Best Cheap VPN services in 2021

Cybersecurity has been an ongoing trend in the last decade. As security breaches and identity theft has been a growing issue online, many people are looking to VPNs as a way to encrypt and safeguard their internet traffic. Aside from the protection that a VPN offers, they can allow you to bypass geo-restrictions, block ads, alert you about leaked personal credentials, block malware-infected websites and more. However, slow down before grabbing just any VPN you find on the Internet or worse – a free one. While it is true that you get what you pay for, you don’t have to go for the most expensive option. You can get a VPN that will not break the bank but will also provide you with neat features you didn’t think much about before.

If you’re looking to improve your internet privacy and be able to stream Netflix at the same time, you can get a cheap VPN service like NordVPN. This service offers a lot of benefits at only $3.71 per month.

Avoid Free VPNs

Even though there are numerous free VPN services available, most of them fall behind in speed and lack adequate security features. Free VPNs just don’t have the funds to sustain some features that you might otherwise find in a paid VPN. Furthermore, some free VPNs gather user data and sell it to third parties to target you with ads, which denies the very reason of using a VPN in the first place. Some are just nothing more than spyware. Usually, they also have very limited server speeds or data limits, so forget about streaming – most of them won’t even work with streaming services either. A free product may look attractive because well, it’s free but when it comes to VPNs, more damage can be done with a free product, putting your online privacy at risk.

That’s why it’s best to avoid free VPNs altogether, especially when you can get a fully-packed NordVPN for the cost of a Starbucks Cinnamon Dolce Latte.

Access Banned Websites

Many countries have a practice of banning websites that offer a specific type of information or content. This can be seen with China’s ban on Wikipedia, or Russia’s ban on LinkedIn. NordVPN will allow users from those countries to change their IP address with one-click and gain access to blocked content – the website will think you’re someone from another country based on your IP. This is the most efficient way to gain access to an open and secure internet.

Even if a website or service is not fully banned, some of its content might not be accessible. This is seen with streaming services like Netflix. The selection of shows and movies on Netflix in the UK, will not be the same as the selection in Canada due to content licensing differences in each country. By using NordVPN, you can view the selection of content in another country. This will work efficiently on services as Netflix, Hulu, BBC, Disney+, HBO, and others that have country-based content.

Use Fast Connection Speeds

When you’re using a VPN, you’re depending on the connection speed of the VPN server, rather than the speeds you pay for with your ISP. This means that you’ll want the fastest connection possible, so you’re not limiting your upload and download speeds. NordVPN already started upgrading to 10Gbit/s servers to maintain the highest speeds possible in their already fast server network. This will be important if you’re streaming movies or playing online games. Without a fast connection, you could experience buffering on movies or high ping on games.

Block Ads

Blocking ads through a VPN is a lot more effective than using a browser extension. When you’re using a VPN, you’re blocking the actual IPs of ad services trying to push ads to your browsers. Because it’s routed through your VPN, the ad-block features can also work in applications or games that show you ads. By blocking ads you’re also cutting down on load-times for websites. NordVPN’s smart ad-blocker is the best way to block ads using a VPN.

NordVPN benefits:

6 simultaneous device connections

24/7 live chat support

Optimized for Smart TV

Access to 5500+ high-speed server network

Ad-block

Protection against malware sites

Advanced encryption algorithms

SmartPlay feature for smooth streaming

Audited no-logs service

30-day money-back guarantee

A recent AV Test was able to prove that NordVPN is the fastest VPN on the market. Being fast is one thing, but many VPN users are concerned about privacy. NordVPN also underwent third-party audits to prove their no-logs policy. This means that you can be assured that the company does not keep any records of your browsing data. For $3.71/month, users will get access to 5500+ servers network, multiple VPN protocols to choose from, a variety of servers (P2P, Double VPN, Obfuscated servers, Onion over VPN, and dedicated IP servers), its DNS resolver, CyberSec feature, and more. It’s one of the cheapest options in the industry to provide such a vast amount of functionalities.

NordVPN is a safe VPN that you can try with a 30-day money back guarantee. For anyone looking for cheap VPN services in 2021, this is one of the best options.

