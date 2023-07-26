The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 continues to set the bar for foldable handsets despite new competitors like the Pixel Fold and the OnePlus Open emerging on the scene. But as beautiful as that main 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is, it sure does chew up a lot of battery power. Check out the best chargers and cables for keeping your Z Fold 5 juiced up, as well as some other useful accessories.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is Samsung’s latest wearable device and an ideal companion for the high-tech Z Fold 5. It offers improved biometric tracking, enhanced GPS support, and the ability to check notifications at a glance. Considering the larger size of the Z Fold 5, it is nice to have a device that is faster to access for taking care of simple tasks.

Twice as many screens mean twice as much to protect from scratches and scuffs. Thankfully, this Zjrui Samsung Z Fold 5 Screen Protector 2-Pack offers a full suite of adhesive protective components. It includes an inside screen film, a front screen protector, a hinge protector, and a back protector. The coverage is so substantial that you almost don’t need a phone case. Almost.

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle rugged case for Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a great rugged option with all-round protection. From protecting the outer display with a built-in screen protector to guarding the phone's hinge that has a flip-open design to house the S Pen, this case is the ultimate option for rugged security.

Although it doesn’t come with one, the Z Fold 5 is S Pen-compatible. Samsung even makes a Galaxy S Pen Fold Edition that is specially designed to fit with newer generations of the Fold phones. The coolest thing about this version of the S Pen is that it uses electromagnetic resistance to draw the necessary power from your phone’s screen. It’s pretty cool tech, and it invites many unique applications.

Given how many new devices are adopting wireless charging, you may occasionally want to wirelessly charge multiple items at once. In that case, the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo is a great option. The left side delivers the fastest wireless charging that the Z Fold 5 supports, while the right side delivers a slower charge better suited for a smartwatch or a pair of headphones. And each side has its own indicator LED to show the charge.

The Anker PowerWave II is an adaptive wireless charger that ensures your devices are charged at the optimal rate, whether in landscape or portrait configuration. The angle of the stand is great for watching movies or reading an article while you are charging, so it is also practical for hands-free use.

When you have a phone with dimensions as unique as the Z Fold 5, you can’t get away with using any ordinary car charger mount. Instead, you need something like the Doodbi Wireless Car Charger. It comes with both a vent clip and a suction cup mount to ensure that it has a place in just about any car cabin. It is large enough to support the Z Fold 5 in a vertical or horizontal position. Plus, it delivers a 15W wireless charge to compatible devices.

The PowerCore 10000 PD Redux is one of the best power bank options for the Z Fold 5 because it perfectly matches the phone’s 25W Super Fast Charging capabilities. Additionally, it has a 10000mAh capacity and a convenient form factor that is great for on-the-go use. At 4.2 x 2.2 x 1.1 inches, it is easier to fit in your pocket than the Z Fold 5 itself.

While USB-C ports are capable of a greater power transfer, it is still handy to have a USB-A to USB-C cable at hand for connecting to computers or older AC adapters. Do yourself a favor and snag a two-pack of nylon-braided cables from Etguuds because you’ll need them eventually, and they are fairly inexpensive.

USB-C to USB-C is becoming the most common type of charging cable. It is found on tons of modern devices, including all of the best phones , which is why it would be wise to stock up on them before you run short. It is the kind you are most likely to use when connecting your Z Fold 5 to a modern AC adapter, so why not get a two-pack? These cables are braided with nylon for added durability.

This dual port AC adapter from Jv-Jave is a major upgrade if you have rechargeable devices that span across the USB standards. With both a 25W USB-C port and an 18W USB-A port side-by-side, you can charge more than just your Z Fold 5. The USB-C port is compatible with Super Fast Charging too. It can charge your device in a matter of hours.

Although the Galaxy Z Fold 5 ships with a charging cable and wall adapter, these are the kind of accessories that you can never have enough of. After all, it’s much easier to leave several charging cables lying around than to bring the same one with you everywhere. This version offers 25W Super Fast Charging via a 3A AC adapter and a detachable USB-C to USB-C cable.

Z Fold 5 chargers, cables, and accessories: the bottom line

When it comes to a phone as exciting as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, you’ll want to always keep the battery topped off, so you don’t have to deal with any unwanted downtime. That’s why a Samsung 25W USB-C Wall Charger is one of the most essential accessories for this device. Ensure your phone is juiced up whenever and wherever you need it by plugging it in. Or set it down on an Anker PowerWave II Wireless Charger instead.

Users on the go can consider either the Anker PowerCore 10000 PD Redux or the Doodbi Wireless Car Charger for their charging needs. But no matter how (or where) you choose to use this versatile handset, be sure to protect it with a reliable case like the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro. And again, all of these accessories are a drop in the bucket compared to the massive price tag of the Z Fold 5, so it is only a minor expense to secure yourself against regular battery drain and accidental damage. Consider it an investment.