Lost the charger for your Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra? Here are a few options if you're in need of a replacement.

Samsung recently introduced the brand-new Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, its most powerful laptop yet, with 13th-generation Intel processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics. A laptop like this needs an equally powerful charger, so it ships with a 100W charging brick in the box. You shouldn't need a new charger anytime soon, but accidents happen. Or maybe you just need an extra charger. If you've lost your Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra charger or the cable somehow got damaged, you might need a replacement.

We've rounded up a few alternative chargers you can choose from, Since this is more powerful than most other Samsung Galaxy laptops, all the chargers on this list support 100W charging or close to it. Let's take a look:

Nekteck 100W GaN USB-C Charger Editor's Choice To match the 100W charging speed of the official charger, look no further than this compact option. It delivers 100W of power to your laptop, and it's one of the few chargers here that includes a cable in the box. See at Amazon

ixcv USB-C 100W Charger Best Value Similar to the Nekteck at the start, this is a relatively basic 100W charger, but it delivers all the power your laptop needs to stay charged and run at full performance. It also includes a USB cable for charging, which is something most chargers on this list can't say. See at Amazon

Source: Baseus Baseus Blade 100W Battery Best battery pack Need to stay charged on the go? The Baseus Blade 100W power bank can keep your laptop going for a few extra hours, and the 100W USB-C port can deliver all the power you need to charge quickly. See at Amazon

Anker 727 GaNPrime 100W Charger Best charging station This isn't just a charger. The Anker 727 gives you four USB charging ports, including a 100W USB Type-C output. It also includes two full-blown AC outlets, so you can plug in a lot of electronics at once. See at Anker See at Amazon

Baseus 100W 4-Port GaN II Fast Charging Station Best value charging station Another multi-port charging option, this option from Baseus has four ports to charge multiple devices, though it's important to note 100W charging is only possible when using a single port. See at Amazon

Satechi 100W USB-C charger Best for charging multiple devices Satechi is a well-known maker of chargers and adapters, and this 100W charger is another fantastic option. It has three ports so you can charge multiple devices at the same time. Even if you use one USB-C port with the Type-A port at the same time, you get up to 100W of power. See at Amazon

Anker 747 Charger (150W) Best power One of the most powerful chargers on the market, the Anker 747 has a whopping 150W of power in total. While it can only go up to 100W from a single port, the extra headroom means you can have multiple devices plugged in and still get the full 100W for your laptop. See at Anker See at Amazon

Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Best Thunderbolt dock It's not exactly a charger, but the Plugable Thunderbolt 4 Dock does provide up to 100W of power to your laptop, on top of having a ton of ports that let you expand your workspace with monitors and other peripherals while using a single port on the laptop. See at Amazon

And those are a few options if you're looking for a charger for the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. All of these can go up to 100W of power, though it's important to note the limitations of some of them, particularly the multi-port chargers. It's also worth noting that most of these chargers don't include a USB charging cable, so you may need to buy one separately. This cable from Insignia is a great option for that.

If you haven't yet, you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra using the link below. This is shaping up to be one of the best laptops of the year, though with a price tag of over $2,000, it's very much priced to match, too.