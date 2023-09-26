If you're looking for an affordable Windows tablet for business, education, or personal use, you might end up finding Microsoft's new Surface Go 4. It was just announced by Microsoft at a Surface event Sept. 21, and packs some much-needed performance upgrades. This year, Microsoft is tailoring the Surface Go 4 to enterprise users, including corporate and education applications. However, it might show up at retailers like Best Buy or Amazon eventually. Whether you're provided a Surface Go 4 by your work or school, or buy one yourself, you'll want to pair it with some accessories. That includes a charger, and although one is included in the box, it might not be best for every situation.

There are a few reasons you might want to buy an aftermarket charger for your Surface Go 4. First, you could go for a lower-wattage option that's more compact than the one Microsoft includes. You might lose some charging speed here, but it could be worth it for a light everyday carry. On the flip side, you can go with a higher wattage option. This might be preferred if you're also carrying one of the best laptops with you, which will draw more power than the Surface Go 4. There are other charging accessories, like power banks, available. To help you out, we've rounded up the best ones here.