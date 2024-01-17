The Samsung S24 series has just been released, and it's creating quite a buzz in the tech world. This latest lineup of smartphones from Samsung brings cutting-edge technology, impressive camera systems, and sleek designs to the table. But to truly get the most out of these advanced devices, it's crucial to consider the right accessories, especially because the box won’t have any. You will need a charger for sure, as well as a couple of other items to make the most of your device.

To make sure you get your hands on the most suitable accessories, we have rounded up some of the best ones in our guide. Follow and pick the most suitable ones depending on your preferences.