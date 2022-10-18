Best replacement chargers for Surface Pro 9
Best replacement chargers for Surface Pro 9

The Surface Pro 9 is a device that’s rated for 15.5 hours o battery on the Intel-based model. Then, the 5G model, it’s rated for 19 hours of battery life. Eventually, though, when the juice runs dry, you’ll need to charge up your new Surface device. Microsoft includes a Surface Connect charger for you in the box, but if you lost it, or need a replacement, here are some suggestions.

Note that like with some of the best windows tablets, the Surface Pro 9 can charge via USB-C. If you use a USB-C charger that’s rated higher than 65 watts, you’ll get enough power to juice up your Surface, without the need for Microsoft’s own Surface Connect charger. Check these and others out below.

    Official Microsoft charger

    This is exactly the same charger that comes with the Surface Pro 9. It's expensive, but good to keep around if you need a spare one for travel.

    Extra power with USB-A port on charger

    This second charger has an additional USB-A port so you can charge up your secondary device while charging your main Surface. It also can charge your Surface Pro 9 faster.

    Docking and charging your Surface Pro 9

    Need more ports on your charger for your Surface? Well this one is a dock, that has ports for connecting your Surface to monitors as well as printers and routers.

    Compact and portable USB-C charger

    This charger is USB-C so you can use it to charge up the Surface Pro 9 as well as your other devices like an iPad or an Android phone. It's double the charger for single the price.

    On the go charging with Surface Connect

    Can't always find an outlet when on the go? This is a portable power bank that'll let you recharge your Surface Pro 9 on the go. It even comes with a Surface Connect Port cable.

    Third-party USB-C charger

    This is yet another third-party USB-C charger. We like this one for the design and the way the prongs collapse.

    Alt charger

    Don't have enough money for an official Microsoft charger? This is a third party charger that'll do the same thing without breaking the bank.

    Affordable and small charger

    This is another USB-C charger for the Surface Pro 9. We like this one because it's smaller than most 65W USB-C chargers.

    When the lights go out

    This is a solar-powered battery bank that can charge up your Surface Pro 9 if the lights go out and you're in an emergency situation

And that’s about all the chargers we can find for the Surface Pro 9. Again, we suggest you buy a Surface Connect charger, as it’s the most efficient and safest way to charge up your Surface. If you can’t find one, then USB-C chargers will work fine, and you can even charge your other devices with them, too.

 

    The Surface Pro 9 is a top-tier Windows tablet with Intel or Qualcomm processors, and it comes in multiple colors for the first time ever.
    The Surface Pro 9 with 5G is powered by the new Microsoft SQ3 chipset and it has a 120Hz display.

