These are the best replacement chargers for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business is the newest notebook to enter the business laptop space. Samsung announced this new notebook along with other Galaxy Book 2 laptops in the series. We suggest you read our hands-on impressions of the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series to know more about these laptops. While the Galaxy Book 2 Business is slightly different from the other notebooks in the lineup, there’s a lot to like about it, and it’s shaping up to be one of the best Samsung laptops out there. You can learn more about the specifications of this notebook by heading over to our Galaxy Book 2 Business hub page. In this article, we’re going to take a look at some of the best Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business chargers you can buy as a replacement.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The new Galaxy Book 2 Business is available with only a 14-inch display, and all models are packed with a 51.5Whr battery. Samsung is bundling a 65W USB-C charger inside the box. But if you misplace that charger or if it happens to break, then you should be able to pick to up one of the options mentioned below and use it without any issues with your Galaxy Book 2 Business.

Well, that brings us to the conclusion of this particular collection. While all the chargers mentioned above are reliable options to be used with the Galaxy Book 2 Business, we think the Baseus 65W GaN charger is a solid one. The Amazon Basics 65W charger is also great if you don’t want to spend money on a replacement charger for this particular notebook. Samsung currently has no 65W chargers that we could find in stock, so we’ll update this article with those options in the future when they’re available.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business stands as a great business notebook on the market in 2022. It’s powered by Intel’s new 12th gen mobile processors with vPro, has a 1080p webcam, and a good selection of ports including Thunderbolt 4. From what we’ve seen so far, it definitely feels like it’s on par with the best laptops out there. We’ll have more to talk about this laptop once we’ve had a chance to test it for our full review, so stay tuned.