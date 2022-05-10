Best replacement chargers for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 in 2022

Lenovo’s ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 is a great evolution of the company’s most mainstream ThinkPad laptop. It comes with a new display that has a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, an improved webcam, and new processors from both AMD and Intel. Like most other laptops, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 does come with a charger in the box, and we don’t expect most people to need a new one anytime soon. Still, accidents happen, and if you happen to need a new one, we’re here to help.

Chargers are obviously extremely important for a laptop, since you need them in order to keep the laptop running for more than a few hours. So whether your charger has stopped working for some reason or you just happened to misplace it (yes, it can happen), we’ve rounded up a few options that will work well with the Lenovo ThinkPad T14. Also, because there’s only so much variation between each charger, we have a few more out-there options for specific use cases.

And those are our recommendations if you need a new charger for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3. If you want full peace of mind, buying the official Lenovo charger may be the way to go, but you can save some money or get extra capabilities by going with a third-party option. The Belkin 108W charger is particularly interesting if you need to charge multiple devices at once. For more specific use cases, items like the Brydge Stone Pro may be a good idea if you’re creating a new desk setup (keep in mind it will only support all these features in Intel variants of the laptop), or you might like the Anker 521 power station if you’re taking a trip away from civilization for a while.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Lenovo Thinkpad T14 Gen 3 using the link below. The Intel model is already available to buy, but the AMD version is only planned to launch in June, so you may need to wait a little longer. If you’d like to check out other options, we do have a list of the best laptops you can buy today that we recommend checking out.