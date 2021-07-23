Here are the best replacement chargers for the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

The Surface Laptop 4 is currently one of Microsoft’s best Surface PCs. It has a traditional laptop form factor, but it comes with touchscreen support and a premium design you can’t really find anywhere else. It also comes with top-tier performance thanks to its high-end specs. But even high-end products can have problems, and you may find yourself in need of a new charger for whatever reason. To help you, we’ve rounded up some of the best chargers for the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4.

Similar to other Microsoft Surface devices, the Surface Laptop 4 supports two charging methods. You can use the Surface Connector, like the charger included in the box, or you can go the USB Type-C route. The Surface Connector is magnetic, and that’s its biggest advantage. If you trip over the charging cable, it will just disconnect instead of dragging your laptop to the floor or twisting the plug. On the other hand, USB Type-C works with all kinds of devices, so you can use the same charger for your phone or future laptops, too. We have a few charger options for both methods.

Surface 65W Power Supply Just like the original If you can only trust the original brand, Microsoft sells a 65W replacement charger that delivers exactly the same power as the charger that comes with the Surface Laptop 4. It's a pricey option, but you'll get the reliability and warranty of an official product. Buy at Amazon

Surface Dock 2 Charge and dock The Surface Dock 2 can not only charge your Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 at very high speeds, but it can also help you connect plenty of peripherals at a desk. It has two USB Type-C display outputs, USB Type-A ports, and Ethernet. Buy at Best Buy

E EGOWAY Surface Pro Charger Cheaper alternative If the official Microsoft chargers are a little too expensive for you, this alternative from E EGOWAY gives you the same power for a much lower price. It's a highly rated alternative that will work with most modern Surface devices. Buy at Amazon

Tomsenn 65W PD Charger Compact but versatile What if you didn't have to commit to either the Surface Connector or USB Type-C? This Tomsenn charger features USB Type-C ports, but the included cable delivers power with the Surface Connector. You can always get a USB Type-C cable and keep using the same charger for other devices, too. Buy at Amazon

BatPower ProE 2 ES7B Portable Surface charger Want to charge your Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 while you're out and about? The BatPower ProE 2 is one of the rare power banks that comes with a Surface Connector cable for charging, plus it also includes a DC adapter if you want to plug directly into an outlet. It delivers up to 95W of power, which is way more than you'd need. Buy at Amazon

Hyphen-X 4-Port PD GaN Charger Versatile USB-C charger This Hyphen-X USB Type-C charger can not only deliver up to 100W of power through a USB Type-C port, but it can charge multiple devices at the same time. This will be the only charger you need for all your devices. Buy at Amazon

Anker PowerPort III 65W Pod Lite Tiny but mighty Anker is a reputable brand in this space, and while this charger might be tiny, it still delivers a full 65W of power -- the same as the charger included with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4. Plus it includes a braided USB Type-C cable, so you get durability and compatibility. Buy at Amazon

Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600 PD 60W with 65W PD Charger Portable USB-C charger You can charge on the go with this power bank that can deliver 60W of power through the USB Type-C port. Plus, this bundle includes a 65W wall charger, which can recharge the power bank or plug directly into your Surface Laptop 4. Buy at Amazon

Nekteck USB Car charger Charge in the car If you need to charge your Surface Laptop 4 on the road (literally), this car charger might be for you. It's not as fast as the official charger, but with 45W of power, it should still be more than enough to charge up your PC, especially if it's in sleep mode. Plus it has an extra USB port to charge your phone, too. Buy at Amazon

Regardless of your use case, these charger options should have you and your Surface Laptop 4 covered. Whether you need to charge up at the office, while waiting at the airport, or while you’re driving, there’s something for everyone. If you’re looking to replace a broken charger, you can’t go wrong with the original one from Microsoft. However, cheap alternatives like the E EGOWAY charger are also pretty tempting. And if you want to charge on the road, the BatPower ProE 2 power bank is pretty unique since it includes a Surface Connector.

You can also go for USB Type-C if you value cross-device compatibility more. You can keep using them if you eventually switch laptops, or you can use them to charge your phone. The Anker PowerPort III 65W Pod Lite is a great option that’s easy to take anywhere, for example. However, these chargers won’t work with older Surface devices that don’t have USB Type-C.

If you’re interested in the Surface Laptop 4, you can buy it from the links below. There are two main variants — one with a 13.5 inch display and one with a 15 inch display. Both use the same type of charger, so you don’t need to worry about compatibility. There are also variants with AMD and Intel processors, with AMD models offering better battery life, but Intel models performing better. Still, the AMD variant is one of the best premium AMD laptops you can buy, and all the models will support the upgrade to Windows 11. You can also check our list of the best laptops in general if you’re still looking for other options.

