Thanks to its portability, the LG Gram SuperSlim is one of our favorite laptops, but you will want a reliable charger that can quickly charge up your laptop whether you’re at home, on the road, or in the office. If you find yourself on the go often, you may want a portable charger that can charge multiple devices simultaneously or a charger that stays on your desk while providing ample power to the SuperSlim. I’ve researched the best LG Gram SuperSlim chargers in order to make your search a bit easier.

Charge multiple devices at once with this Anker 747 multi-port 150W charger. There are three USB-C ports to take advantage of, along with a single USB-A port.

The Zendure SuperTank Pro is a massive 26,800mAh capacity power bank that can provide up to 100W of power to laptops for fast charging. The SuperTank Pro features four USB-C ports with a total power delivery of 138W.

If you're looking for a charger that's capable of chariging up a smartphone, your LG Gram SuperSlim, and a tablet all at once, look no further than the Anker 735 65W charger. This charger features two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port and delivers up to 65W of power from a single port.

The Satechi 200W USB-C 6 port GaN charger is the ultimate desktop companion, featuring six total USB-C ports in a sleek package. This charger features 140W of power from a single port, and you can charge up to six devices with different power wattages.

The Anker 737 USB-C charger is a compact 120W charger that is foldable, making it ideal for taking on the go. It features GaNPrime technology for long-term durability and performance, alongside PowerIQ 3.0 for universal fast charging capabilities.

This Nekteck charger only includes one USB-C port, but it delivers 100W of power, which is all you need to charge even the highest-end of laptops.

With 100W and two USB-C ports alongside a USB-A port, this Anker charger can charge your laptop, smartphone, and even a smartwatch or other device simultaneously. Fast charging is made possible thanks to GaN technology, making this a great charger for all your devices.

Finding the best charger for your LG Gram SuperSlim can start out as an easy task and quickly become overwhelming due to the amount of options available on the market. It's easy to get slowed down once you start researching different manufacturers and the wide variety of options that include different available ports, power delivery wattages, and prices. That's why I've done the research in order to help you have an easier time finding the best charger.

Ankers 736 Nano II 100W charger took the top spot overall thanks to its compact design, 100W power output, it will easily charge the LG Gram SuperSlim to a full battery at a fast speed, and while it's a bit more expensive than many of the competing 100W chargers, it features enough power output to charge nearly any USB-C powered device. If you're tied to a budget, the Nekteck 60W USB-C charger is a solid option. It's inexpensive and will allow you to charge your LG Gram SuperSlim and other devices, but don't expect it to be too quick as it's only giving you 60W of power to work with.

All of these options will keep your LG Gram SuperSlim charged up and some will even allow you to charge your laptop and other devices. Ultimately, it is up to your individual preferences as to what charger will be the best for you. Users with very lightweight laptops can make use of lower wattages, while users with the best high-end laptops will want to look for a charger with a higher wattage rating.