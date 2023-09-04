Lenovo has a great range of laptops but the Slim Pro 9i is truly a powerhouse. From a 3072x1920 resolution to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPU, it's an excellent machine for creative professionals and casual gamers. Nonetheless, keeping up with such a power-consuming laptop requires you to get a charger that matches the pace.
The Lenovo Slim Pro 9i comes in two variants: a 14-inch model and a 16-inch model, each requiring a distinct charger type. While the 14-inch model can be charged through a USB-C power adapter, the 16-inch model requires a 170W proprietary power adapter. Considering these distinct charging needs, we've diligently compiled a list of the best chargers for both versions of the Slim Pro 9i.
-
Source: UGREEN
Ugreen 140W Nexode GaN 3-port chargerEditor's choice
-
Source: Lenovo
Lenovo ThinkPad 170W chargerPremium pick
-
Source: Zondol
Zondol 65W USB-C ChargerBest value
-
Source: KFD
KFD 118W USB-C Laptop Car ChargerGet power in your car
-
Source: Baseus
Baseus PowerCombo 65W USB-C charging stationBest for multiple devices
-
Source: UGREEN
Ugreen 140W Nexode GaN 3-port chargerEditor's choice$70 $110 Save $40
The UGREEN 140W Charger is a perfect fit for the 14-inch variant of Lenovo Slim Pro 9i. Coming with 3-in-1 multi-port design, you can charge your laptop and smartphone simultaneously. On top of that, this charger comes with a Power Dispenser system to adjust the output and protect your battery at all costs. With the Thermal Guard system technology, temperature scans run 800 times per second making sure that the devices do not overheat.
-
Source: Lenovo
Lenovo ThinkPad 170W chargerPremium pick
Best for 16-inch variant$127 $135 Save $8
For those who are carrying the 16-inch version of the Slim Pro 9i, this is the perfect one as it offers 170W charging support. The best part is that it is really compact making it easy to carry in a small laptop case too. Being an official Lenovo product, you won’t be worried about the quality and performance of this charger. The best part? Lenovo also offers a 1-year official warranty with it. Although it comes with a higher price tag than other alternatives on this roster, the investment is justified by the caliber of this charger.
-
Source: Zondol
Zondol 65W USB-C ChargerBest value$16 $28 Save $12
If you're aiming to stay budget-savvy without compromising performance, this charger fits the bill perfectly. It offers 65W which is just ok for a laptop requiring 75W charging. With the coveted UL safety certification under its belt, you can charge with peace of mind. We dub it the 'Best Value' because it comes at a low price tag as well as a 30-day exchange guarantee. Plus, there's an extra 12 months of Replacement Support which demonstrates the outstanding quality.
-
Source: KFD
KFD 118W USB-C Laptop Car ChargerGet power in your car
Charging your laptop in the car is more crucial than ever, and you’ll be delighted with this on-the-road charging solution. With a formidable 118W output and 5-Amp capability, it supports rapid charging for your Slim Pro 9i, ensuring you stay powered up even when you're in a hurry. The best part? This versatile charger can be used for other devices as well since it supports all Type-C devices, which makes it worth the value.
-
Source: Baseus
Baseus PowerCombo 65W USB-C charging stationBest for multiple devices
Baseus is one of the best brands known for its top-notch accessories. This Type-C Charger offers remarkably fast charging with the QC3.0 18W support as well as low-temperature charging. For additional safety, this charger comes with a thicker wire core and flame-retardant PC shell. You’ll be glad to know that the cable comes within the package. And, as always, Baseus offers users a complete 12-month warranty to ensure a stress-free purchase experience.
-
Source: Baseus
Baseus Blade 100W portable chargerCharging on the go
In today’s practical world, a powerbank is necessary because no one is sitting in the office the entire day. This Baseus Laptop Power Bank is a suitable option as it optimally charges your laptop without compromising on the battery. With a 20,000mAh battery, you’ll always have enough juice in your Lenovo Slim Pro 9i. It's lightweight, comes with an overheat protection, and of course, the 12-month warranty is an added bonus.
-
Source: Anker
Anker 715 Nano II 65W ChargerCompact design
Anker is a pretty well known brand when it comes to chargers. This charger offers single-device charging with 65W support, allowing you to charge your Lenovo Slim Pro 9i at super fast speeds. With a much smaller and compact design, carrying it is not a hassle. For added safety and durability, this charger has an improved circuit structure and better operative frequency. A major plus point is that it comes with an 18-month warranty as well.
-
Satechi 100W USB-C chargerAdvanced safety features
The Satechi 100W is the right companion for your laptop and smartphone as it offers two dedicated 100W USB-C power delivery ports that operate simultaneously. You can charge your Lenovo Slim Pro 9i in no time. The build quality of this charger is beyond incredible as it is made of heat-resistant materials and complies with numerous safety standards as well. With a compact yet sleek design, you can easily carry it around anywhere.
Getting the Right Charger for Lenovo Slim Pro 9i
With so many options available, it can become a bit confusing as to which charger should you get for Lenovo Slim Pro 9i. While many people believe that only official products should be used, third-party accessories are not always a bad choice. For example, the UGREEN 140W USB-C Charger is a great choice for your Lenovo Slim Pro 9i because it offers Ultra fast-charging support followed by a Thermal Guard system and Power Dispenser System for added safety and optimal power delivery to the device.
But, since everybody does not have a high budget, there are cheaper alternatives too. Although many users believe that cheaper chargers lack the right quality, it's not the case for every other charger. For example, the charger by Zondol Store costs 4X less than UGREEN 140W and Lenovo’s official charger, yet it works like a charm. Not only does it save you money but also delivers reliable performance, defying the notion that lower-priced chargers compromise on quality. You’ll also get a 12-month replacement support and 30-day exchange guarantee ensuring you receive nothing less than the perfect charger for your needs.
Lenovo Slim Pro 9i
The Lenovo Slim Pro 9i stands as a premium laptop for creative professionals, showcasing potent performance within a sleek profile. Featuring 13th-gen Intel Core CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, it excels in video editing and resource-intensive tasks. Windows 11 Home operates this laptop, while options include an Intel Core i7-13705H for the 14-inch model and Core i9-13905H for the 16-inch variant.