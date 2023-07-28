Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy Watch 6 series, and the new lineup packs quite a punch compared to the last-gen Galaxy Watch 5 models. On top of possessing more memory, both the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic feature the Exynos W930 Dual Core processor, delivering upgraded performance over its predecessor, making them two of the best smartwatches on the market.
Unfortunately, the latest generation of Samsung’s premium smartwatches still uses WPC-based wireless charging, which restricts your options for a charger. Nevertheless, we’ve compiled a list of the best chargers and cables that are compatible with your Galaxy Watch 6.
-
Samsung Official Galaxy Watch ChargerOfficial pick
-
Samsung Wireless Charging PadBest wireless charging pad
-
Galaxy Watch charging cradleBest charging cradle
-
ZZDFUINM 8 in 1 Charging StationBest charging station
-
Opluz 4-in-2 Samsung Watch Charger CableBest charging cable
-
Samsung Official Galaxy Watch ChargerOfficial pick
If you want a branded charger for your Galaxy Watch 6, then there’s no option better than Samsung’s official charger. Since the new Galaxy Watch 6 supports fast charging, you can use the OEM charger to fully recharge its battery within minutes. The cord on Samsung’s wireless charger may be a bit small, but you can rest assured knowing this OEM charger will perfectly fit your new Galaxy 6 smartwatch.
-
Samsung Wireless Charging PadBest wireless charging pad
Samsung’s official wireless charging pad serves the dual purpose of simultaneously charging your Galaxy Watch 6 and a phone that supports wireless charging. It includes LED indicators to display the charging status of your devices, and you can also use the charging pad dedicated for the Galaxy 6 to recharge your Galaxy Buds.
-
Galaxy Watch charging cradleBest charging cradle
If you're having trouble charging your Galaxy Watch 6 because your custom straps keep getting in the way, you might want to look into Samsung's Galaxy Watch charging cradle. Unfortunately, this stand doesn't come with a charging cable or a wall charger, so you'll have to purchase a charger that's compatible with your smartwatch.
-
ZZDFUINM 8 in 1 Charging StationBest charging station
The ZZDFUINM 8 in 1 Charging Station can be used to charge your Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and seven other devices at the same time, making it one of the most convenient charging stations on the market. Its combination of USB Type-A and Type-C connections works with both Android and Apple devices to simultaneously charge your favorite phones and all their accessories.
-
Opluz 4-in-2 Samsung Watch Charger CableBest charging cable
Opluz’s long 4-in-2 charging cable is perfect if you wish to charge your Galaxy Watch 6 alongside other mobile accessories. Apart from the dedicated smartwatch charging base, it includes USB Type-C, Micro USB, and Lightning cables. The three cables are also universally compatible, meaning they can be used to charge both Android and Apple devices.
-
LVFAN Samsung Galaxy Watch ChargerBuilt-in power bank
This LVFAN Charger is a must-buy for travelers as it features a built-in 4000mAh power bank that can fully charge your Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 four to six times. The charger has LED indicators to keep track of your battery and its USB Type C port can be used to charge your smartphone in emergencies. You also don’t need to worry about your Galaxy Watch 6 falling off while charging thanks to a magnetic suction module in the middle of the charger.
-
EMallee Portable Samsung Galaxy Watch ChargerBest portable
As its name suggests, this is an extremely portable wireless charger that directly plugs into a wall adapter or the USB Type-A connector of your PC instead of requiring cables to charge your Galaxy Watch 6. EMallee’s portable charger supports fast charging and even has built-in safety measures to protect your smartwatch from short-circuit and over-voltage.
-
Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bankBest for charging on-the-go$60 $80 Save $20
This particular power bank from Baseus comes with a massive 20,000mAh battery inside, and it comes with a bunch of output ports that you can use to charge other devices besides the Galaxy Watch 6. This compact power bank also features a numerical LED charger indicator to tell you the battery status.
Best chargers and cables for Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series: Summary
These are our favorite chargers that you can get for your Galaxy Watch 6. You can't go wrong with any of them, but I highly recommend getting Samsung’s Wireless Charging Pad. Since it can charge both your phone and your smartwatch, you won't have to go through the trouble of keeping separate chargers for the two devices.
Alternatively, you can go for Samsung's official wireless charger if you want an OEM option. It may cost a bit more than the other wireless chargers on the market, but it's the best-branded charger you can get for the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
You can also use Samsung's Galaxy Watch charging cradle alongside the official charger if you want to keep the smartwatch securely held in place while it's charging.
-
Source: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
The Galaxy Watch 6 is the latest and greatest from Samsung. It features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, up to 40 hours of battery life, Wear OS 4, and a host of sensors to accurately record sleep, exercise, and more.
Get up to $250 off with an eligible trade-in and a free fabric band on preorders with Samsung.
-
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 brings the largest screen in any Samsung smartwatch yet, and also features a new and improved rotating bezel, plus longer battery life.
Get up to $250 off with an eligible trade-in and a free fabric band on preorders with Samsung.