Lenovo is well-known for manufacturing quality laptops, and the Slim 7i (2023) is no exception. True to its name, the Lenovo Slim 7i is a sleek and lightweight laptop that you can carry around on your travels. Compared to the 2022 models, the 2023 version of the Slim 7i packs Intel's latest 13th-gen processors and has more ports, a better battery life, and a higher refresh rate of 120Hz, making it one of the best laptops for professionals.
While Lenovo provides a 65W USB-C charger with the Slim 7i, you might need an extra charger to keep this premium laptop powered up. Perhaps you want a Thunderbolt 4 dock that provides tons of extra ports, or maybe you wish to charge your phone and tablet alongside the Slim 7i. In this article, we’ve compiled a list of the best chargers for the Lenovo Slim 7i to help you search for your next replacement charger.
Ugreen 100W GaN USB-C chargerEditor's choice$45 $75 Save $30
The UGREEN 100W Nexode GaN Charger is a compact yet powerful charger that’s capable of delivering up to 100W to your Lenovo Slim 7i. Featuring advanced GaN tech, it can recharge four devices at one go with three USB Type-C ports and one USB Type-A outlet. It also possesses an intelligent PWM chip that can adjust power output to protect your Slim 7i from overheating.
Lenovo 65W AC Power AdapterOfficial pick$45 $60 Save $15
Lenovo’s 65W Standard AC Power Adapter is the official charger that’s included with the Slim 7i. While this OEM charger may not offer as many features as the other picks on this list, you won’t have to worry about running into compatibility issues as it works with most Lenovo laptops that support Type-C charging.
Amazon Basics 65W GaN USB-C ChargerBest Value
If you don’t want to spend a fortune on a new charger for the Lenovo Slim 7i, then the Amazon Basics 65W charger is your best bet. Despite its affordable price, the charger features built-in over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection to safeguard your laptop. It's also quite compact, so you can easily carry it on your travels.
Baseus 100W GaN II USB-C ChargerBest power bank$100 $130 Save $30
The Baseus GaN II USB-C Charger can deliver 100W to keep your Lenovo Slim 7i topped up on battery. With a massive 20,000mAh battery backup, this power bank is incredibly handy when you don’t have access to a wall outlet. Besides its slim and portable design, Baseus’ power bank has an integrated LED screen that you can use to monitor important battery parameters.
Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking StationThunderbolt 4 dock$266 $330 Save $64
This Thunderbolt 4 docking station can deliver 96W of power to your Lenovo Slim 7i, but its main purpose is to increase the number of ports you have at your disposal. From extra USB ports to a dedicated SD card slot to Ethernet and HDMI connection, this dock offers plenty of connections for you to plug in all your peripherals.
Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD ChargerBest multi-port charging
If you want a multi-port charger that can deliver enough power to recharge all your favorite devices at one go, then you need not look further than the Satechi 165W GaN Charger. This ETL-certified charger includes four USB Type-C ports and uses GaN tech to improve its charging efficiency. It comes with a vertical stand and has a detachable power cord for easy storage.
Spigen 120W Charging StationBest charging station
Spigen’s 120W charging station is perfect if you want to recharge multiple devices at the same time. Featuring two USB Type-A and two Type-C outputs, this charging station is compatible with many devices, including tablets, mobile phones, and laptops. It's robust enough for everyday use and even comes with a 24-month warranty from Spigen.
Anker Prime 67-watt GaN Wall ChargerCompact design
With its compact design and foldable prongs, the Anker Prime 67W USB Type-C charger is the perfect travel companion for your Lenovo Slim 7i. But don’t let its tiny form factor fool you; Anker’s Prime 67W Charger is powered by GaN technology that provides higher charging efficiency. It also includes three charging ports for you to recharge your Slim 7i and two other accessories.
Best chargers for Lenovo Slim 7i (2023): Summary
That's it for this list! It’s a wise choice to carry a replacement charger to avoid running into trouble in case the one included with the Lenovo Slim 7i (2023) fails. If you want the very best charger, you should buy the UGREEN 100W Nexode Charger. This GaN charger is quite affordable and can easily handle up to four devices, including the laptop.
The Kensington SD5780T is a solid pick if you want a Thunderbolt 4 dock that can also charge your laptop. It may be expensive, but you’ll never run out of ports with this docking station. For a cheaper option, you can go with the Amazon Basics charger, which gives you plenty of power for cheap.
Lenovo Slim 7i (2023)
The Lenovo Slim 7i is a thin and lightweight laptop with capable specs and a great 14-inch display. And it brings some great improvements over its predecessor.