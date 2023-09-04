Lenovo has a great range of laptops but the Slim Pro 9i is truly a powerhouse. From a 3072x1920 resolution to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPU, it's an excellent machine for creative professionals and casual gamers. Nonetheless, keeping up with such a power-consuming laptop requires you to get a charger that matches the pace.

The Lenovo Slim Pro 9i comes in two variants: a 14-inch model and a 16-inch model, each requiring a distinct charger type. While the 14-inch model can be charged through a USB-C power adapter, the 16-inch model requires a 170W proprietary power adapter. Considering these distinct charging needs, we've diligently compiled a list of the best chargers for both versions of the Slim Pro 9i.