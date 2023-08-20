While Lenovo has some of the best laptops out there, like the Yoga 9i, it’s not always the highest-end laptops that deserve all the praise. There are plenty of Lenovo laptops that provide excellent value at a decent price. The best example of this is arguably the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5, featuring a vibrant display and great performance at an affordable price.

Out of the box, the IdeaPad Slim 5 comes with a 65W charger. And while the stock charger may work for you, it never hurts to have a spare charger on hand; you might also need a charger that has more ports or a travel-friendly design. Whatever the case, here are the best chargers for the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5.