A proper gaming chair is just as important as the hardware if you want a comfortable gaming experience. While you should allocate most of your budget to a gaming laptop or a top-of-the-line PC, it’s worth keeping some spare cash for a gaming chair. That being said, most gamers won't be willing to spend more than $300 on a gaming chair, so I’ve compiled a list of the best budget chairs that are perfect for long gaming sessions.

Goplus Massage Gaming Chair Editor's choice Our favorite budget gaming chair $260 $320 Save $60 Featuring a multipurpose side pocket, adjustable backrest, and eight massage modes, the premium Goplus Massage Gaming Chair strikes the perfect balance between comfort and convenience.



Pros Extremely comfortable

Offers eight massage options

Includes cup-holder and multipurpose side pocket Cons Difficult to move once set-up

Lack of height-adjustment options $300 at Amazon $260 at Walmart

The Goplus Massage Gaming Chair is one of the best budget chairs on the market and for good reason. The chair is made of skin-friendly, water-resistant PU leather and features an adjustable backrest along with a foldable footrest. It comes with a cup holder to allow you to stay hydrated while its side pockets can be used to keep essential items like controllers and spare batteries within reach while gaming. Moreover, its armrests are well padded to provide a comfortable surface for your arms to relax, and you can even recline at a 140° angle if you get tired after a long gaming session. It also sports a premium design that can complement well with any gaming setup.

Unfortunately, the Goplus Massage Gaming Chair falters when it comes to portability. Unlike typical gaming chairs, it has a round base without any wheels, meaning you may encounter some difficulty in moving the chair after you're done assembling it. As for its massaging capabilities, the chair has with four massage spots on the backrest and provides eight different massage modes to reduce fatigue.

It may be a bit expensive for a budget option, but the Goplus MAssage Gaming Chair is a solid purchase if you value a comfortable gaming experience.

Razer Enki X Essential Gaming Chair Premium pick Comfort that matches the price The Razer Enki X may be one of the cheapest chairs in Razer's lineup of gaming chairs, but it packs quite a punch for its price. Pros Built-in lumbar support

Durable steel base

Adjustable armrests Cons Not many colors to choose from $300 at Razer $308 at CDW

Razer is a big-name brand among gaming chair manufacturers, and its affordable Enki X provides most of the features available in the company's pricier gaming chairs. The chair features a tiltable backrest that has a curved structure to support your lower back during your gaming hours. It's also stylish enough for your high-end gaming setups thanks to its dual-textured synthetic leather finish.

While it may lack an adjustable footrest or a head pillow, its firm and comfortable seat is made of high-density foam that provides a high level of comfort. The Enki X also includes padded armrests that can be rotated sideways and adjusted vertically to conform to the direction of your arms. The chair even has a wide 52cm seat with extended shoulder arches to ensure you don't have to sit in a cramped posture.

Having passed international BIFMA 5.1 testing standards, you can rest assured that the Enki X is robust enough for hardcore gaming. In addition to Razer's three-year warranty, the chair has a durable steel frame that can support up to 299 pounds. All in all, the Enki X is a fantastic budget chair that can last you a long time.

Cougar Armor One gaming chair Best value Great features at a lower price The Cougar Armor One is a budget gaming chair that doesn't skimp on the essential features and offers a comfortable experience. Pros Adjustable 3D armrest

Breathable PVC leather

180º recline support Cons No footrest $230 at Newegg $200 at B&H

We've already featured the Cougar Armor One in our favorite gaming chairs list, and it's hard not to recommend this durable yet affordable chair a second time. Starting with its comfort options, the chair is made of PVC leather to prevent sweating after intense rounds of gaming. It comes with a tilting feature that you can use to recline all the way up to 180º. The Armor One also helps in taking care of your posture with its head and waist cushions. While the lack of a dedicated footrest can be seen as a drawback, its 3D adjustable armrests provide ample support for your arms. The chair has a high-back seating structure to minimize the tension on your spine caused by hours of sitting in the same position.

The Armor One is extremely robust thanks to its steel frame and its class 4 gas lift cylinder can support up to 264 pounds. It even provides height adjustment options thanks to its high-quality piston lift.

With a ton of cozy features at a relatively low price, Cougar's Armor One remains one of the best budget chairs that you can buy.

Homall Gaming Chair Best overall A racing chair with plenty of comfort features $100 $150 Save $50 Built with extremely comfy high-density foam, the Homall Gaming Chair is a decent choice for users who want plenty of comfort without breaking the bank. Pros Headrest and lumbar support

180° tilt-lock feature

Abrasion-resistant PU leather seat Cons Non-adjustable armrest $100 at Amazon $100 at Newegg

The Homall Gaming Chair combines ergonomic features with a stylish racing design, all while being extremely light on your wallet. The thickly cushioned seat is filled with high-density shaping foam that has plenty of resilience, meaning the chair won't lose its shape even after prolonged use. It even includes a headrest and a lumbar support cushion to maintain the natural curve of your spine.

The chair may fall short when it comes to a dedicated footrest and adjustable armrests, but it makes up for this drawback with its tilt lock facility that allows you to recline at 90-180° angles. Additionally, the chair uses a Class 3 gas-lift cylinder that allows it to hold up to 300 pounds and its heavy-duty rubber caster wheels can be used to reposition the chair without making any noise. It's easy to assemble and you can also adjust its height to help align your sitting position with your monitor.

What's more, you can make the Homall Gaming Chair a part of your gaming setup for less than $200.

X Rocker Emerald RGB Wired Floor Chair Best foldable The best floor chair for gamers X Rocker manufactures high-quality gaming chairs, and the Emerald Floor Chair is no exception. Featuring built-in speakers with wireless connectivity, the RGB-lit X Rocker Emerald is a stylish addition to your gaming setup. Pros Compact and portable

Bluetooth speakers

RGB lighting Cons Lack of height adjustment options $150 at Amazon $260 at Newegg

If you’re in the market for a stylish floor chair that’s suited for your gaming room, then look no further. The X Rocker Emerald provides a highly immersive experience thanks to two built-in speakers that can be easily paired with your smart home device via Bluetooth. The chair also supports wired connectivity, enabling you to use the speakers to play back the sound from your PS4 or PS5 consoles. If you're wondering about the weight capacity of this chair, then don't worry; it supports a maximum weight of 275 pounds.

Compared to the other gaming chairs on the list, the X Rocker Emerald is extremely compact and can be folded and kept away when not in use. The bean bag chair also does not require any assembly and can be set up fairly easily. Lastly, the X Rocker Emerald looks extremely attractive thanks to its RGB-lit backrest that you can customize with thirty different colors.

RESPAWN 110 Ergonomic Gaming Chair - 2023 Professional design A gaming chair that's suited for professional work $190 $269 Save $79 Despite its minimalist aesthetics, the Respawn 110 packs plenty of gaming-oriented features to make your long working hours less tiring. Pros Minimalist design

Available in six different colors

135° reclining support Cons No footrest $190 at Amazon $190 at RESPAWN

Ever wanted a gaming chair that you can use for professional work? Well, the Respawn 110 (2023) has got you covered.

Respawn may be known for its gaming-themed furniture, but the latest model of the Respawn 110 is a lot different from the company's lineup of gaming chairs. The Respawn 110 forgoes the typical racing-inspired aesthetics and instead sports a more professional design. Despite the chair's minimalist looks, it provides all the comfort features you'd expect from a gaming chair.

To start off, it has a tall headrest that accommodates users of all heights while promoting proper neck alignment. The chair provides integrated lumbar support to ensure that the natural curvature of the spine is maintained even if you game on it for hours on end. It also includes a tilt tension knob which you can use to set the chair at the ideal reclining position. It's also really easy to assemble and has a large weight capacity of 275 pounds.

Vigosit Gaming Chair PRO Most comfortable An extremely comfy chair for gamers $180 $200 Save $20 The Vigosit Gaming Chair PRO is built to provide plenty of comfort at a reasonable price. It features comfy head and waist cushions to improve posture and lower the risk of back pain. Pros Includes foldable footrest

Has a breathable PU leather fabric

Provides massage facility Cons Doesn't support 180° reclining $180 at Amazon $190 at Newegg

Designed to offer the best comfort features at a low price, the Vigosit Gaming Chair PRO is a great choice if you wish your gaming sessions to be more relaxing for your spine. This is because the chair's ergonomic design ensures you won't suffer from poor posture even if you were to sit in the same position for hours. With full-spring coverage in the core seating area, Vigosit's gaming chair is as comfortable as a sofa. The breathable nature of the seating cushion also helps in preventing excessive sweating. Additionally, the chair's built-in footrest and soft waist and head cushions offer unparalleled comfort.

From a durability standpoint, the chair features a rigid base and a LANT gas lift cylinder that can easily support up to 350 pounds. The chair has a wide footrest and includes a USB-powered massage facility to reduce muscle stress. As if that's not enough, it comes with a neck pillow made from memory foam that supports your head and alleviates neck stiffness. Thanks to its comfort-centric features, the Vigosit Gaming Chair PRO earns our top spot as the most cozy budget gaming chair on the market.

GYMAX Gaming Recliner Best gaming recliner A recliner that's great for your posture $130 $140 Save $10 GYMAX's Gaming Recliner combines functionality with comfort, all while costing less than premium gaming chairs. The recliner is also sturdy and can hold up to 330 pounds. Pros Features eight massage modes

Comfortable seat and large footrest

Extra storage pockets on both sides Cons Needs to be kept close to a wall socket to use massage facility $130 at Amazon $170 at Walmart

While its design is vastly different from that of a typical gaming chair, GYMAX's recliner is no different from the other picks on this list when it comes to providing grade-A comfort during your gaming sessions. The recliner is filled with highly-resilient sponge and is made with skin-friendly PU leather. It includes an adjustable backrest and footrest, allowing you to stretch your legs after prolonged sitting. You can also keep all your essential gaming accessories in the chair itself as it provides two side pouches and an extra back pocket. It can also hold up to 330 pounds.

GYMAX's Gaming Recliner is versatile enough to be used in your home theater and houses two vibrating motors with eight massage modes to loosen sore muscles. Furthermore, the recliner gives you the option to set up a 15-30 minute timer for your massage sessions. However, you'll have to keep this recliner close to a wall socket if you want to make use of its massaging facility.

The best budget gaming chairs in 2023: Summary

These are some of our favorite budget chairs that can serve as worthy companions for your gaming setups. While you can't go wrong with any of them, the Goplus Massage Gaming Chair is definitely better than the rest. Besides being extremely comfy for everyday use, it includes massage facilities on top of providing convenient storage options. It even features adjustable lumbar support to improve your spinal posture.

Alternatively, you should give the Razer Enki X a shot if you're on the lookout for a premium chair that costs a fraction of your gaming setup. This budget chair from Razer is as durable as it is comfortable, and best of all, it provides most of the features available in higher-end chairs despite its affordable price.

You can also try the Vigosit Gaming Chair PRO if you want a relaxing gaming experience. With its high-quality lumbar support and comfy head, waist and neck cushions, Vigosit's gaming chair leaves no stone unturned when it comes to promoting a healthy posture during your gaming sessions.

But if you're not satisfied with any of these options, consider checking out our guide on the best gaming chairs that money can buy. Although they're pricier than the chairs I've highlighted here, they're tailor-made to suit all your gaming needs.