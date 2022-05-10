Best replacement chargers for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 in 2022
Lenovo’s ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 is a great evolution of the company’s most mainstream ThinkPad laptop. It comes with a new display that has a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, an improved webcam, and new processors from both AMD and Intel. Like most other laptops, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 does come with a charger in the box, and we don’t expect most people to need a new one anytime soon. Still, accidents happen, and if you happen to need a new one, we’re here to help.
Chargers are obviously extremely important for a laptop, since you need them in order to keep the laptop running for more than a few hours. So whether your charger has stopped working for some reason or you just happened to misplace it (yes, it can happen), we’ve rounded up a few options that will work well with the Lenovo ThinkPad T14. Also, because there’s only so much variation between each charger, we have a few more out-there options for specific use cases.
-
If you can only trust official Lenovo chargers, this one is for you. It uses gallium nitride to achieve the super-compact form factor, but it can still deliver 65W of power, just like the charger that comes in the box.
-
This Nekteck charger may be somewhat compact, but it still manages to support up to 100W of power delivery. That's more than enough to power the ThinkPad T14, and you can even use it for more power-hungry laptops.
-
Travelling with multiple devices? ThisHyphen-X charger can deliver up to 100W of power split across four ports. You can power your laptop, tablet, phone, or other device using just one power adapter.
-
The Amazon Basics 65W charger may not have any bells or whistles, but it can deliver 65W of power to your laptop for a very low price. It's available with or without the cable.
-
Don't like chargers with detachable cables? This one has the cable built-in so it's harder to lose, plus it's one of the most affordable options around and it still supports a full 65W of power.
-
In addition to a 65W wall charger, this bundle includes a power bank that can deliver 60W of power, so you can keep your Lenovo ThinkPad T14 running for longer when you're away from an outlet.
-
Similar to the Hyphen-X charger above, this one from Belkin is meant to charge all your devices, but it's got even more power available. It's designed with laptops in mind, so even when all four ports are being used, the main port still has 65W of power to charge your laptop at full speed, or you can get up to 96W when using it by itself.
-
Sure, charging your laptop is important, but if you're using it at a desk, why not add some more ports too? The Brydge Stone Pro TB4 is a powerful Thunderbolt dock with 90W of power delivery, but it also gives you multiple USB ports, Ethernet, SD card readers, and three extra Thunderbolt 4 ports for peripherals.
-
Made for the outdoors, the Anker 521 portable power station is a massive battery bank that includes two AC outlets to charge anything you want, but there's also a Type-C port with 60W of power delivery if you want a simpler way to charge your laptop. It can charge your laptop up to four times over, but there are bigger models.
And those are our recommendations if you need a new charger for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3. If you want full peace of mind, buying the official Lenovo charger may be the way to go, but you can save some money or get extra capabilities by going with a third-party option. The Belkin 108W charger is particularly interesting if you need to charge multiple devices at once. For more specific use cases, items like the Brydge Stone Pro may be a good idea if you’re creating a new desk setup (keep in mind it will only support all these features in Intel variants of the laptop), or you might like the Anker 521 power station if you’re taking a trip away from civilization for a while.
If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Lenovo Thinkpad T14 Gen 3 using the link below. The Intel model is already available to buy, but the AMD version is only planned to launch in June, so you may need to wait a little longer. If you’d like to check out other options, we do have a list of the best laptops you can buy today that we recommend checking out.
-
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 is a business laptop powered by Intel 12th-gen or AMD Ryzen 6000 processors. Because of the more powerful processors, it also has a 65W charger in the box.