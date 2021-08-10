These are the best replacement chargers for MacBook Air: Apple, Baseus, Anker, and more

The MacBook Air has been Apple’s most popular, and currently the most affordable, notebook featuring a slim, lightweight design. Apple launched the first MacBook Air back in 2009 and introduced an 11 inch variant the following year. While the smaller version hasn’t seen a refresh since 2015, the 13 inch model received a design change in 2018. Like the MacBook Pro series refresh, Apple introduced its sharper Retina display and moved to a Thunderbolt-only design. While Apple introduced a MacBook Air only last year with its custom-made M1 chipset, there are rumors the next update is expected to bring color options to the range, just like the new 2021 24-inch iMac.

Whether you bought one years ago or got your hands on the latest 2020 model with the M1 Silicon chipset, we’re not going to judge you for losing or breaking your charger. In fact, we’ve got your back! Here are some of the best replacement chargers for your MacBook Air.

Apple 30W USB-C Power Adapter Original replacement This is the official 30W USB-C charger replacement from Apple for the all MacBook Air models launched in and after 2018 including the current-gen model with M1 chipset. Buy at Best Buy

Apple 45W MagSafe 2 Power Adapter Original MagSafe charger replacement The official 45W MagSafe-based charger replacement from Apple for all the MacBook Air models launched prior to the 2018 model. Buy at Best Buy

Amazon Basics 30W One-Port GaN USB-C Wall Charger Affordable USB-C charger Amazon sells its own 30W USB-C charger that should charge your MacBook Air just as well as the original charger. It's GaN-based which means it produces less heat and can be used to charge other devices including smartphones as well. Buy at Amazon

Spigen 40W Dual USB C Wall Charger Dual USB-C port charger Spigen's dual-port USB-C charger offers a total of 40W charging speeds. Thus using a single port, you can charge a MacBook Air at full 30W speeds. Using both ports, the speeds are limited to 20W each. Buy at Amazon

Anker Nano II 30W charger Super-compact The Anker Nano II is a highly compact charger that supports 30W charging, which means it can juice up the MacBook Air with no issues. It's said to be up to 59% smaller than Apple's 30W charger reducing the overall bulk of your notebook. Buy at Amazon

Tecknet 65W GaN charger All-purpose charger An all-purpose charger that can be used for charging all sorts of devices including the MacBook Air. It features two USB-C ports and a standard USB-A port with support for up to 65W charging, which means you can charge multiple devices at the same time. Buy at Amazon

Baseus 65W GaN charger Top recommendation A compact 65W charger that allows you to charge multiple devices, including the MacBook Air. At the same time it's fairly compact making it is easy to carry around. Buy at Amazon

icalla 45W MagSafe Charger Compact MagSafe Charger This is a great third-party MagSafe based charger for the MacBook Air. According to the company it supports all MacBook Air models launched between 2012 and 2017. Buy at Amazon

We would advise you to go for the official chargers because they’re generally less likely to fail. However, there are some reliable third-party options to choose from, which also cost fairly lower Apple’s asking price. The 65W GaN charger from Baseus is quite interesting as it can charge a wide range of devices yet maintaining a fairly compact design.

If you’re planning to invest in a brand new Mac, take a look at our recommendation of the best ones you should buy this year. We also have a list of some of the best Apple products for students that should help you, especially during back-to-school season. Not an Apple person and only trust Windows? Here’s a list of the best laptops to buy in 2021.