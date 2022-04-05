Best replacement chargers for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 in 2022

The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is one of the best business laptops out there in 2022. The new refreshed model for this year comes with the upgraded 12th gen Intel Core processors, an improved webcam, and more. We suggest you take a look at our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 hub page if you want to learn more about this new notebook. The new notebook also comes with a beefier 65W charger inside the box. In case you’re looking to buy a replacement charger for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop, then we’ve rounded up some of the options here.

We recommend buying a charger with the same wattage as the one that’s included in the box or higher for the best charging speeds. From basic 65W chargers to the ones with higher wattage adapters, we’ve added a few options in this article that’ll help you charge your Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon in case you lose the one that’s included in the box. So without wasting any more time, let’s get to the list:

That brings us to the conclusion of this particular collection of the best chargers for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 in 2022. There’s no shortage of chargers out there on the market but these are the ones that we think are worth considering if you want to reliably charge your laptop. If we were to pick, then we think the Belkin 108W 4-port charger is a solid option to consider. This will make sure you can charge multiple devices at the same time without having to scout for more charging points. Alternatively, you can also pick up something simple like the Anker Powercore which essentially gives you a power bank too.

We’re leaving a link to buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 notebook below if you are interested. If you are still not sure about buying this laptop, then you might want to consider checking out our collection of the best ThinkPads to see if you can find some other options out there. Alternatively, you can also check our collection of the best laptops out there to see if there are any other notebooks that catch your attention from the 2022 lineup that we’ve seen so far.