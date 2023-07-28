Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy Watch 6 series, and the new lineup packs quite a punch compared to the last-gen Galaxy Watch 5 models. On top of possessing more memory, both the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic feature the Exynos W930 Dual Core processor, delivering upgraded performance over its predecessor, making them two of the best smartwatches on the market.

Unfortunately, the latest generation of Samsung’s premium smartwatches still uses WPC-based wireless charging, which restricts your options for a charger. Nevertheless, we’ve compiled a list of the best chargers and cables that are compatible with your Galaxy Watch 6.