Best replacement chargers for Surface Pro 9

The Surface Pro 9 is a device that’s rated for 15.5 hours o battery on the Intel-based model. Then, the 5G model, it’s rated for 19 hours of battery life. Eventually, though, when the juice runs dry, you’ll need to charge up your new Surface device. Microsoft includes a Surface Connect charger for you in the box, but if you lost it, or need a replacement, here are some suggestions.

Note that like with some of the best windows tablets, the Surface Pro 9 can charge via USB-C. If you use a USB-C charger that’s rated higher than 65 watts, you’ll get enough power to juice up your Surface, without the need for Microsoft’s own Surface Connect charger. Check these and others out below.

And that’s about all the chargers we can find for the Surface Pro 9. Again, we suggest you buy a Surface Connect charger, as it’s the most efficient and safest way to charge up your Surface. If you can’t find one, then USB-C chargers will work fine, and you can even charge your other devices with them, too.

