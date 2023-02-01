Samsung recently introduced the brand-new Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, its most powerful laptop yet, with 13th-generation Intel processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics. A laptop like this needs an equally powerful charger, so it ships with a 100W charging brick in the box. You shouldn't need a new charger anytime soon, but accidents happen. Or maybe you just need an extra charger. If you've lost your Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra charger or the cable somehow got damaged, you might need a replacement.
We've rounded up a few alternative chargers you can choose from, Since this is more powerful than most other Samsung Galaxy laptops, all the chargers on this list support 100W charging or close to it. Let's take a look:
Nekteck 100W GaN USB-C ChargerEditor's Choice
To match the 100W charging speed of the official charger, look no further than this compact option. It delivers 100W of power to your laptop, and it's one of the few chargers here that includes a cable in the box.
ixcv USB-C 100W ChargerBest Value
Similar to the Nekteck at the start, this is a relatively basic 100W charger, but it delivers all the power your laptop needs to stay charged and run at full performance. It also includes a USB cable for charging, which is something most chargers on this list can't say.
- Source: Baseus
Baseus Blade 100W BatteryBest battery pack
Need to stay charged on the go? The Baseus Blade 100W power bank can keep your laptop going for a few extra hours, and the 100W USB-C port can deliver all the power you need to charge quickly.
Anker 727 GaNPrime 100W ChargerBest charging station
This isn't just a charger. The Anker 727 gives you four USB charging ports, including a 100W USB Type-C output. It also includes two full-blown AC outlets, so you can plug in a lot of electronics at once.
Baseus 100W 4-Port GaN II Fast Charging StationBest value charging station
Another multi-port charging option, this option from Baseus has four ports to charge multiple devices, though it's important to note 100W charging is only possible when using a single port.
Satechi 100W USB-C chargerBest for charging multiple devices
Satechi is a well-known maker of chargers and adapters, and this 100W charger is another fantastic option. It has three ports so you can charge multiple devices at the same time. Even if you use one USB-C port with the Type-A port at the same time, you get up to 100W of power.
Anker 747 Charger (150W)Best power
One of the most powerful chargers on the market, the Anker 747 has a whopping 150W of power in total. While it can only go up to 100W from a single port, the extra headroom means you can have multiple devices plugged in and still get the full 100W for your laptop.
Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 DockBest Thunderbolt dock
It's not exactly a charger, but the Plugable Thunderbolt 4 Dock does provide up to 100W of power to your laptop, on top of having a ton of ports that let you expand your workspace with monitors and other peripherals while using a single port on the laptop.
And those are a few options if you're looking for a charger for the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. All of these can go up to 100W of power, though it's important to note the limitations of some of them, particularly the multi-port chargers. It's also worth noting that most of these chargers don't include a USB charging cable, so you may need to buy one separately. This cable from Insignia is a great option for that.
If you haven't yet, you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra using the link below. This is shaping up to be one of the best laptops of the year, though with a price tag of over $2,000, it's very much priced to match, too.
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is a powerful laptop with 13th-gen Intel Core H-series processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series graphics.