Unfortunately, all that traveling can also complicate things. What if you lost your charger or need a second for your bag? An excellent way to avoid this is to have an extra power adapter in the office, in your briefcase, or in your backpack, so you will always have enough power to keep you working anywhere. With that in mind, I've listed some of the best chargers for your LG Gram.

LG’s latest Gram laptops arrived with the same lightweight design we’ve come to praise. But they’re even better thanks to their new displays, fantastic performance, and four different-sized models to choose from. These are some of the best easy-to-carry, durable, lightweight laptops, and they're intended to be the ultimate tool for business travelers.

Finally, the ZMI zPower Turbo 65W is an excellent option that won’t break the bank, as it’s the most budget-friendly alternative you can get. Indeed, it only comes with one PD port, but that’s more than enough to connect your LG Gram, and once you have enough charge, you can also use it to give some juice to your other devices.

Satechi’s GaN 200W USB-C Charger with 6 ports is excellent for your home office or workstation, as it will deliver up to 140W in the first two USB-C ports. It will charge your LG Gram, Surface laptops, iPads, and the latest Android and Apple devices without a problem. And it’s also great because it includes several layers of protection to keep your devices safe.

Zendure's 100W Laptops Power Bank is a powerful portable charger with dual USB-C PD ports and two USB-A ports that will get your laptop and any other device you have topped up fast, thanks to its 100W PD charging speeds. Plus, its massive 26800mAh size ensures you will have enough power to go around.

Anker’s 737 GaNPrime 120W compact foldable charger combines some of the best features you can get in a compact package, as it comes with Anker’s PowerIQ 4.0 technology with Dynamic Power Distribution to detect the power needs of connected devices to adjust power automatically for faster and more efficient charging.

The Baseus USB-C Charger is perfect for more demanding users, as this 140W wall charger with PD 3.1 comes with two USB-C ports and one USB A port, and a triple-core chip to deliver more power, faster-charging speeds, and you also get 12-month after-sale service in case anything goes wrong.

The Anker USB-C 715 Nano II 65W, GaN II PPS is a compact option that also comes with a smaller price tag. However, you will only get 65W charging and one USB-C port to keep your LG Gram going, but that’s more than enough to keep your laptop going. And it’s the perfect option for those constantly on the move.

UGREEN’s 100W USB-C Charger is also an excellent choice that comes with a very practical and versatile 4-port GaN foldable compact design that’s also compatible with the most demanding laptops on the market. It comes with 100W PD and three USB-C ports, and one USB-A to connect more and charge more at the same time.

The Anker USB-C 736 Charger is an excellent charger that will power your LG Gram with up to 100W PD. You get two USB-C ports and one USB-A that will also let you charge up to three devices simultaneously, and the best part is that it comes in a relatively small package that’s easy to carry around.

Which is the best charger for your 2023 LG Gram?

Choosing the best charger for your new laptop may seem complicated, but we will make things easier for you, as any of the options above will get your laptop charged without an issue. Ultimately, it all comes down to what you want, where you’re using your computer, and if you plan on charging other devices with your laptop. If that’s the case, I suggest you get our hands on a new Anker USB-C 736 Charger, which will keep your laptop going, and you can easily charge your smartphone and any other additional device. Anker’s USB-C 715 is another great alternative for those who want the smallest charger they can carry, even though it will limit how many devices you charge simultaneously. And if you’re going to charge several products at the same time, I believe that you’ll be better off with Satechi’s GaN 200W USB-C charger, which has six ports.

