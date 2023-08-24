While it's not the best laptop , the LG Gram Style is a great option when it comes to both design choices and portability. As such, if you find yourself out and about with the LG Gram Style often, you may want a second charger. Whether you want a portable charger that's easy to slip into a pocket, a power bank that can charge multiple devices at once, or just one to replace the original USB-C charger the laptop came with, there are options for you. I've gone ahead and researched the best overall chargers for the LG Gram Style in order to make the search for a new charger simple.

If you want a cheaper alternative that delivers the exact wattage of the LG charger for the Gram Style, the ZMI zPower Turbo 65W charger is for you. This compact charger delivers 65W of power and is one of the cheapest options on the market.

Always have power on the go with the UGreen 145W Power Bank. It features two USB-C ports and one USB-A port to so you can keep your laptop and smartphone charged up. On the side of the power bank, you can see information about charging time on the LED display.

The Minix 66W USB-C charger is a great option for anyone who needs to charge their devices easily while traveling. It delivers 66W of power and includes adapters for both U.K. and EU electrical outlets. It features fold-away prongs, so it's easy to slip into a bag or pocket when traveling.

If you find yourself using the LG Gram Style stationed at your desk, this Satechi 200W USB-C 6-Port charger can keep your laptop charged along with several other devices. It's a great desktop solution for charging multiple USB-C devices and accessories and features GaN technology to keep your devices safe.

Amazon's 100W 4-Port charger from their basics series is an efficient and powerful charger that allows you to charge up to four devices at once with two USB-C ports paired with two USB-A ports.

Charge up to three devices simultaneously with two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port with this Baseus 65W 3-port charger. This charger features GaN technology, so you can charge your LG Gram Style with the confidence that this charger won't damage your battery.

If you find yourself needing to charge multiple devices while out and about, check out this four-port charger from UGreen. It features three USB-C ports and a single USB-A port, allowing you to charge various devices at the same time.

The Anker 715 Nano II is a 65W charger in a compact size. It's the same wattage as the LG Gram Style's included charger but in a smaller form factor. It also comes with fold-away prongs, making it easy to travel with.

Final word on the best LG Gram Style (2023) chargers

Whether you're using the LG Gram Style as your work-from-home laptop or taking it on the go, with or without electrical outlets, there's a charger for you. As long as it charges at a 65W minimum, it should work with your LG Gram Style or really any of the best lightweight laptops as long as they're USB-C compatible.

If you're looking for the best charger to serve as an additional or replacement charger for the LG Gram Style, you should pick up the Anker 715 Nano II 65W charger. It's compact and portable, and it features GaN technology to keep your laptop safe while charging at the maximum wattage for the LG Gram Style. If you want something a bit more premium, take a look at UGreen 100W 4-port charger.