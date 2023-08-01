The second generation of the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 brings all-around upgrades to this well-rounded line of premium business laptops. But it will take many, many more generations for laptops to evolve beyond the need to be charged. These are the best 65W power adapters for the Z13 Gen 2 and the best 135W power adapters for the Z16 Gen 2. After all, there is a perfect charger out there for just about every use case for these top-tier ThinkPads .

The Wotobeus 240W USB-C Charger Station is powerful enough to charge two ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2 laptops at once, which makes it a great option for power users charging two laptops concurrently. It is made with GaN so it is proportionally slimmer than the stock charger too. The only downside is that each of its three USB-C ports only supports a max power output of 100W, but this is still plenty for keeping your device charged up.

The Baseus Blade is a great portable charging option for either the Z13 Gen 2 or the Z16 Gen 2. It supports 100W charging, which is close enough to the Z16 Gen 2's max charging speed to be a sufficient option, especially when you don't have an AC plug nearby. It has a 20000mAh power capacity too, which is enough to charge either device to full at least once.

If you are satisfied with both the dimensions and performance of the stock ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2 charger, then why not just keep things simple by snagging a second one? This ThinkPad 135W AC Adapter is identical to the one that ships with your laptop so you know exactly what to expect. Plus, it is backed by a one-year warranty.

The Ugreen 140W USB-C Charger GaN may be expensive, but it has the benefit of being made with gallium nitride, which makes it smaller, lighter, and more power-efficient than silicon-based chargers. It has three fast-charging ports, the most powerful of which supports 140W of power flow. That’s enough power to charge most all of the best laptops out there, including the Z16 Gen 2.

If you are just looking for the best deal on a second charger for your ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2, the Dzytnsy 65W USB-C AC Adapter is a great option. It is one of the highest-rated third-party chargers on Amazon because of its value price tag and reliable build quality. As long as you don't have any specific needs that go beyond normal charging, this is an easy pickup.

Though the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 has an impressive internal battery that can run for almost 14 hours, it can still be practical to have a travel adapter when on the road. This Lenovo-branded travel adapter can deliver a full 65W charge from a DC source, so you can keep your laptop charged up even when you are on the go.

This simple power adapter is the exact same model that comes with the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 and is made by the same manufacturer, Lenovo. This alone makes it a top option for anyone who needs a second charger to leave at their desk or in their travel bag. It’s guaranteed to work great, and that’s all it needs to do.

The Lenovo 65W USB-C GaN Adapter is an all-around upgrade over the stock charger included with the Lenovo Z13 Gen 2. This one is smaller, cheaper, and more power-efficient. The difference comes from the fact that this charger uses gallium nitride (GaN) as a semiconductor, which has a slightly higher electron mobility than the material traditionally used in chargers. The bottom line for the end user, though, is simply a better charger.

The best Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 & Z16 Gen 2 chargers: the bottom line

Although the second generation of the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 both come with a charger in the box, there are numerous reasons why you might want a second charger. Perhaps you just want a better charger. The Lenovo 65W USB-C GaN Adapter and the Ugreen 140W USB-C GaN Charger use the latest semiconductor technology, making them an efficiency upgrade over the stock chargers for the Z13 and Z16, respectively.

If you regularly use your Z13 Gen 2 in your vehicle, you may prefer your next charger to be a Lenovo 65W USB-C DC Travel Adapter. If you have a second laptop to charge up alongside your Z16 Gen 2, then the Wotobeus 240W USB-C Charger Station may be your best choice. It all depends on how exactly you plan to use your new laptop. But whatever use case best describes your needs, rest assured there is an ideal charger for you.