovo Idea Pad Slim 5
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is a slim and minimal laptop designed for professionals and students, packing high-end specs in a small and compact size. And since it is lightweight and does not take up a lot of backpack space, it's perfect for traveling. However, the included charger design is outdated and defeats the purpose of a slim laptop.
While the stock charger does the job for most people, some alternatives offer better designs and features. Still, it's important to note that the official Lenovo 65W AC power adapter is the most reliable charging solution for the IdeaPad Slim 5.
If you are looking for multiple ports, the Satechi 165W GaN Charger is the best option. It supports 100W fast charging on one port — which is way higher than Lenovo's 65W — and it has four power delivery ports for your other devices. But, if you want a charger specifically for your laptop in a compact form factor, you can go with the UGREEN USB-C Charger 65W Nexode. It has the same 65W charging but in a portable size. The foldable prongs also make it quite travel-friendly.
Overall, these chargers are excellent for the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 and make the experience even better.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (2023)
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is a solid everyday laptop with a vibrant screen, a compact design, and a decent number of ports. While it lacks high-end features like an OLED display or a high refresh rate, it delivers perfectly on the fundamentals. It features a fingerprint reader for Windows Hello, as well as an IR camera. Regarding the processors, you can get the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 or Intel 13th Generation CPUs.