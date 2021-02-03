Here are the Best Cheap Laptops that you can buy today: Lenovo IdeaPad 3, ASUS VivoBook 15, and more!

The laptop market is flourishing due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the biggest reasons has been the fact that a majority of office goers, as well as students, have moved to a work-from-home or study-from-home environment. This also means that some of them have no option but to invest in a new computer. However, if you still haven’t got your hands on a decent notebook for your everyday work, then you’ve come to the right place.

Today we are checking out some of the best cheap laptops that you can buy on a tight budget. We have restricted the budget within the $350-$600 range, which should be good for decent machines that can handle most of your daily tasks like making presentations, attending video calls, writing notes, or just a casual movie when you want to take a break.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3

The IdeaPad series from Lenovo is a recommended option thanks to its fairly slim design and worthy hardware. The IdeaPad 3 is available in a variety of options ranging from the Intel Pentium Gold processor with 4GB of RAM priced under $300 to a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 variant that offers 12GB of RAM and a touchscreen with a 256GB SSD for about $540. There is also an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U variant that is available for just under $500. The IdeaPad series is quite reliable but make sure that you double-check the screen resolution before buying as some of the models only offer an HD resolution display.

Acer Aspire 5

Similar to the Lenovo IdeaPad 3, Acer offers the Aspire 5 in multiple SKUs ranging from the 10th-gen Intel Core i3 to the Core i7. You can choose the appropriate configuration depending on your needs and budget. Additionally, Acer is also offering a touchscreen if you are willing to pay extra. It doesn’t look as good as the offering by Lenovo, but it does offer a few extra features like a fingerprint scanner, an IPS display, and Wi-Fi 6.

ASUS VivoBook 15

The VivoBook 15 by ASUS is a sleek notebook and features the company’s Ergo Lift design that lifts up the keyboard deck when you open the lid. You can choose between the 10th-gen Intel Core i3 and Core i5 processor options with up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It also features slim bezels with an 88% screen to body ratio, a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint scanner for Windows Hello authentication.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5

If Windows is not your cup of tea, then the next best option on a budget is a Chromebook. Go for the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 if you want solid performance as it is loaded with the 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor with 4GB of RAM. It features a 2-in-1 design which means that the 13.3-inch FHD display can be flipped all the way to transform it into a tablet. Lenovo also claims a battery life of up to 10 hours which should be good enough to last you all day.

HP 15 Laptop

This is one of the only laptops that we could find with the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processor. The HP 15 Laptop is available with a Core i5-1135G7 processor with the new Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, and a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display. The notebook also comes with Wi-Fi 6, a USB Type-C port as well as a sleek and attractive looking design.

These are some of the best cheap laptops currently on the market. Having said that, Intel’s new 11th-gen Tiger Lake processors, as well as AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors, are expanding to more notebooks as we speak. This means that we can expect more options in the coming weeks. If you have a wider budget, you can check out the best laptops that we recommend. Also, check out some of the best and highly recommended Chromebooks that you can buy today as they are usually better-value options on lower budgets.