After Samsung, it's now time for OnePlus to step into the spotlight with its 2024 flagship, the OnePlus 12 . After consistently delivering some of the best Android phones , there's no doubt that this flagship will be on our list this year too. As feature-packed as this smartphone is, there's always room to improve your usage experience with a selection of quality accessories. Unlike other manufacturers, OnePlus has been courageous enough to continue bundling essential accessories with its phones, but sometimes, a specialized charger or cable is the need of the hour. We've rounded up some of the best chargers, cables, and accessories which are worth checking out for the OnePlus 12 series.

If you'll be gaming a lot on the OnePlus 12, it's best to invest in a good, ergonomic controller. The Razer Kishi V2 turns your phone into a handheld gaming console. The Razer Nexus app lets map the buttons to on-screen controls for most of the popular Android games. There's no latency issue either, since your phone docks to the controller via the USB-C port, and there is pass-through charging.

The OnePlus 12 series doesn't support expandable storage, which can be an issue if you shoot lots of 4K Dolby Vision videos with the 12. A portable SSD is just what you need in order to free up storage. The SanDisk Extreme Pro supports USB 3.2 (Gen2) speeds, and is available in up to 4TB capacity. It has a rugged body which is also IP65 rated.

The Insta360 Flow is a compact three-axis gimbal for the OnePlus 12, when the built-in stabilization just won't cut it. The foldable design makes it pocketable, and it has a telescopic arm and tripod functionality for creative uses. The magnetic clamp makes it easy to snap the phone on or off the gimbal, and the companion app offer subject and person tracking.

The Pixel Watch 2 is a beautiful looking smartwatch which complements the OnePlus 12 nicely. The new sensors help it track health and activity data more accurately, and it is IP68 rated for full dust and water resistance. Powered by Wear OS and Google Assistant, it has seamless integration with Android phones. It comes in a range of pastel shades, along with a wide variety of watch straps.

Smartphones are the perfect entry-point if you're starting out in vlogging, but getting professional level audio can be tricky. This Boyalink wireless lav mic set will let you record high-quality audio for your videos. The kit includes a receiver which plugs directly into your phone (and other devices), and two wireless mics for yourself and a guest. It's a great way to get started with your vlogging career.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is a great budget audio option for the 12 series. It's affordable, and yet, packs features like active noise cancelation, seven hours of battery life per charge, and an IP55 rating for sweat resistance. It has a unique design, is comfortable to wear, and comes in two colors.

If you're looking for compact audio gear without having to sacrifice audio quality or noise-cancelling performance, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds is what you need. It has a customizable and comfortable fit, battery life of up to six hours per charge, and excellent noise cancelation. You can even use a single earbud on its own, if all you need to do is make phone calls.

The WH-1000XM5 is Sony's flagship over-ear headphone and best ANC headphone , which is only fitting for OnePlus' own flagship. It offers the best sound quality and active noise cancelation, making it a must-have tool for travel. The noise cancelation is adaptable based on your surroundings, it's extremely comfortable to wear, and it also supports advanced Bluetooth codecs like LDAC which works with the 12 series.

If you need a quick-fix for projecting your phone onto any TV, this USB-C to HDMI cable is a life-saver. With HDMI 2.1 compatibility, you can mirror up to 8K resolution at 60Hz (or 4K at 240Hz). The braided cord makes it durable, and it can output Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content.The nickle-plated connectors offers a stable connection, and the aluminum case provides good heat dissipation.

This Type-C to Type-C cable from Pingxin is 6.6 feet in length, giving you more flexibility when charging your phone. The cables come in vibrant colors, and the angle of the USB-C connectors is adjustable, so you can use them straight or L-shaped based on what you're plugging into. It can handle up to 140W of power, and you get a set of two, which makes it good value.

If you do a lot of mobile gaming, this angled cable from UGreen will be super-handy. The L-shaped connectors won't interfere when holding the phone horizontally for gaming, making it very convenient to charge and play. It's available in multiple lengths, and can handle up to 100W of power. The cord is braided for extra durability, so it can last longer than a regular cable.

The OnePlus 12 can be wirelessly charged at 50W, but you'll need this charger for the job. The AirVOOC charger from OnePlus offers close to wired charging speeds for the 12, which is pretty incredible. It also supports up to 15W Qi wireless charging, which means it can be used to charge other devices too. The all-white design looks neat, and the built-in fan helps keep it running cool.

The iOttie Auto Sense 2 is the second generation car mount and wireless charger, which now has a USB-C connector for power. It can be clipped to your car's AC vent, and the in-built sensor automatically expands the mounting arms when you bring your phone near it. It supports up to 15W Qi wireless charging, making it an excellent phone holder and charger combo.

Fast-charge your OnePlus 12 at the highest speed with this SuperVOOC car charger. It plugs into the 12V socket of any car and can deliver up to 80W power output for OnePlus devices. The Type-A and Type-C ports allow you to charge multiple devices at once, and the ring light lets you easily locate the ports when driving at night.

The Anker Prime power bank has a 20,000mAh capacity and a total of 200W power output, which is enough to fully charge the 12 series multiple times over. The compact size makes it highly portable, and you can charge up to three devices at once. It can be recharged at up to 100W, and the digital display lets you keep an eye on the power output and remainder charge.

This OnePlus charger is the perfect travel companion for your OnePlus 12, and is our top pick. It has two USB ports (Type-A and C) with a 100W max power output, and comes with a USB-C to C cable. It can easily charge the 12 rapidly, and has power left over for another device. The pins are foldable, and the charger supports USB PD (PPS), and Qualcomm QC fast charging standards.

Summing up the best chargers, cables, and accessories for the OnePlus 12 series

The OnePlus 12 improves on its predecessor by offering a faster, AI-focused processor, upgraded camera sensors, and brings wireless charging back. It continues the same design language from the previous model, but adds a few tweaks and a stunning new color. The 12 series also comes with all the essential accessories you'll need to get started, but there are a few more nifty ones you should consider getting too. The first one has to be a second charger which you'll take with you wherever you go. The OnePlus SuperVOOC 100W charger is the perfect choice, as not only does it let you charge the phone at the full 80W, you can also charge a second device, like headphones. Our second top pick also happens to be from OnePlus, and that is the SuperVOOC car charger.

Imagine being able to fully charge your phone in under 30 minutes while driving. This can be a lifesaver when you're in a rush and don't have access to a fast wall charger. Our third must-have accessory would have to be the extra long cable from Pingxin. This dual-sided Type-C cable features adjustable connectors, allowing you to angle them if needed for better ergonomics. It's also great value as you get two in the box, and it has good user ratings.

OnePlus 12 The OnePlus 12 offers flagship-grade hardware, but manages to undercut the competition in price. This makes it a highly sought-after flagship phone. $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $800 at OnePlus