The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 has a 57Wh battery, which is a pretty typical size for a great ThinkPad or any business laptop for that matter. So naturally, when the battery runs dry, you're going to have to use the included charger or an alternate one to power your laptop back up. Lenovo includes a 65W USB-C charger in the box, but if you need another one, there are plenty of options.

You can pick up a more affordable generic 65W charger that looks and operates just like the original from Lenovo, or opt for a more portable and compact 65W charger from another manufacturer. You might want to consider chargers that have multiple ports, so you can power up both your ThinkPad and a cellphone or an additional accessory like a headset or a mouse. Note that some chargers don't come with USB-C cables, though, and you'll have to provide your own.