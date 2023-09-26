If you're looking for an affordable Windows tablet for business, education, or personal use, you might end up finding Microsoft's new Surface Go 4. It was just announced by Microsoft at a Surface event Sept. 21, and packs some much-needed performance upgrades. This year, Microsoft is tailoring the Surface Go 4 to enterprise users, including corporate and education applications. However, it might show up at retailers like Best Buy or Amazon eventually. Whether you're provided a Surface Go 4 by your work or school, or buy one yourself, you'll want to pair it with some accessories. That includes a charger, and although one is included in the box, it might not be best for every situation.
There are a few reasons you might want to buy an aftermarket charger for your Surface Go 4. First, you could go for a lower-wattage option that's more compact than the one Microsoft includes. You might lose some charging speed here, but it could be worth it for a light everyday carry. On the flip side, you can go with a higher wattage option. This might be preferred if you're also carrying one of the best laptops with you, which will draw more power than the Surface Go 4. There are other charging accessories, like power banks, available. To help you out, we've rounded up the best ones here.
Spigen 45W ArcStation Pro GaN ChargerEditor's choice
Anker 312 30W USB-C ChargerBest value
KABCON Surface Go ChargerSurface Connect pick
Lenovo Go 20,000mAh power bankPremium power bank
UGREEN 145W Power Bank (25000mAh)High-capacity power bank
Spigen 45W ArcStation Pro GaN Charger
This small and compact charger is the perfect daily carry choice for people who don't want the bulk of Surface Connect. It'll charge your Surface Go 4 via the included USB-C cable. Both the cable and power adapter are rated for 45W charging, which is more than enough for Surface Go 4.
Anker 312 30W USB-C Charger
This charging kit from Anker gives you just enough wattage to charge Surface Go 4 with USB-C. It includes a power adapter and a USB-C cable, so you'll have everything you need to get started. It's the perfect pick if you have a lot of other USB-C devices.
KABCON Surface Go Charger
If you're looking for a new charger that features Surface Connect, this is perfect for you. It doesn't pack any extra features like Microsoft's own options, but it will give you 24W power. It's great for when you want to leave a charger at home and keep one on the go.
Lenovo Go 20,000mAh power bank
This battery pack from Lenovo provides both form and function, adding a 20,000 mAh battery and a sleek design. Plus, it features a premium build and an inbuilt USB-C cable. By carrying just this power bank, you can keep Surface Go 4 up and running on the go.
UGREEN 145W Power Bank (25000mAh)
UGreen's 145W Power Bank can charge all your devices on the go, from your Surface Go 4 to power-hungry laptops. It features two USB-C ports and one USB-A ports, as well as an LED display that can show battery life and charging progress. Plus, one of those USB-C ports can power a laptop with 100W charging speeds.
Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD ChargerWorkstation power hub
This 165W USB-C hub is the perfect power adapter for a desk setup. It features four USB-C ports, so it can charge your Surface Go 4 as well as other devices. It is on the bulky side, which is why it is better at a desk than as an on the go solution.
Anker 715 Nano II 65W ChargerCompact wall adapter
If you're looking for the most compact power adapter out there, the Nano II from Anker does the trick. Its 65W maximum output is more than enough for the Surface Go 4, but you'll need to get your own USB-C cable for it.
Ugreen 100W USB-C PD cableHigh-wattage USB-C cable
This cable from UGreen offers everything you might need, from 100W power delivery to up to 10 feet cable length. It's the perfect pairing for your Surface Go 4, and it's great for people who already have USB-C wall adapters at home.
Our top picks for the best Surface Go 4 chargers
Microsoft's Surface Go 4 seemingly doesn't come with any changes to power and charging, which means Surface Go 3 chargers will be sufficient. It can be charged with the Surface Connector, which is proprietary to all the best Surface devices. If you're looking for another charger with the Surface Connector, look to our pick from Kabcon. It's an affordable and effective aftermarket power adapter that delivers the 24W required by the Surface Go 4, so it'll be a perfect addition or replacement to your original charger.
Luckily, you can use the USB-C port on your Surface Go 4 to charge it, which opens up your pool of available options. For a good all-in-one package, Spigen's charging pack includes a wall adapter and USB-C cable with more than enough wattage to get you going. But if you need more power for Go 4 and other devices, the power banks and wall adapters on this list will be sufficient. Since the Surface Go 4 is oriented to enterprise users, it may be hard to get for personal use. In the meantime, you can check out our other favorite tablets you can buy right now.
Microsoft Surface Go 4
Microsoft's Surface Go 4 was announced at a Surface event on Sept. 21, and we know it packs a spec bump. However, it doesn't bring any other major changes, and it's geared towards enterprise users.