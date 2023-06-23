When it comes to great and light business laptops, the ThinkPad lineup has always been a great option, and that continues with the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4. This new Lenovo laptop still comes in a Yoga convertible model, but now sports a redesigned chassis on the clamshell version with a slimmer look and a bigger display, along with OLED screen options. It also features the latest 13th-generation Intel or AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs.

That makes it a powerful portable laptop, but what happens when the battery runs dry? You'll need to use the included 65W charger to power that 41Wh or 54.7Wh battery back up. Don't feel limited to that charger, though. There are plenty of other options that you can consider if you need a spare charger, or should the original charger break down.