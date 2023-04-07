The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 has a 57Wh battery, which is a pretty typical size for a great ThinkPad or any business laptop for that matter. So naturally, when the battery runs dry, you're going to have to use the included charger or an alternate one to power your laptop back up. Lenovo includes a 65W USB-C charger in the box, but if you need another one, there are plenty of options.
You can pick up a more affordable generic 65W charger that looks and operates just like the original from Lenovo, or opt for a more portable and compact 65W charger from another manufacturer. You might want to consider chargers that have multiple ports, so you can power up both your ThinkPad and a cellphone or an additional accessory like a headset or a mouse. Note that some chargers don't come with USB-C cables, though, and you'll have to provide your own.
Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W)Editor's Choice
With this Anker charger, you don't need to worry about space when traveling with your ThinkPad. This is one of the most compact wall chargers around. Just keep in mind that you'll have to provide your own USB-C cable.
Ukor 65W Universal Laptop ChargerBest Value
This is a universal USB-C charger that'll work with your ThinkPad T14s Gen 4. It's similar to Lenovo's original charger, right down to the 65W of power and the long integrated USB-C cable in the power brick,
Spigen 100W USB-C chargerPremium Pick
While this charger carries a high price, it's one of the best two-port chargers we can find. It has two USB-C ports, which means you can charge your ThinkPad and another device at the same time. Of course, you'll have to provide your own USB-C cable,
Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD ChargerBest charging dock
The Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD Charger is the best charging dock for the ThinkPad T14s Gen 4. It has four USB-C ports, which means you can power your ThinkPad and three other devices at the same time at your desk. It, unfortunately, doesn't come with a USB-C cable.
Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bankBest power bank
Going on the road with your ThinkPad? This power bank can help with that. It comes with a USB-C cable so you can plug your laptop in for charging while you're away from a wall outlet. There's even a red LED display that shows how much capacity is left in the power bank.
ixcv USB-C 100W ChargerAffordable 100W charger
If you have devices that could use a 100W USB-C charger, this is the option for you. It comes with a USB-C cable, too, and supports fast charging for compatible devices.
Anker Nano IIThree-port charger
The Anker Nano II is the best three-port charger you can buy. It has a traditional USB-A port for charging compatible accessories as well as dual USB-C ports that can power up your laptop.
ZMI zPower Turbo 65W chargerCompact affordable 65W charger
If you need a more affordable 65W charger, then this is the one to consider. Unlike the Anker 715 it comes with a USB-C cable. It also had foldable prongs so it sits comfortably in a pocket or a bag.
Best ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 chargers: Final thoughts
Out of all of these eight picks, the very best charger to consider is the Anker 715 Charger. It provides a solid 65W of power to your laptop, is tiny and compact, and has collapsible prongs. You'll have to provide your own USB-C cable with it, but it's great for travel, too.
Other than that, the Ukor 65W Universal Laptop Charger is similar to the one that you get with your ThinkPad. And, if you need a 100W fast charger, the Spigen 100W USB-C charger will do the trick. You also might want to consider a more powerful desk charger from Satechi, or a portable power bank, too. Whatever your charging needs are, we hope you found what you needed!
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 is a more streamlined version of the ThinkPad T14, with a thinner design and some tweaked configuration options.