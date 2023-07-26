The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is finally official — and what a stunning smartphone it is. The foldable flip phone offers a larger cover display compared to the previous model and also comes packed with the same SoC that powers the Galaxy S23 series. Perhaps better yet is that it's priced starting at $1,000, making it the front-runner to become one of the best smartphones this year.
With any new phone, it's always a good idea to protect your investment, so I'd recommend also picking up a few cases before ordering your handset. Of course, there are always accessories to enhance the experience of a new phone, and I've scoured the internet to offer some of the best options available right now. If you don't see anything you like, be sure to check back because there are bound to be more accessories released as we get closer to the official Z Flip 5 launch.
Anker 733 Power BankEditor's Choice
Anker 737 USB C ChargerBest charger
Amazon Basics 100W Four-Port GaN Wall ChargerAffordable charger
Anker 511 20W Nano Pro chargerBasic charger
Ugreen 2-Port Fast Car ChargerBest car charger
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2Best earbuds
JBL Endurance RaceBest fitness earbuds
GIZNCHA Galaxy Z Flip Wireless ChargerBest charging stand
Vicseed phone mountBest car mount
Anker USB-C Cable 2-PackBest USB-C cables
MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning ClothsBest cleaning cloth
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6Best smartwatch
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Anker 733 Power BankEditor's Choice$70 $100 Save $30
The Anker 733 is versatile, functioning as a wall charger that can also double as a 10,000mAh power bank. It can provide up to 65W of power, so it's more than enough for the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Plus, since it's always plugged in, you'll be ready to go no matter what.
Anker 737 USB C ChargerBest charger$75 $90 Save $15
The Anker 737 is a compact 120W GaN charger with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. It can easily provide power for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and anything else that you can throw at it. Best of all, you can charge multiple devices at once.
Amazon Basics 100W Four-Port GaN Wall ChargerAffordable charger
The Amazon Basics 100W 4-Port GaN charger is affordable and can simultaneously power up to four devices. The charger comes with two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. It also has foldable prongs that make the footprint even smaller for travel.
Anker 511 20W Nano Pro chargerBasic charger$12 $15 Save $3
The Anker 511 Nano Pro is an extremely compact USB-C charger capable of delivering up to 20W of power. This is the charger you want to bring with you want to pack light.
Ugreen 2-Port Fast Car ChargerBest car charger
The Ugreen two-port car charger features an aluminum body and comes with a USB-A and USB-C port. The charger can deliver PD 30W and also has quick charging up to 18W. Even though it's small, it has more than enough power to keep your Galaxy Z Flip 5 topped up while you're driving.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2Best earbuds$95 $150 Save $55
The Galaxy Buds 2 offer great sound and active noise cancelation, and they're lightweight and comfortable to wear. They also offer an IPX2 rating, providing mild water resistance for workouts, and can be had in a variety of different colors. Finally, they can last up to 7.5 hours on a single charge.
JBL Endurance RaceBest fitness earbuds$60 $80 Save $20
The JBL Endurance Race earbuds are light and comfortable while providing excellent protection against the elements with an IP67 rating, which is perfect for just about any workout. They also have great battery life, coming in at 10 hours on a single charge.
GIZNCHA Galaxy Z Flip Wireless ChargerBest charging stand$17 $19 Save $2
This is a simple wireless charging stand that's perfectly shaped to support Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip lineup. The charger can provide up to 15W of wireless charging and is incredibly thin and lightweight, making it perfect for taking on the go. Best of all, it's extremely affordable.
Vicseed phone mountBest car mount$27 $40 Save $13
The Vicseed car phone mount is sturdy thanks to a suction cup that can easily attach to flat surfaces in your vehicle. The arm allows users to adjust the position of the phone, making it easier to see, and it can even handle phones with cases.
Anker USB-C Cable 2-PackBest USB-C cables$10 $13 Save $3
This Anker USB-C cable two-pack is a great option if you're looking for longer USB-C cables. Coming in at 6 feet each, the cables support up to 60W, and the braided nylon exterior makes it extremely durable.
MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning ClothsBest cleaning cloth
Sometimes, it's not enough to wipe off a smartphone screen using your shirt. These MagicFiber Microfiber cleaning cloths will keep your screen spotless while also providing a soft touch during cleaning. They come in a pack of six, which means you can keep them in a bunch of different places.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6Best smartwatch
The Galaxy Watch 6 provides the best experience possible when paired with a Samsung phone. The Watch 6 offers a simple and sleek design, while also providing excellent power and battery life. Furthermore, it's running Wear OS 4, which is the latest version of the operating system.
Rounding up the best accessories for your Galaxy Z Flip 5
As you can see, there are a lot of great choices when it comes to gearing up the Galaxy Z Flip 5. But perhaps one of the favorites out of the bunch is going to be the Anker 733 power bank, which can act as a wall charger and a portable one. This device is a lifesaver because it combines two necessary items into one and also offers quite a bit of power under the hood, making it perfect for trips.
Also, if you're looking to go all in, the Galaxy Watch 6 is a great option too, providing the best experience when it comes to a wearable paired with a Samsung smartphone. Although pricey, it's worth it, especially if you don't like pulling out your phone all the time. But if you're not looking to spend that much, just pick up some cleaning cloths to keep the exterior and interior of your new purchase squeaky clean.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the latest compact foldable from Samsung, offering a flexible 6.7-inch internal display, a 3.4-inch external display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and much more.
During preorders, you can get up to $1,000 off at Samsung.com with a trade-in, scoring the device for free.