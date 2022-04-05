Best replacement chargers for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 in 2022
The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is one of the best business laptops out there in 2022. The new refreshed model for this year comes with the upgraded 12th gen Intel Core processors, an improved webcam, and more. We suggest you take a look at our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 hub page if you want to learn more about this new notebook. The new notebook also comes with a beefier 65W charger inside the box. In case you’re looking to buy a replacement charger for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop, then we’ve rounded up some of the options here.
We recommend buying a charger with the same wattage as the one that’s included in the box or higher for the best charging speeds. From basic 65W chargers to the ones with higher wattage adapters, we’ve added a few options in this article that’ll help you charge your Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon in case you lose the one that’s included in the box. So without wasting any more time, let’s get to the list:
Best replacement chargers for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 in 2022
-
The Lenovo 65W GaN is a solid replacement charger for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop. It uses the GaN technology which makes it smaller than a lot of other 65W chargers out there. This particular listing that we've added here doesn't come with a USB cable, though, so you'll have to use your existing cable or buy one separately.
-
Lenovo's 65W AC power adapter is essentially just a replacement unit for the one that comes inside the box with your laptop. It's a fairly simple charger that's good for plug-n-play use without having to worry about separate cables. Unlike the 65W GaN charger, however, this one is a bit bulkier in size overall.
-
A lot of the chargers for laptops and smartphones these days don't come with cables. While that's not necessarily an issue if you have an existing cable but we wanted to add a portable GaN charger that comes with a cable. The Nekteck 100W USB-C cable is a solid option to consider in that regard. It works well with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and charges it at max speed.
-
If you are on the lookout for a small charger for your laptop, then we think the Baseus 65 3-port charger is a great option. Not only can it charge your ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 at full speed, but it also comes with additional ports that can be used to charge other devices. It'll be slightly slower if you charge all devices at the same time though, but we think it's a great option overall.
-
If you are on the lookout for a powerful charger with multiple ports to charge other devices while you charge your laptop, then the Belkin 108W 4-port charger might just be the one for you. One of the best things about this charger is that you get the full charging speed for your laptop when while charging other devices.
-
The particular charger is different from pretty much all the options we've mentioned in this collection. The Anker portable charger comes with a wall charger that can be used normally while at home. However, you also get a large power bank that can deliver 60W power to your laptop, which is great for when you are on the road.
That brings us to the conclusion of this particular collection of the best chargers for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 in 2022. There’s no shortage of chargers out there on the market but these are the ones that we think are worth considering if you want to reliably charge your laptop. If we were to pick, then we think the Belkin 108W 4-port charger is a solid option to consider. This will make sure you can charge multiple devices at the same time without having to scout for more charging points. Alternatively, you can also pick up something simple like the Anker Powercore which essentially gives you a power bank too.
We’re leaving a link to buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 notebook below if you are interested. If you are still not sure about buying this laptop, then you might want to consider checking out our collection of the best ThinkPads to see if you can find some other options out there. Alternatively, you can also check our collection of the best laptops out there to see if there are any other notebooks that catch your attention from the 2022 lineup that we’ve seen so far.
-
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 packs a 57Whr battery inside that can be charged with the included 65W charger in the box.