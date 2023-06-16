If you've treated yourself to a new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 laptop, you're going to need a good charger. While the best ThinkPads often have great battery life, you'll still need to top it off, especially when away from the desk. From power banks to wall chargers, 200W GaN stations to multi-port chargers, there are lots of choices when it comes to chargers, so which should you choose? Not to worry, because we've compiled a list of the best chargers out there for your ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 that are sure to turn this ThinkPad into the best laptop for you.

This 65W 30,000mAh Power Bank from Baseus is the real deal. You're getting 65W charging perfect for your ThinkPad, a huge battery, and a big variety of USB ports that include five outputs, three inputs, and USB-C, USB-A, and Micro-USB. This power bank can handle charging just about anything, and with a 30,000mAh battery, you won't worry about running out of charge.

This Baseus 65W Power Bank comes with a meaty 20,000mAh battery, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, support for fast charging, 65W power delivery, and a convenient LED indicator to monitor battery levels at a glance. Plus, you can get all of these useful features without having to pay a premium price. Just slip this power bank into your bag, and enjoy full batteries wherever you go.

Tecknet's 3-Port 65W charger is a great way to power up multiple devices for cheap. With 65W charging, your ThinkPad won't have any issues, while thanks to an additional USB-C port and a USB-A port, you can also charge other devices alongside your laptop without issue. What's more, this charger won't cost you more than $40.

This Amazon Basics 100W 4-Port GaN charger is an affordable way to deliver power to up to four devices simultaneously. Plus, with GaN technology, you know your devices will be safe. In terms of versatility, this charger comes with USB-C and USB-A ports, so you can charge just about whatever devices you've got. Make sure to use the top USB-C port if you want the full 100W charging.

The Anker 733 is a hybrid charger that works as a traditional wall charger and a power bank. Charge your ThinkPad with 65W of power delivery at home, or bring it with you out into the world and use its 10,000mAh battery. With a portable form factor, you won't have any trouble bringing the Anker 733 with you in a backpack or case, either.

Satechi's 200W USB-C GaN station is among the best of the best chargers out there. It musters up to 200W of charging potential, and it has six USB-C ports for multi-device charging. Plus, GaN technology works to keep your devices safe, too. With a sturdy, premium construction, you won't have to worry about reliability, either.

With this Amazon Basics 65W Wall Charger, you'll get to enjoy a lot of premium performance without a premium price tag. You get 65W of power, USB-C charging, and a portable form factor for less than $20, although you'll only get one port. It's a cheap way to effectively charge up your ThinkPad wherever you go as well as any other USB-C devices you've got lying around.

Anker's Nano II 65W charger is an excellent all-around charger for your ThinkPad. This charger will deliver a meaty 65W of power, which is perfect for a ThinkPad, is portable enough to easily fit into a bag, and you'll be able to charge just about any USB-C device with it. With Anker's famous reliability, you won't need to replace this charger anytime soon, too.

Everything you need to know about ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 chargers

A solid charger is perhaps the most important accessory for your ThinkPad. There's nothing worse than running out of charge when you need to get some work done. However, picking the right charger can be confusing, especially with so many options. If all you need is a reliable charger to keep your ThinkPad up and running, the Anker 715 is a great all-around pick that can get the job done, while if you're looking to save some cash, Amazon Basics' 65W USB-C charger is another great option.

If you're more interested in a power bank over a traditional charger, the Baseus 65 GaN power bank charger is an excellent option that will handily power your ThinkPad as well as up to two other devices you might also want to carry around. In terms of versatility, though, Anker's 733 hybrid power bank /charger is a fantastic option if you're in need of the convenience of a power bank as well as a reliable wall charger for your ThinkPad that can also handle charging multiple devices. If price isn't a concern, consider picking up the Satechi 200W 6-Port USB-C GaN charger. This mighty charger can deliver as much power as you need for just about any device, and it can handle up to six USB-C devices, meaning you won't ever need another charger.