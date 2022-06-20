These are the best chargers for the MacBook Air (2022)
Apple recently introduced the 2022 MacBook Air, featuring an all-new design, new colors to choose from, and the new M2 processor promising even more performance than before. We’re not yet at the point where laptops don’t come with chargers anymore, so the included power adapter and cable should be enough to keep you going for a long time. But accidents happen, and if you happen to lose or break the charger that comes with the MacBook Air, you’re going to need a replacement.
To help you with that, we’ve rounded up some of the best chargers you can buy right now that will work with the MacBook Air. The latest model comes with a 30W power adapter in the box, though you can also get a 35W dual-port adapter, or a 67W fast charging adapter. If you only care about the official options, we’ve also listed them below, but there are some great third-party options that are cheaper and equally functional (or even more so).
-
If you want the official basic charger that comes with the MacBook Air, this is it. It provides 30W of power and has a USB-C port, though you'll need to have your own cable or buy it separately.
-
If you want an extra compact alternative, the Anker 713 45W charger is a great option. It's even more powerful than Apple's official charger, but it's way smaller. It doesn't include a cable, so you need to have one already.
-
Don't want to spend a lot on a new charger? This 30W power adapter might be a great option - it's much cheaper than Apple's charger while delivering the same power, and you also get a USB-C cable in the box if you don't have one.
-
Want to charge your laptop faster? Apple's 67W charger can juice up your MacBook Air much more quickly than the standard 30W adapter. You'll need to use your own cable, though.
-
Apple's official fast charger goes up to 67W, but if you want something even more powerful, this 100W charger from Baseus is a good option. It's faster than the MacBook Air needs, but 100W chargers like this can charge all kinds of laptops, too.
-
If you want super-fast charging speeds for a more reasonable price, the Nekteck 100W charger is a more affordable option that also includes a USB-C cable. It will charge your MacBook Air, but it also works with more power-hungry laptops.
-
For the first time, Apple has made a dual-port USB-C charger, so you can charge your MacBook Air and your phone at the same time. This isn't a very fast charger, but it has the benefit of supporting Apple's world travel adapter kit, which you might appreciate.
-
Apple's dual-port charger isn't very fast if you actually want to charge two devices at once. With this one, you can get much more power from each port, so both your connected devices charge quickly and at the same time.
-
If you have a bunch of devices and you want to charge them all using one brick, this is the way to go. With 100W split across four ports, you can charge all your devices decently fast and save space on your wall outlet. The charger itself is fairly compact, too.
And those are some of the best chargers you can buy for your 2022 MacBook Air if you happen to need a replacement. The official ones from Apple may be some people’s favorite, but third-party options can definitely be cheaper and more capable, too. That’s especially true of the multi-port chargers, since Apple’s own offering isn’t that fast when it comes to charging multiple devices.
The 2022 MacBook Air itself isn’t yet available to buy, but you can check it out using the link below. It’s expected to go on sale in July, and with all the changes it brings, it looks like it could be one of the best Macs you can buy right now. If you’re not fully convinced by the MacBook Air yet, maybe check out the best laptops in general to see what else is out there. There are some great options in the Windows world, too.
-
The 2022 MacBook Air is powered by the new Apple M2 chip, plus it has a new taller display and an all-new design.