Best replacement chargers for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7

Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 is one of the best business laptops you can buy in 2022. It’s packing the latest hardware from Intel, it has a nice display with a new 4K ultra HD+ OLED configuration option, and the webcam has been upgraded to a 1080p sensor across the board, giving you much better quality for video calls and meetings. To keep the whole thing running, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga has a 57Whr battery, and that battery is charged with the included 65W charger.

But what happens if you lose that charger or if it stops working for some reason? Thankfully, there’s no shortage of options if you need a new charger for your laptop, and we’ve rounded up some of the best ones you can buy right now. Some of them are fairly basic chargers, but others have some more interesting capabilities that you might also appreciate. Let’s get into it.

Lenovo 65W GaN Charger Official compact charger There's no better way to charge a Lenovo laptop than a Lenovo charger, right? Lenovo sells this compact 65W charger that uses gallium nitride to stay cool, and thus it's much smaller than a typical laptop charger. See at Amazon

Baseus 65W 3-Port Charger Multiple ports Want something that can charge your phone, too? This 65W Baseus charger has three ports so you can plug in more devices. However, your laptop will charge slower if other devices are plugged in at the same time. See at Amazon

Spigen Arcstation Pro Lots of power If you want to get the fastest charging speeds possible, the Spigen Arcstation Pro is hard to beat delivering up. It does have two ports, each one giving you 45W of power if you use both at once. See at Amazon

PDUSBSZ 65W Charger Built-in cable If you happen to lose your charging cables easily, this charger is a good option. It's a very cheap and compact charger, but since it delivers 65W of power, it's still a good match for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga. See at Amazon

Emaks 65W Charger Classic-style charger Many of the chargers we see today have all their guts built right into the plug, but for some people. having the power adapter separated from the plug may be better. This is a cheap 65W charger that does exactly that. See at Amazon

Belkin 108W 4-Port Charger For all your devices Want to charge all your devices from the same brick? This 108W charger from Belkin can provide up to 96W to your laptop, and even when the other ports are being used, the main port still delivers 65W. See at Amazon

Omni 20c+ Portable charging Need to keep your laptop juiced up during a trip? The Omni 20c+ is a large power bank that supports 60W power delivery over USB-C. However, you can get faster charging using the wall outlet plug that's also built into the power bank. See at Amazon

Kensington SD7000T Charger and dock Charging your laptop is useful enough, but what about something that adds capabilities to your laptop? This Kensington dock adds more USB Type-A ports and three Thunderbolt downstream ports for things like monitors. See at Amazon

Jackery Explorer 300 For camping If you're planning to be away from an outlet for a few days, a big portable power station like this might be what you need. It has two wall outlets and a USB-C port that can deliver 60W of power. Plus, it's big enough to keep you going for a couple of days. See at Amazon

And those are all the charger options we’d recommend for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7. We got a little crazy with more out-there options towards the end, but they might be useful for people with specific needs. Of course, the basic options will do just as well if all you need is a charger to replace the one that comes in the box. But we also don’t expect most users to need to replace their existing charger already considering the laptop is still very recent.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 below. This is one of the best laptops of the year, especially if you want a reliable and classic-looking laptop for work. It has high-end performance, a versatile convertible design, and the iconic elements that make ThinkPads stand out, like the red TrackPoint and the duplicate mouse buttons above the touchpad.