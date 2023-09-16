Whether it's because you've lost your original charger, it stopped working, or you simply want to have more chargers at different locations, there are plenty of valid reasons to want a new charger. Thankfully, there are also plenty of options, so let's take a closer look at them.

The Lenovo Legion Go is looking to make a big splash in the market for Steam Deck alternatives , which has been growing increasingly fast since Valve introduced its handheld PC. Between the larger, sharper screen and the detachable controllers, Lenovo's take on the handheld gaming console is extremely promising. Like most devices aside from phones, the Lenovo Legion Go still comes with a charger in the box, but if you need an extra one, we're here to help.

A simple charger may be all you need, but if you want to use the Lenovo Legion Go for more PC-like experiences, you need ports to connect things like a mouse and keyboard. With two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and more, the Anker 341 gives you enough ports, and it supports up to 85W passthrough charging.

If you have a lot of devices at home and not enough outlets for all of them, the Satechi 200W charger is a great solution with a whopping 200W of power and six ports to keep all your devices up and running. Phones, laptops, and the Legion Go are all welcome.

The Lenovo Legion Go isn't going to have the best battery life, so if you're moving around, a portable charger may be a good idea. The Baseus Blade has a large 20,000mAh battery and it delivers up to 100W of power, so you don't have to stop gaming due to low battery.

If you're traveling with a lot of devices, it can be hard to keep them all charged, but this Spigen charger is a great solution. With a total of four ports, you can charge your Legion Go, phone, laptop, and other accessories using just one outlet.

65W is more than enough to charge a device like the Lenovo Legion Go, but if you want even more power (maybe you have another laptop that could use it as well), this Nekteck charger is for you. With a massive 100W of power delivery, it'll charge your devices faster and support more demanding laptops.

Looking to save a buck? The Amazon Basics 65W charger is the easiest way to do just that. It has a relatively basic design, but it delivers all the power you need for an extremely low price. Plus, you can choose between white and black models.

If you can spend a little extra, this official Lenovo charger is easily one of the best options around. It delivers the same 65W of power, but it can work wherever you go because it includes interchangeable power adapters so you can use it on your travels. Plus, this one includes a cable.

If you want the most compact charging solution around, the Anker 715 is hard to beat. This tiny brick delivers 65W of power just like the official charger, but it's incredibly portable. However, it doesn't come with a cable, so that's an extra cost to consider.

Best chargers for the Lenovo Legion Go: Final thoughts

All of these chargers are excellent options if you need a replacement or one to complement the charger that comes in the box. The Anker 715 is our top choice because it's powerful and super compact, plus it comes from a well-known and reputable brand. It does all of that while being relatively affordable, too, though you do need to buy a cable separately or use one you have lying around.

If you want something cheaper, Amazon Basics is often the go to, and that holds up here. The company offers a 65W charger with a realtively modern-feeling design for a price that's almost always under $20 (despite the advertised MSRP being just over that).

Currently, the Lenovo Legion Go isn't available for sale, but it is listed on Lenovo's website if you want to keep an eye out for it. If you're looking to get one, you may also want to check out the best cases for the Legion Go.