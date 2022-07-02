These are the best chargers for the Apple MacBook Pro 13 M2 (2022)

Apple’s Mac lineup keeps on evolving with every passing year. Last year, the company revealed the MacBook Pro (2021) models — featuring a notch, a wide variety of ports, and the return of the MagSafe. You can even grab one of these refurbished MacBook Pro models if you find their regular prices too high. Following the chassis redesign, Apple introduced the MacBook Pro 13 (2022). It packs the all-new M2 chip in the classic Pro notebook body that includes a Touch Bar. While it might not appeal to the fan of the notched Macs, it still is a solid choice for plenty customers. The MacBook Pro M2 (2022) comes with one of the best chargers — a 67W one. However, you might find yourself needing a different unit. Whether you have lost it, would rather use another brand, or just have your own reasons, we have plenty of excellent options for you.

It’s not a bad idea to buy two chargers if you use your MacBook Pro (2022) in two different locations — like home and office — frequently. This way you can just leave a charger in each place and avoid carrying the accessories on a daily basis. It’s also a good idea to keep one as a spare unit in case the included one suddenly dies or breaks for whatever reason. You wouldn’t want your workflow to suddenly stop one day — when you least expect it.

If I had to pick one of these chargers for my MacBook Pro (2022), I would surely go for the Belkin 68W Charger. It is simple, comes from a reputable company, and offers a second port in case I want to charge another device simultaneously. Ultimately, all of these MacBook Pro (2022) chargers are excellent and should last you for a long time.

Which of these MacBook Pro (2022) chargers are you buying, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.