The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) brings some advancements and slight specification changes over the last generation's model like the new 13th-generation Intel CPU under the hood. One thing that hasn't changed with the new iteration, though, is the charger. Similar to many other great Lenovo laptops, when the juice runs dry on your Yoga 9i, you'll have to power it up via any of the Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports by plugging in the included 65W charger or an alternative 100W charger.

Both of those chargers are officially available from Lenovo, but if you need a replacement or want a secondary charger for use on the go, we have you covered. We've collected six of our favorite Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) chargers for you right here. The chargers come from well-known brands like Anker and Spigen to lesser-known and more affordable brands like Ukor. We've also included chargers that have multiple ports, so you can charge both your Yoga 9i and another device like a phone at the same time. Just keep in mind, though, that not all of these chargers might come with USB-C cables, so we've done our best to indicate where you'll have to provide your own. All that said, let's dive in.

Lenovo USB-C 65W AC Adapter Editor's Choice This is the official 65W charger for the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023.) It includes a long USB-C cable. $40 at Lenovo

Ukor 65W Universal Laptop Charger Best Value This charger from Ukor is an alternative to Lenovo's own official charger. It provides the same 65W of power as Lenovo, and also includes a USB-C cable. $17 at Amazon

Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W) Premium Pick $50 might seem a lot for a charger, but his 65W charger from Anker is one of the smallest you can buy for the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023). Just keep in mind that it doesn't come with a USB-C cable, so you'll have to buy one on your own. $50 at Anker $50 at Amazon

Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD Charger Best charging hub This isn't really a charger for the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023.) Rather, it's a charging hub and station. The station has 4 USB-C ports, so you can charge your Lenovo device, and three other laptops or tablets at the same time. The cables are not included, though. $120 at Amazon

ZMI zPower Turbo 65W charger Compact 65W charger with cable included Want a compact charger for the Yoga 9i (2023) that includes a USB-C cable? This is the one. It provides 65W of power but also comes with a USB-C cable. Note the collapsible prongs helps with carrying this charger in a bag, too. $26 at Amazon

Spigen 100W USB-C charger 100W charger Want to charge up your Yoga 9i (2023) in a hurry? This Spigen 100W charger can do that for you. Since it's 100W, it supports fast charging, but you'll need to provide your own cable. The charger also has an additional USB-C port, though if you charge two devices at once, it won't provide enough power to your Yoga 9i. $60 at Amazon

Those are what we'd consider the best chargers for the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023). If you want the best charger, then there's no doubt, you'll have to buy Lenovo's very own 65W charger since it's the official one for your device. There are plenty of alternatives, though, which is why the Ukor universal laptop charger or the Anker 715 charger is just as good. If you want to go with the very best and are always at your desk, though, a charging hub like the Satechi 165W USB-C 4-port PD charger is still great, or even a simple Spigen 100W charger.

We hope you found the charger that fits your needs. If you don't already own the Yoga 9i (2023) you can check it out with the link below. It is $1,700, but if you feel like that's too much, there are other great Windows convertibles that you can buy.