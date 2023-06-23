When it comes to great and light business laptops, the ThinkPad lineup has always been a great option, and that continues with the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4. This new Lenovo laptop still comes in a Yoga convertible model, but now sports a redesigned chassis on the clamshell version with a slimmer look and a bigger display, along with OLED screen options. It also features the latest 13th-generation Intel or AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs.
That makes it a powerful portable laptop, but what happens when the battery runs dry? You'll need to use the included 65W charger to power that 41Wh or 54.7Wh battery back up. Don't feel limited to that charger, though. There are plenty of other options that you can consider if you need a spare charger, or should the original charger break down.
Lenovo 65W USB-C Travel AdapterEditor's Choice$56 $70 Save $14
This is one of the official chargers for the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4. It's a bit slimmer than the one that comes with your ThinkPad, and it even has multiple prongs that you can attach, should you be traveling internationally.
Amazon Basics 65W GaN ChargerBest Value
You don't need to spend a lot of money on a charger. This Amazon Basics option can power up your Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 easily. It doesn't come with a USB-C cable, but it does have a nice LED light on the front to let you know when it's in use.
Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W)Premium Pick
If you'll always be traveling with your ThinkPad X13, you'll love the Anker 715 charger. It's absolutely tiny and can easily fit in your pocket or a bag. It even has collapsible prongs, so it won't scratch things up. USB-C cables are not included, though.
Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN ChargerBest charging dock
We loved the Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN Charger when we reviewed it recently. It has six total USB-C ports, to charge both your ThinkPad and other devices simultaneously. Cables are not included, but the charger provides up to 140W of power, which is more than enough for your ThinkPad and even some gaming laptops.
Baseus 65W GaN 3-port chargerBest power bank
When you're on the go and away from an outlet, you'll love this Baseus 20,000mAh power bank. It comes with a USB-C cable, and it has a nice LED display that can be used to see how much juice is left.
Tecknet 65W 3-port chargerAffordable multiport charging
If you're on a budget, you'll love this Tecknet charger. It provides 65W of charging for your ThinkPad and comes with an extra USB-A and USB-C port for charging other devices.
Anker 733 Power BankCharger + power bank
The Anker 733 doubles as both a charger and a power bank when you're on the go. It holds 10,000mAh of power and has USB-A and two USB-C ports for plugging in both your ThinkPad and other devices.
Amazon Basics 100W Four-Port GaN Wall Charger100W charger
With the Amazon Basics 100W Four-Port GaN wall charger, you can power up four of your devices simultaneously. It's also more powerful than the other standard chargers we've mentioned since it can fast charge at up to 100W.
Best chargers for Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4: Bottom line
Those are all the chargers for the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 that we can recommend. We highly suggest considering the Lenovo 65W USB-C charger, since it's a bit compact compared to what comes with your ThinkPad in the box. It also has the bonus of coming with a 5-foot USB-C cable. And we can't forget the fact that it comes with swappable prongs, so you can travel with it when you're on the go internationally.
Don't feel limited to just that option, though. The Amazon Basics 65W is great if you're on a budget, but it still has a great sleek design with a LED light on the front. The Anker 715, meanwhile, is even more compact than the Lenovo 65W, and it's so small that it can fit in your pocket. Keep in mind, that since all these chargers are USB-C, they'll work on other great laptops, too.
ThinkPad X13 Gen 4
The ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 brings some big changes over previous models beyond just simple specs bumps. There are newer sleeker bezels, better user-facing speakers, a new optional 5MP webcam, and the option for a 2.8K resolution OLED display.