Key Takeaways A chat aggregator can help you keep track of conversations across multiple apps by integrating them into a single place.

Station is a simple chat aggregator that supports popular chat apps and allows quick switching between them.

Opera offers a more comprehensive solution with integrated chat, music streaming, web browsing, workspaces, and AI services.

It can be difficult to keep up with conversations across multiple apps. It’s easier to lose track of a conversation if you have to open a different app just to see it. A chat aggregator, an app that’s designed to keep all your conversations from the best messaging apps in one place, can help with that by integrating multiple chat services into a single place. Putting all your conversations in one window on a desktop or laptop can help keep you focused and minimize distractions. You can even set up workspaces in some apps so you can have your most important apps when you need them.

1 Station

Station is one of the simpler applications on this list, with a focus on putting your chats in a single place with a clean interface that’s easy to navigate. Station is an open-source project and is available on Windows, Mac, and Linux, and it supports most of the biggest chat apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Messenger. You can add numerous other apps from Station’s app store, too — over 600 — and you use the handy smart dock to quickly switch between them.

Unlike some of the other options on this list, Station does not support workspaces, so you’re always looking at the same window. For many people, that’s fine, but for those who are looking for a single app that could easily manage both work and personal messages, it’s not ideal. Still, you can quickly disable notifications in Station or use the timed Do Not Disturb toggle.

The app manager also makes it quick and easy to remove installed apps or even add another instance so you can sign in to multiple accounts on the same service.

Download Station

2 Opera

Opera is a web browser that's been around for years and is available on Linux, Mac, and Windows, but the latest versions have added workspaces and apps for your chats. Opera supports Telegram, Instagram, X (Twitter), Messenger, WhatsApp, VK, and TikTok. Opera has also integrated AI services with its own Aria, as well as ChatGPT and ChatSonic. These apps are available from the sidebar alongside the workspace selector.

Speaking of workspaces, Opera allows you to create multiple, so you can stay organized. For example, you could have a workspace for different jobs or projects. You can also add a streaming music service so you can play some tunes without needing to open a new tab. If you’re a multitasker who struggles to stay organized with numerous open windows, Opera could be the perfect tool to keep your productivity up thanks to its workspaces and nested tabs.

As a web browser, Opera feels a bit bloated with all of these features included by default. It also has some features that not everyone will be interested in, like its crypto wallet and personalized news, but those are easy to hide.

Download Opera

3 Rambox

Rambox, available on Linux, Mac, and Windows, is one of the most fully-featured paid aggregators available, with a wide range of options like customizable workspaces, a spell checker, and extensions for apps. There is also a free option, with no limit on how many apps a user can install, and a clean interface that makes it easy to find the chat you’re looking for.

Free users can even add custom apps by web URL, so even if the site you need isn’t already on Rambox’s vast list, you can still get connected. For example, simply enter your favorite website's URL (like xda-developers.com) into the URL field, and you're good to go.

If you want to opt for Rambox’s mid-tier Pro package at $7 per month, you can use Rambox on three active computers, add extensions like ad-blockers to apps, and get access to workspaces, which let you customize your layout so you can switch between job types. You can also use workspaces to help you keep your work and personal life separate without a second computer.

Download Rambox

4 Franz

Franz is a chat aggregator with a clean interface and a simple setup process on Linux, Mac, and Windows. Adding messengers to your window is easy, with popular options like Telegram, WhatsApp, Messenger, VK, and Discord available. For most people, Franz should have the app you’re looking for. Luckily, you can also add a custom service if you’re willing to pay.

Speaking of paying, a free account with Franz only gives you access to three services at once and no workspaces. Franz also makes free users watch a 15-second countdown before they’re allowed to use the app, which is annoying. Paying $4 per month gives you up to six services at once and removes the countdown. Paying $8 per month removes the service limit and adds workspaces, which allow you to switch to new app layouts to stay organized across projects.

If you’re not sure if Franz is worth the price, there’s a 14-day free trial with all the app's features unlocked. You can also save some money by paying yearly.

Download Franz

5 All-in-One Messenger

All-in-One Messenger is designed to do just what it says on the label, with a very simple user interface and a horizontal list of the apps you’ve added. Available on Linux, Mac, and Windows, this app is about as simple as it comes with a relatively small file size. Adding apps like Telegram, WhatsApp, and WeChat worked like a charm, but the Instagram and X (Twitter) apps never loaded on my Mac, so you may encounter some services that don’t work.

All-in-One Messenger doesn’t have a notification center, so you’ll need to click through to each app to see your new messages. Beyond that, notifications aren’t as reliable as they should be. For sending messages and keeping chats up on a second monitor, this application is solid, but I wouldn’t rely on its notifications.

Download All-in-One Messenger

All of your chats in one place

Many of us use multiple chat apps throughout the day to talk to different people. While some people will prefer WhatsApp for its massive user base, others may prefer Signal or Telegram. Chat aggregators, or unified messengers, have the simple goal of unifying all of your chats in a single app, so when you want to contact somebody or respond to a message, you don’t need to figure out which app to use. These apps also support the three main operating systems, Linux, macOS, and Windows, so you can use them with any of the best laptops.

Some services like Beeper and Texts.com are working to improve things even more with well-designed apps that work on numerous devices. On mobile, there are even fewer decent chat aggregators, and the few that are available are loaded with ads. Beeper is set to release both iOS and Android apps in the future, but both Beeper and Texts.com are invite-only at this time, so we didn't include them on our list. WhatsApp is also working on integrating more chat options with an option for third-party chats showing up in beta builds.

When it comes down to it, the best chat aggregator is going to depend on your needs. Station is a simple application that’s free to use since it’s open source and has no paid options. While that means you don’t get features like workspaces, it’s still a good fit for those looking for simplicity. If you’re looking for a more complete solution, Opera wants to be the only app you need to open on your computer with integrated chat, music streaming, a web browser, and workspaces to stay organized.