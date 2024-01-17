The Samsung S24 series has just been released, and it's creating quite a buzz in the tech world. This latest lineup of smartphones from Samsung brings cutting-edge technology, impressive camera systems, and sleek designs to the table. But to truly get the most out of these advanced devices, it's crucial to consider the right accessories, especially because the box won’t have any. You will need a charger for sure, as well as a couple of other items to make the most of your device.
To make sure you get your hands on the most suitable accessories, we have rounded up some of the best ones in our guide. Follow and pick the most suitable ones depending on your preferences.
Samsung 45W USB-C Fast ChargerEditor's pick
Baseus 100W 4-Port GaN II Charging StationCompact GaN Charger
Spigen USB-C Car Charger 75WFast car charger
Anker 313 Wireless Charging StandBest wireless charging stand
Phelinta 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station for Samsung Phones3-in-1 wireless charger
Samsung 15W Wireless Charger DuoMulti device charging support
UGREEN USB-C to HDMI 2.1 CableUpto 8K @ 60Hz
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling HeadphonesBest headphones
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Pro 2Top tier earbuds
DEWALT Wireless Bluetooth Neckband HeadphonesBest neckband headphones
iOttie Easy One Touch 6Best car mount
Baseus MagSafe Battery Pack 20000mAhMagnetic power bank
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2Smart device finder
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6Best smartwatch
WSKEN Ultra Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy S24 SeriesMaximum screen protection
ANTSHARE Case for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series360° case protection
Samsung Galaxy S24
Samsung Galaxy S24+
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung has advertised that you can charge your S24 Ultra up to 65% in 30 minutes with the 45W charger. This efficient adapter also includes a 6-foot long USB-C to USB-C cable, offering considerable convenience for under-the-desk charging setups. Short Circuit Protection is an added benefit of this adapter. As the official adapter and cable offering extensive functionality, this package becomes a must-have for your new Galaxy.
If you are looking for a compact charging station suitable for multiple devices, this one’s our recommendation. With up to 100W charging (and each port offering fast charging support), it can easily charge your laptop and S24 at the same time. GaN II technology ensures that your device and the charger, both are protected at all times. There’s also a C-to-C cable included in the package supporting 100W charging. Best of all, Baseus offers a 12-month warranty too.
If you are often on-the-go, this car charger would be a handy accessory for you. The Spigen car charger comes with a total of 75W power and offers fast charge for the Galaxy S24 series. It's small and fits easily in your car, not blocking the dashboard. It has two charging ports (45W and 30W) for charging multiple devices. This charger is safe with its advanced protection measures, so you can charge your devices quickly and stay worry-free while driving.
Anker 313 Wireless Charging StandBest wireless charging stand$16 $20 Save $4
The Anker 313 Wireless Charger is a charging stand that offers 10W charging for Samsung Galaxy phones. Its versatile design allows charging in both landscape and portrait modes, perfect for multitasking. The charger works with cases up to 5mm thick so be sure to check your cover first. In the package, you'll find the stand, a 3 feet Micro USB cable, and a helpful guide. Best part? It is backed by an 18-month warranty too.
Phelinta 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station for Samsung Phones3-in-1 wireless charger$40 $43 Save $3
If you have multiple devices to charge, you don't necessarily need to go through the hassle of wires. This wireless charger allows for charging 3 devices at the same time (your phone, Galaxy Watch, and Earbuds). It also comes with a digital clock coming with advanced power-saving technology. You can charge your phone up to 10W with built-in over temperature, short circuit protection, and foreign object detection as well. It is available in Black and White.
Samsung 15W Wireless Charger DuoMulti device charging support$40 $90 Save $50
The Samsung Wireless Charger Duo is ideal for S24 series users since it offers up to 15W charging. It can charge two devices simultaneously, like a phone and Galaxy Watch. Its built-in cooling fan ensures fast yet efficient charging. The sleek design allows for fit in small spaces. The LED indicator shows charging status and comes with a dimming option for nighttime as well. We recommend it for those needing a quick and convenient charge without sacrificing space or style.
UGREEN USB-C to HDMI 2.1 CableUpto 8K @ 60Hz
The UGREEN USB C to HDMI 2.1 Cable offers a big screen experience for S24 series users. It's plug-and-play and supports 8K@60Hz and 4K@240Hz resolutions making it ideal for movies and gaming. Features like Dynamic HDR and Dolby 7.1 audio ensure a rich visual and audio feast. With a 48Gbps high-speed transmission, it ensures smooth, flicker-free images. Plus, the durable design with a braided nylon cable and aluminum case makes it a reliable choice.
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling HeadphonesBest headphones
The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones offer top-notch audio experience with noise cancellation, 8 mics and Auto NC Optimizer. You’ll enjoy crystal-clear calls and superior sound with the Integrated Processor V1. Plus, they're super comfy, light, and have a 30-hour battery life with quick charging. Also, you can effortlessly switch between devices, control music and calls with intuitive touch. Added features like Speak-to-Chat and ambient sound mode enhance everyday use and make it Ideal for the S24 Series.
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Pro 2Top tier earbuds$109 $230 Save $121
If you want a compact yet fuller audio experience, go for The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. They excel with effective noise cancellation and impressive sound quality. The 360-degree audio, IP67 water resistance and Ambient Mode are standout features. Comfort is key, and these buds deliver, staying secure during various activities. The HD Voice clarity prevents any sort of distortion during calls. Samsung offers them in three colors: Graphite, White, and Bore Purple.
DEWALT Wireless Bluetooth Neckband HeadphonesBest neckband headphones$47 $65 Save $18
If you are an athlete or work at a noisy jobsite, the DEWALT Bluetooth Neckband Headphones are a great choice. They feature cVc 8.0 Noise Reduction for clear calls, even in noisy environments. With a 15+ hour playtime, they're perfect for long workouts or job sites. The lightweight and flexible neckband ensures comfort, and IPX6 rating makes them sweat and water-resistant. Plus, they come with interchangeable ear cushions for a custom fit and a Type-C cable as well.
iOttie Easy One Touch 6Best car mount
For people with a frequent driving schedule, this is a must-have accessory. This car mount has a one-touch mechanism that allows quick phone mounting. The cradle is universal and fits any size smartphone. In addition to that, there’s a built-in cord organizer that keeps charging cables tidy. Plus, its telescopic arm extends from 5 to 8 inches and pivots 260 degrees for customizable viewing. Lastly, the adjustable bottom foot ensures a secure fit for all phone sizes.
Baseus MagSafe Battery Pack 20000mAhMagnetic power bank$57 $70 Save $13
Gone are the days when you’d have to carry a wired power bank for your device. This Baseus magnetic power bank sticks to the back of your phone and provides wireless charging. With a 20,000mAh capacity, you can conveniently charge the S24 about 3.5 times (with usage). There are multiple safety features including overcharging, over-discharging, short-circuiting, and overheating. You can also charge your device with the included C-to-C cable. Multiple color options are an extra plus!
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2Smart device finder$70 $100 Save $30
Frequently losing your stuff? We recommend this device finder compatible with the S24 series. It's redesigned for ease of use and attaches to any item you wish to keep track of. The tag is IP67-rated, making it water and dust-resistant, SAMSUNG Galaxy SmartTag2, Bluetooth Tracker features an amazing battery life of up to 500 days. It integrates seamlessly with SmartThings Find for intuitive tracking. The Search Nearby feature with Compass View helps locate items, and it can emit an audible signal if you're close.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6Best smartwatch$239 $300 Save $61
Your new S24 is incomplete without the top-of-the-line Galaxy Watch 6. It features a large and sleek display with a 40mm or 44mm screen size. Expect enhanced durability with Sapphire Crystal glass. With advanced health tracking, such as an ECG app, sleep coaching, and an always-on heart monitoring sensor, it becomes the optimal choice for any health-conscious person. Plus, it offers easy band customization and added safety features like Fall Detection too.
WSKEN Ultra Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy S24 SeriesMaximum screen protection
WSKEN has one of the finest screen protectors for S24 Ultra which comes with 0.33mm tempered glass. Not only is this shatterproof, but it also has a plasma oleophobic coating for a smooth touch and minimizing fingerprint residue. With scratch resistance, and fingerprint unlock sensitivity, it becomes one of the best protectors. Even a newbie can easily apply this protector thanks to the application kit included. It is recommended to re-enter your fingerprint after applying it.
ANTSHARE Case for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series360° case protection$23 $27 Save $4
Your new Galaxy deserves a top-tier protector like the ANTSHARE. This IP68 certified case shields your phone underwater up to 6.6 feet for 30 minutes, ideal for aquatic adventures. It offers 360° full-body protection with a built-in screen and lens protector that prevents scratches and damage. The case is precisely cut for easy access to all buttons and ports. Its slim design ensures a comfortable grip that is perfect for keeping your device safe in any environment.
Our favorite Galaxy S24 series accessories in 2024
When it comes to accessorizing the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, there are certain favorites that we recommend every user must have!
The Official Samsung 45W Power Adapter is a must-have. It's designed to charge your S24 rapidly, bringing up to 65% juice in just 30 minutes. This is perfect for those always on the move. However, if you're looking for an alternative, the Baseus 100W 4-Port GaN II Charging Station is a fantastic option. It's not only efficient but also allows you to charge multiple devices at once, making it a versatile addition to your tech arsenal.
Next, there's the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. It's the ideal smartwatch companion for your S24, offering advanced health tracking, a sleek design, and customization.
If you're leaning towards something focused more on audio, consider the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. They offer exceptional sound quality and noise cancelation, making them perfect for gamers. For those looking for a more compact audio headset, consider the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
You also need a top quality case for your S24 or S24 Ultra. We’ve recommended the ANTSHARE Case for Samsung Galaxy Series, but if you are looking for more options, you can read our guide on the best cases for Samsung S24 Ultra.
As always, the more, the merrier, but given the budget constraints, choose items based on your precise needs!
The Samsung Galaxy S24 is the base model of the S24 lineup. It is great for those looking for a smaller smartphone with good cameras at a reasonable price.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus features a bigger screen and battery than the base model Galaxy S24. It is great if you want something larger that charges faster.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is Samsung's premium flagship phone for 2024, further refining everything Android enthusiasts love about this big, beautiful phone.