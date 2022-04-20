These are the best replacement chargers for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business
The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business is the newest notebook to enter the business laptop space. Samsung announced this new notebook along with other Galaxy Book 2 laptops in the series. We suggest you read our hands-on impressions of the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series to know more about these laptops. While the Galaxy Book 2 Business is slightly different from the other notebooks in the lineup, there’s a lot to like about it, and it’s shaping up to be one of the best Samsung laptops out there. You can learn more about the specifications of this notebook by heading over to our Galaxy Book 2 Business hub page. In this article, we’re going to take a look at some of the best Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business chargers you can buy as a replacement.
The new Galaxy Book 2 Business is available with only a 14-inch display, and all models are packed with a 51.5Whr battery. Samsung is bundling a 65W USB-C charger inside the box. But if you misplace that charger or if it happens to break, then you should be able to pick to up one of the options mentioned below and use it without any issues with your Galaxy Book 2 Business.
Best Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business chargers
If you're looking for a reliable 65W charger to charge your Galaxy Book 2 Business, then check out the Baseus 65W three-port mini quick travel charger. This particular unit, as you can see, supports USB PD QuickCharge 3.0, and Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging. One of the best things about this particular charger is that it comes with three USB ports. You get two Type-C and a single Type-A port. Only one USB-C port is capable of delivering up to 65W charge, though.
The UGREEN 65W charger is a solid alternative to the Baseus 65W charger that we mentioned before. This particular unit, as you can see, comes with four USB ports, with which you can charge multiple devices at the same time. One of the USB-C ports can deliver up to 65W of power for your Galaxy Book 2 Business laptop. You can use the rest of the ports to charge, say, your smartphone or some other device. You may not get the fastest speeds, though. One of the best things about this charger is that it also supports USB PPS.
This Spigen 100W USB-C charger is one of the most compact chargers you can buy for your Galaxy Book 2 Business laptop right now. Despite the small form factor, it packs two USB Type-C ports capable of delivering up to 100W power to PD-compatible devices. Both ports are capable of delivering high power, although it's worth pointing out that you'll only get 45W of power on each port when used simultaneously. That's usually the case for most chargers, so it's on-par with the best options out there.
If you don't want to spend a lot of money on a replacement charger for your Galaxy Book 2 Business notebook, then we recommend checking out the Amazon Basic 65W charger. Amazon Basics products, as you probably already know, are known for being cost-effective and readily available. This one's no different. Not only does it meet the 65W requirement for the Galaxy Book 2 Business, but it's also quite affordable. This charger, however, doesn't come with a charging cable, so keep that in mind.
Buying a portable power bank for a laptop may not sound like the best idea, but the Anker Power bank + charger makes things more usable. This bundle comes with a 65W wall charger for your Galaxy Book 2 Business laptop. It's also worth pointing out that the power bank can charge your laptop at 60W, which is still pretty fast. This is the only portable power bank in this collection, so do consider this if you want something to charge your laptop on the go.
Satechi's 100W USB PD charger comes with two USB-C ports that are capable of delivering up to 100W chargers. There's also an additional USB-A port that can offer up to 12W output for other devices if you want to charge them along with the laptop. This particular charger uses GaN tech, which is why it's relatively compact too. It's not the most affordable option out there, but we think it's a good option to consider as a replacement.
Well, that brings us to the conclusion of this particular collection. While all the chargers mentioned above are reliable options to be used with the Galaxy Book 2 Business, we think the Baseus 65W GaN charger is a solid one. The Amazon Basics 65W charger is also great if you don’t want to spend money on a replacement charger for this particular notebook. Samsung currently has no 65W chargers that we could find in stock, so we’ll update this article with those options in the future when they’re available.
The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business stands as a great business notebook on the market in 2022. It’s powered by Intel’s new 12th gen mobile processors with vPro, has a 1080p webcam, and a good selection of ports including Thunderbolt 4. From what we’ve seen so far, it definitely feels like it’s on par with the best laptops out there. We’ll have more to talk about this laptop once we’ve had a chance to test it for our full review, so stay tuned.