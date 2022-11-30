Running out of power is a Steam Deck owners nightmare, so get yourself an extra charger or two.

The Steam Deck charger is good, but you can always do better, right? There's also the small matter of it never being the best idea to only have one charger for your device, especially for a portable games console. The Steam Deck charges over USB-C, so you can actually get a new charger that can service your phone, tablet, or perhaps even a laptop as well as the Steam Deck. The only thing you need to ensure is that you'll get at least 45W out of the charger to get the best performance. Here are some great options to pack with your Steam Deck.

Ugreen 100W GaN USB-C charger Why have four charging bricks when you can have one brick for up to four devices? This charger can provide up to 100W from a single USB-C port or spread across all four connections, and it's still about the size of a regular laptop charger. See at Amazon

Anker Nano II 45W GaN charger This tiny charging brick is a perfect companion to traveling with the Steam Deck or other devices. It packs up to 45W of power to keep your devices juiced up relatively quickly. All you need to do is supply a cable. See at Amazon

Baseus PowerCombo 65W This desktop charger is capable of delivering up to 65W to either USB cables or a regular power adapter. Drop one of these (or a higher-powered version) on your desk and power all the things at once. See at Amazon

Minix 66W USB-C charger This tiny power brick can supply up to 66W of power total and can automatically adjust the output of each port. The real benefit is the included adapters for the U.K. and EU wall outlets, making it a perfect addition to an international travel loadout. See at Amazon

Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD Portable Charger B07XRJZXKY Anker's huge battery pack can output the 45W you need to keep your Steam Deck (or laptop or tablet) topped up for many hours of on-the-road use. This is perfect for the times you need to charge but don't have access to a wall outlet. See at Amazon See at Anker

PinePower This 120W desktop power supply is perfect to use to power up all your devices with five outputs all with a neat little display to show you voltage and current. The USB-C PD port can deliver up to 65W on its own, suitable for even higher-power devices. The top is also a wireless charging pad. See at Pine64

Whether you're on the go or at home, with or without access to wall outlets, there's a great charger you can use. All of these are in some way an improvement over just using the in-box charger, in most cases, allowing you to top up your other devices as well.